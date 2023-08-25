asbe

The recent market pullback has been messy, but very much in line with seasonal trends. August and September have typically been choppy for equities, with October to December expected to be stronger for risk sentiment.

I previously wrote in mid-August that the USD and bond yields looked likely to rise further, and if this scenario materialises, then risk sentiment was likely to take a hit.

The Dollar Index has risen +2% since, and the S&P 500 (SPY) has responded with a -2% dip. Even better-than-expected earnings by the market darling, NVIDIA (NVDA), could not lift sentiment.

Amidst this backdrop, the constructive price action of precious metals gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) has caught my eye.

First off, let us look at the seasonal chart of the S&P 500 and the daily chart of the Dollar Index below.

Equity Clock

Daily Chart: Dollar Index

TradingView

Silver has somehow managed to swat away pesky USD strength and put in a near-term bottom on 15 Aug. Since then, silver has risen close to +7%.

Daily Chart: XAG/USD

TradingView

Gold, while more of a laggard, has also put in a decent shift against the USD. The fact that the higher-beta precious metal - silver - managed to outperform its lower-beta peer - gold - in a strong USD environment, shows that this move may have more legs to run.

Daily Chart: XAU/USD

TradingView

So bond yields and the USD are strengthening, but precious metals are rising?

To me, this could be the market starting to price in a reversal lower in bond yields and the USD. The market could be overcrowded in the higher-rates-for-longer camp, according to the Bank of America fund manager survey.

Positioning in rate-sensitive sectors like REITs is also at bearish extremes historically, with investors not willing to touch REITs with a five-foot pole with concerns that rates will rise further.

Furthermore, the average exposure in the US equity markets among tactical fund managers has fallen to 2023 lows, with the recent -5% drop in indices on fears of rising bond yields shaking sentiment like never before this year. Just look at the steep drop from July highs.

National Association of Active Investment Managers

In addition, the put-call ratio for the S&P 500 has risen to 1.35, almost at capitulation/extreme fear levels.

YCharts

In essence, what I am driving at is that risk sentiment has taken a battering from twin catalysts of higher bond yields and stronger USD.

However, there are signs that the market may be starting to position for a reversal lower in bond yields and the USD, such as the strength in precious metals.

To add fuel to the potential fire, positioning in equities is very bearish, especially in certain sectors like REITs.

From here, I think precious metal miners look interesting, with silver miners (NYSEARCA:SIL) having a potential false breakdown. From false moves come fast moves in the opposite direction.

From the chart, we can see SIL breaking down via a bearish head and shoulders pattern. However, price action is not static, and price patterns should not be viewed in isolation. Recent price action shows a swift recapture above the 25.50 pivot level, increasing the odds that this is a false breakdown.

Daily Chart: SIL

TradingView

The ETF holds a diversified portfolio of silver miners. It is notable that the top two holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) account for 37% of the overall holdings. These two stocks are large-cap names at USD19b and USD 6b market cap respectively, which somewhat mitigates the risk of over-concentration in the two names. If these two stocks fail, the rest of the silver miner space are likely to fail too. They are like the NVIDIA (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL) of the silver miner space.

Global X ETFs

There are a total of 36 holdings, across different geographies. This is not a dividend yield play, with the yield at 0.43%.

From the performance history, we can see that SIL has tracked its index pretty well. Price performance has been flat in the past few years.

Global X ETFs

Does it have an upside from here?

From the monthly chart, we can see that SIL is trading at the bottom end of a multi-year range, with the topside of the range at $52, which would represent a 100% return from the current price.

Monthly Chart: SIL

TradingView

Silver spot prices have also been basing for years and recently broke out of a big base in 2020 before slipping into another consolidative range. If the spot price breaks out higher, silver miners will likely follow for the ride.

Monthly Chart: Silver