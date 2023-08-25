Filmstax

Its strategy keeps playing out; it's about to take a giant step forward in terms of monetizing its Shopify opportunity.

Global-e (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares had been on a tear since I last wrote about the company at the end of 2022. The spike was of significant magnitude that I actually advised trimming a few weeks before the earnings release. The earnings release and the guidance were both encouraging, but in the event were not quite encouraging enough to prevent a modest level of valuation consolidation. The combination of stronger growth, greater visibility, a strong improvement in profitability and a somewhat compressed stock price has enabled me to restore my positive outlook for the shares. I intend to augment my weighting in Ticker Target's model portfolio on an opportunistic basis, and this article recapitulates why the shares are a timely investment for readers/subscribers at this point and at this price.

The last few weeks have seen a consolidation trade emerge during Q2 earnings season for many IT stocks. In part, this consolidation has been brought on by higher long-term rates which have pushed as high as 4.29%, up by more than 70 bps in 3 months. There are many explanations for that increase which at one level suggests that bond market investors no longer believe there will be a recession in the near future, although the latest PMI data both in the US and in the EMEA region have led to another recalibration of macro expectations..

The latest explanation for the rise in bond yields was supposedly a factor of the strong retail sales report and moderately hawkish Fed commentary as expressed in the latest Fed Minutes. Somehow, the unfolding demand destruction coming from the weak Chinese economy has not factored into the calculus, although weak demand inputs from China are likely to impact demand for many inputs from shipping to energy to metals.

This is not an article on expectations for long-term rates, either in the near future or any other time period. Almost inevitably high real rates, such as currently exist, impact demand for many long-lived assets from homes, and cars to capital goods. The capital goods part of the expectation is preceding; the consumer durable part of the demand picture has yet to see a typical contraction-housing starts, while not robust, have yet to implode despite weakness in builder sentiment.

But so long as long-term rates are high and rising as is now the case, they are likely to constrain the valuation of many high growth IT shares, and that paradigm has been currently on view, at least over the last few weeks. So, I think looking for companies whose fundamentals have inflected positively, but whose share price has gone in reverse, is the only prudent strategy at this time. In my view, Global-e is such a company and deserves another look on the part of readers/subscribers.

Global-e: Its latest reported quarter was another beat; its guidance continues to appear conservative.

This has been a difficult earnings season for most high growth IT companies. Not only have valuations compressed for a variety of factors cited above, but in many cases, companies were unable to satisfy investor expectations with their guidance. When it comes to IT, the landing has been far less soft than the publicity concerning economic resilience might suggest. The fact is that while fewer IT companies are seeing purchase approval cycles further elongate or are seeing additional deal downsizing, the environment has certainly not returned to the growth that was being achieved in 2021 and early last year. Stabilization and moderate improvement seem to be the current watch words.

In that regard, a few companies do stand out, and Global-e is one such business. Of course, Global-e can be best described as part of the e-commerce world, but an increasing component of the company's revenue is coming from software localization services and other elements of the e-commerce stack that it provides its customers. At the end of the day, I think most investors are more concerned with the company's consistent ability to beat and raise, then trying to categorize a particular company.

At the end of Q1, Global-e had projected that Q2 gross merchandise value on its platform would be about $770 million for Q2, and $3,480 million for the full year. Revenue for the recently reported quarter had been projected to be about $128 million, and full year revenues had been projected to be nearly $580 million. The company doesn't specifically forecast non-GAAP EPS. It does, however, forecast adjusted EBITDA from which it is easy to extrapolate non-GAAP EPS. I tend to focus more on free cash flow than reported earnings. In any event, the company has forecast that adjusted EBITDA would be around $17 million this past quarter and $74 million for the full year. The company had exceeded its Q1 forecast, and its forecast going into Q2 had also been raised.

Q2 result's exceeded the prior forecast for the three guided metrics, and the company increased its full year forecast as well. Specifically, the company's GMV reached $825 million, or a beat of about 7%, its revenue for the quarter was $133 million, or a beat of 4%, and adjusted EBITDA reached $21 million, or almost 25% above the company's forecast.

The company's new full year forecast are as follows: GMV is now anticipated to reach $3,560 million, or about 2.3% above the prior forecast; revenues are expected to reach about $585 million, about 2% above the prior forecast and adjusted EBITDA is now expected to reach almost $90 million, or more than 20% greater than the prior forecast.

Given the current macro environment, any kind of positive guidance has to be considered as a positive. Several questions during the conference call related to the visibility the company had that enabled it to increase guidance. The company noted that growth had actually accelerated in the back half of Q2 and it called out Shopify Markets Pro as a small contributor to expected Q4 growth. This kind of conservative forecasting has been quite consistent for GBLE since it became a public company.

In terms of its 2H forecast, Global-e suggested it was likely to see some percentage growth headwinds from that part of its business it acquired from Pitney Bowes. Global-e acquired the Borderfree operation from Pitney Bowes (PBI). It has been in the process of integrating the offering and moving those customers to its own platform. There hasn't been much growth from existing Borderfree clients; when they migrate to the GLBE platform the expectation is that their growth will match the growth of the rest of the company's customers which has been in the range of 30%. The company is expecting that the slower expansion of the Borderfree customer base will cost it a couple of hundred basis points of revenue growth in 2H before those customers migrate to the Global-e platform with its end-to-end direct-to-consumer capabilities, and this starts to create sales synergies.

A significant component of the case to buy the shares at this point relates to the growth bump that is likely next year, in small part as the Borderfree customers migrate to the GLBE platform, but in large measure as the Shopify (SHOP) Markets Pro platform gains significant traction throughout 2024 and beyond.

Global-e's big growth drivers in 2024: Market Pro, Borderfree and new logos

The consensus forecast for Global-e revenue growth next year is 37%-that is all organic, and that is one of the highest growth forecasts for 2024 for any of the companies that I follow. Just how much of that is already in the valuation, and just how realistic is that growth outlook need to be considered. Global-e has recently seen exceptional growth from outbound US brands, with growth last quarter of 99%. A significant part of that is inorganic and relates to the Borderfree merger. But while prior quarters benefited from the acquisition of Flow Commerce, this latest quarter did not as the acquisition was lapped. In addition, the brands that Global-e has successfully sold in the US, mainly celebrity and other brands with a strong franchise, appear to be showing significant strength in terms of GMV growth as compared to other brands. While that 99% growth number will not continue into 2024, outbound US is likely to grow faster than the company as a whole in 2024 as Shopify Markets Pro becomes a significant revenue growth driver.

Overall, Global-e indicated that it has a record pipeline, and has had record new deal signings in the first half of the year. Its guidance through the end of the year is only based on the deals signed already. In addition, as previously mentioned, its current guidance has reflected some headwinds as it transitions Borderfree customers to its platform, and develops particular incentives and marketing programs to grow that which should create noticeable tailwind for growth in 2024.

For some time now, the GMV expansion of existing customers for Global-e has tracked around 30%/yr. That ratio is coming down at this point because the customers acquired from the Borderfree acquisition have had much lower expansion rates. Those lower expansion rates stem from Borderfree's product set which simply didn't offer the many end-to-end services that Global-e can provide users. Further, the brands using the Borderfree service typically were more mature and less exciting to potential international consumers. Global-e is in the process of migrating its base of previous Borderfree users to its own platform, and it expects that this will positively impact the expansion rate in 2H-24 and into 2025, although it is possible that the brands using Borderfree simply lack the expansion potential of the brands that have chosen to work with Global-e.

As many readers/subscribers are probably aware, Global-e has a commercial agreement with Shopify in which the two companies have both a development and a sales partnership. Shopify has a significant stake in Global-e and the value of the commercial agreement is being amortized through the income statement. Global-e has been able to leverage its Shopify agreement to acquire customers from a relatively small proportion of the Shopify base but at this point, that has not been a huge factor in the Global-e's growth.

The key to the economic benefits of the partnership will be the availability of Shopify Markets Pro. Shopify Markets Pro is in a pre-release phase with availability constrained at this point to select Shopify customers. Shopify Markets Pro is essentially a white label version of the complete Global-e offering. Users who sell on the platform will automatically comply with local product restrictions and other local laws. Prices and applicable taxes will be calculated, displayed and collected in local currencies. The merchants using the service will be able to make refunds in local currency. All of the payment processing is done through the app and Global-e remits funds directly to the Shopify user in USD. There is a fraud management capability and required payments include duties and other local imports are displayed and collected in accordance with specific local practices

Shopify is charging merchants who choose this service a fee of 6.5% of the transaction value based on the local order value and an additional 2.5% of the cost of the transaction as an FX fee. The local buyer of the product is charged a shipping fee. There has not been, and likely will not be any disclosure as to the revenue split between Shopify and Global-e. Global-e is collecting and disbursing the funds. The merchant can recoup the costs of the service by making price adjustments for products sold through this service on his/her site. The Shop Pay feature is enabled for Markets Pro. It is possible for local customers to pay for their merchandise using Buy Now/Pay Later offerings already integrated into the Shopify platform that can be denominated in local currency. Markets Pro offers discounted shipping that already includes duties through DHL.

Markets Pro will likely prove to be a significant capability for the Shopify's merchants. They will be able to offer their merchandise directly to consumers from a website that has been localized for the country in which their perspective buyer is located. They can enable their local website through a few clicks and can start selling almost immediately. The costs for the service are modest and can be readily passed through to consumers. There are no upfront costs; merchants have no commitments or investments. Global-e will be their merchant of record. The flow of funds is managed for merchants on a seamless basis by Global-e. From a thirty thousand foot view, this seems to be a prodigious accomplishment.

The company has made Market Pro available to batches of Shopify merchants so far as part of the beta test of the product. The results and feedback of these early users was said to be positive. Improvements have been made to the onboarding process, and to automating the various aspects of both onboarding and day-to-day management functionality. The company expects that large masses of Shopify merchants to onboard once the offering goes into general availability.

I don't want to appear to be unduly optimistic. Almost inevitably, something like this which is really a new departure, and which is meant to be zero-touch and completely productized, will run into issues at some point. But that said, at least on the surface, it would seem that a significant cohort of Shopify's merchants will ultimately avail themselves of this offering since it costs nothing upfront and eliminates administrative requirements and provides merchants with a localized website; its only cost is a revenue split on revenue that is entirely incremental to the brand or the merchant.

This kind of capability has never been offered before, at least to my knowledge. There is no real model for estimating the ramp in terms of either merchants of GMV for Markets Pro, and the company is not, at this point, indicating the economics of the offering in terms of its revenue split with Shopify or any incremental operating costs associated with operating Markets Pro. Shopify at this point has hundreds of thousands of US customers. Just how many of them have products that make sense to be offered internationally on a direct-to-consumer basis is essentially unknowable.

Some analysts have speculated that Markets Pro will add 1,000-1,500 bps to GLBE's revenue next year, in other words something in the range of $80 million to $100 million. The company has only described the expected contribution as "substantial" at this point. For Global-e to receive $100 million in net revenues from the service offering at this point probably implies a GMV on the Markets Pro platform of $5 billion or more next year, depending on the exact revenue split between Shopify and GLBE. That doesn't appear to be wishful thinking, particularly, but there is simply no way to triangulate a particular range with any credibility at this point.

"Substantial" is probably as close as anyone can get at this point. As a holder of the shares, I am obviously optimistic that substantial will be just the beginning. Just as a comparison point, Global-e's current projection for GMV for the current year is $3.6 billion, while Shopify's current GMV in its latest reported quarter was $55 billion. Shopify indicated that about 15% of its GMV was international, and was coming from the controlled introduction of Markets Pro, and from its rather basic Markets offering.

Given that apparently all of the revenue will be coming from service fees and not from fulfillment, Markets Pro is likely to have a significant impact on non-GAAP gross margins. It can be difficult to tell what the consensus non-GAAP EPS really is expected for 2024. As mentioned, this company projects and reports adjusted EBITDA, and neither projects nor reports non-GAAP EPS. As a result, analysts have avoided projecting their own estimates for that metric. The company does report cash flow, of course; the company's free cash flow margin was unusually strong last quarter at over 40%. For the first half of the year, the free cash flow margin was 16%. I have projected a 22% free cash flow margin for the next 12 months; part of that time will include the beginnings of the steep ramp for Market Pro revenues and contribution.

As mentioned above, the company has raised its projected EBITDA margin to about 16% for the full year-it was 14% for the first half of the year, so the forecast for 2nd half of the year for adjusted EBITDA margin is probably at or above 18%. There is expected to be a convergence between adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow over the near-term future.

Just how much will economic macro headwinds weigh on Global-e's growth?

This is a question that has concerned investors for some time at this point. And realistically, there is no facile answer that says to disregard macros, or to treat them as dispositive with regards to the outlook for this company.

Global-e is a very small company in a very large market. Its overall penetration is still so low, that it can grow even in an environment in which global e-commerce growth is being impacted by macro conditions…and so far as that goes, it does not appear as though macro conditions are upending GMV growth at the largest companies in the space. So, while macro headwinds are obviously a consideration, they are not likely to be the dispositive consideration in the company's most likely growth rate. As I write this today, European economic data from their PMI reports is coming in at weak levels. And yet, when Global-e reported on 8/8, it indicated that its business in EMEA was notably stronger than the other geos in which it operates, and was so at the end of last quarter and into July.

It seems possible that the company's historical expansion rate for existing brands will be lower over the next year than in the past. But how much will that matter in an environment in which the company is achieving record new customer acquisition and has a record pipeline. In a slow growth environment, it may be that brands who aren't selling internationally see an increased need to go directly to the consumer to maintain some level of overall growth. And that is particularly true when adopting a service such as Global-e which eliminates the need to invest in up front infrastructure.

Depending on the actual impact of Markets Pro on next year's GMV metric, the current forecast already incorporates a significant deceleration in growth coming from channels other than the new offering. Math is suggesting that such growth would be around 25% for revenues next year, compared to something in the high 30% range this year. Overall, I think the current consensus forecast for revenue growth next year does not have much of a material risk from worse than expected macro conditions, at least so far as I can determine.

Global-e's competitors

There are a number of vendors who facilitate direct-to-consumer e-commerce, but most of them do so by offering one or two elements of a solution rather than an end-to-end platform. I have linked here to a 3rd party evaluation of alternatives to Global-e. Some companies focus on international payments and fraud prevention. Some of the vendors offer tools and APIs. Some offer shipping services. The closest direct competitor to Global-e is a French company called Glopal. At this point, Glopal not surprisingly, has focused on French brands, mainly in the luxury space, although it does show a large merchant, Printemps as a customer. The Glopal solution is built from composable elements, which is similar to the architecture that Shopify is now using to capture new customers.

The Global e-commerce market space is in its earliest days. One 3rd party analyst in a recently published report is showing a GMV estimate reaching $71 trillion by 2028, up from less than $17 trillion last year, that is a CAGR forecast of greater than 28%.

The real competitors for Global-e are companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), eBay (EBAY) and Walmart (WMT). Many brands will choose to sell their products directly to large retailers, and not try to sell directly to consumers internationally. The same is true for many local retailers who have an identity in a particular geo, but are unknown internationally.

According to one survey, cross-border business to consumer e-commerce, the business of Global-e-is expected to grow more than 10X, albeit from a low level through the end of the decade. The estimated GMV value by 2030 is forecast to be around $8 trillion. I am not really sure just how much investors should rely on that kind of statistic. This is such a nascent space that projections are more guesses than some kind of forecast that relies on statistical analysis. What I think can be said is that the market is very large, penetration is minimal to this point, and Global-e is the leader with a holistic solution. The partnership with Shopify should solidify the company's market leading position.

The Global-e Business Model: Significant improvements at a greater cadence than expected

Global-e is not a software company, although its service incorporates elements of software as part of a holistic offering of a direct-to-consumer solution for brands and for merchants looking to sell their products internationally on a direct-to-consumer basis. I mention this simply because in evaluating its business model and cost ratios, comparisons to other pure software vendors are not relevant. In fact, it would be hard to find analog companies to Global-e, part of what makes the shares interesting to me at this point.

The surprise last quarter was the jump in non-GAAP gross margins. Global-e reports its revenues in two segments, services which includes the software component of the offering and fulfillment, which is mainly shipping, in which the company resells shipping services of its partners such as DHL Typically gross margins are significantly higher for services fees than for fulfillment services. Over the past several quarters the mix has been shifting significantly from fulfillment to services, and this mix shift has led to noticeable growth in gross margins. That mix trend didn't actually happen last quarter, another impact of the Borderfree merger which has a greater shipping component than the other components of Global-e's business.

Overall, service fee revenue was up 51% year on year and fulfillment service rose 54%. At this point, fulfillment is 55% of revenue compared to services at 45% of revenue. But even without the trend toward a higher proportion of services revenue, Non-GAAP gross margin rose to 43.3% last quarter, up from 41.9% in the prior quarter and from 41.4% the prior year. The 140 basis point improvement in gross margin last quarter had not been anticipated. Indeed, non-GAAP gross margins rose despite a decline in the take rate for fulfillment services. Overall, non-GAAP gross profit rose by about 20% sequentially. The company CFO was perhaps more vague about the causes for this kind of trend than might have been helpful; about all he did say was that gross margins were expected to continue to increase although not at the cadence seen last quarter.

Other expense ratios also showed favorable trends. In particular, sales and marketing expenses rose just 4% year on year and were flat sequentially, while revenue growth was 53% year on year and was 14% sequentially. General and administrative expense fell by about 7% year on year, and fell slightly sequentially. Research and development spending did rise year on year as the company invests significantly in the final stages of its full launch of Markets Pro. Research and development expense rose by about 41% year on year, and by about 7% sequentially.

Overall, on a GAAP basis, operating expense rose by about 10% year on year, and by about 4% sequentially. Excluding stock-based compensation from operating expense would still yield a negative operating margin. As mentioned, the company amortizes the expenses of its commercial agreement with Shopify through its income statement. And it is amortizing intangible assets from its two recent acquisitions through the income statement. It also shows the contingent consideration from its mergers in the GAAP income statement. Adjusted EBITDA removes these expenses from consideration, and that lead to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% last quarter, compared to 13% in the year earlier period. As mentioned, the company is now expecting a full year EBITDA margin of 16%, which would be up from the adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% so far this year. The company has had a consistent track record of exceeding its margin targets since it has started reporting, and I have no reason to believe it will not continue that trend.

Through 6 months, the company has had a negative free cash flow margin, although free cash flow turned around significantly last quarter. Over the course of a full year, the adjusted EBITDA margin and the free cash flow margin ought to converge, Global-e is, in part, a payment company. As such, over time, there will be a tendency for the balance of funds payable to customers to rise, although that will be very inconsistent quarter to quarter. The company does not and will not generate deferred revenue.

I do anticipate that as the Markets Pro offering starts to become significant in the revenue mix for GLBE that services will rise as percentage of the total, with a concomitant increase in gross margin percentage. I am not sure as to the operating expenses connected with Markets Pro, but I think it likely that this revenue line will be more profitable than average for the company

Global-e has used and will continue to use stock-based compensation. Last quarter SBC expense as reported was 8% of revenue, down from 15% of revenue in the year earlier period. I do use an outstanding share calculation to compute relative valuation and other valuation metrics. Outstanding shares rose by 4.4% year on year and by 1% sequentially. My estimate for the company's average outstanding share count over the next year is 170.5 million.

One of the more difficult projections to make relates to margins for a company whose growth is likely to be in the mid-high 30% range over the coming 18 months or more. The company's opex was stable last quarter and rose just modestly year over year. There was nothing in the conference call that might have suggested that opex growth would reaccelerate. On the other hand, if revenues grow 37% which is the consensus forecast, opex grows 10% and gross margins drift a bit higher, than estimates for EBITDA margin are far too low. I have been careful not to try to push the envelope when it comes projections. I think it is far better to take a conservative approach in terms of specific numbers, and hope to be surprised as the company's strategy and its release of Markets Pro evolves but I think readers should at least be aware of the potential upside if things work out reasonably.

Wrapping Up: Taking a look at the share valuation and reiterating the case to buy Global-e shares

Global-e is not some existential bargain when considering the EV/S ratio. As of the market close on August 24, my projection of the 12 month forward EV/S is about 8.5X. That is somewhat above average for a company with a 3 year CAGR that I estimate to be in the mid-high 30% range. The CAGR might potentially be higher depending on the ramp and the penetration of Markets Pro.

On the other hand, with a free cash flow margin that I estimate will be in the low 20% range over the next 12 months, the valuation of the shares is below average when considering the combination of growth and profitability. Overall, the company has a Rule of 40 metric approaching 60; its valuation does not really reflect that kind of growth and profitability profile.

It is hard to gainsay the magnitude of the opportunity that Global-e is addressing. A recent projection suggests that the space will expand by 10X over the course of the balance of this decade. I tend to be a bit skeptical of that kind of forecast because it isn't founded on any historical statistics. This kind of service has never been offered before so it can be almost impossible to determine just how large the opportunity is likely to be. That said, the opportunity is exceptionally large for a company the current size of GLBE and the company, at least currently, has little competition in offering a holistic solution for brands and merchants looking to enter the direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce market.

A significant component of the strategy has always been the company's partnership with Shopify. Some users have taken advantage of what has been on offer, and Shopify indicated that last quarter about 15% of its GMV was coming from outside North America, some of it through the use of pieces of GLBE technology.

Shopify Markets Pro, now in limited release, is the culmination of the product that has been aspirational cornerstone of the partnership since it was forged. There is no real way to know just how large the contribution from the partnership will be. Some analysts have guessed that the partnership will contribute about 1000-1500 basis points to a 37% consensus growth estimate next year. I don't think the number unreasonable; but I acknowledge however, that is as much of a guess as anything else and I have no way to validate just how reasonable the forecast might be.

The company's margin performance has been impressive. In particular, the trend of gross margins has surprised many, and that includes this writer. What's more, the upside appears to have been a function of basic blocking and tackling, and not anything extraordinary. Actually, its take rate on fulfillment revenues slipped last quarter because of a growth in average shipment size.

The company's short-term guidance was reasonably cautious, reflecting, in part, headwinds caused by transitioning its base of Borderfree users to its own platform. Our high growth model portfolio now has a weighting of just over 3% in GLBE shares. That is less than I think is appropriate given the prospects and the profitability for the company and I look to increase the weighting on an opportunistic basis. I think the shares offer significant alpha over the next 12 months, and likely beyond.