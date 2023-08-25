JazzIRT

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) dividend continues to be unsustainable following its recent cut in almost half, plus the company’s liquidity position is expected to turn quite concerning over the next six months.

As I’ve analyzed recently, MPW has reported relatively weak earnings related to Q2 2023 and its dividend was clearly unsustainable, being a major reason to be bearish on its shares. Since my last article, MPW’s share price has declined by more than 16%, due to weak earnings and a dividend cut.

Article performance (Seeking Alpha)

While this is a step to improve the company’s balance sheet, in this article I’ll focus on MPW’s cash flow generation capacity and balance sheet strength. Given that when I published my last article its cash flow statements were not available, I want to see if MPW now has a more sustainable dividend or if it remains a yield trap.

Dividend Sustainability

As I’ve discussed in previous articles, MPW’s investment case was heavily geared to its high-dividend yield, but its dividend was not sustainable and a cut was quite likely. Its management acknowledged this situation and has recently decided to cut its quarterly dividend by almost half, from $0.29 per share to $0.15 per share. Despite this cut, MPW’s current dividend yield is still about 8.5%, due to a declining share price in recent weeks.

This is still a quite interesting yield compared to other REITs, even though from a yield perspective MPW is now in-line with some other comparable healthcare REITs, such as Omega Healthcare (OHI) that currently yields around 8.7%.

Regarding dividend sustainability, MPW should now be in a better position, given that it’s going to spend much less on dividend outflows. However, as I’ve discussed in detail in a previous article, when analyzing MPW’s dividend sustainability based in free cash flow its dividend coverage was quite poor.

Indeed, MPW’s dividend outflows have increased gradually over the past three years, from $568 million in 2020 to near $700 million in 2022. During this period, its free cash flow generation has been on the opposite trend, declining from $513 million in 2020 to $421 million over the last year.

Given that MPW has about 598 million shares outstanding, its new annual dividend of $0.60 per share will lead to an annual cash outflow of nearly $360 million, which is below the company’s historical free cash flow generation. Therefore, at first glance, MPW’s new dividend level seems to be sustainable based on historical financial figures.

However, MPW has been selling assets to pay down debt, like it has done in Australia, plus one of its largest tenants is not paying rent (Prospect), thus its free cash flow generation in the coming quarters is going to be lower than compared to its recent history.

Over the past six months, MPW’s cash flow from operations amounted to $212 million, a decline of 38% YoY, and its capital expenditures were close to $180 million. This means that MPW’s free cash flow generation was quite weak, at just $32 million during the first half of the year. Despite that, the company paid $350 million in dividends, which were financed through borrowings and asset sales.

Indeed, during the first half, MPW received $489 million of net proceeds from the sale of real estate, which were used to pay down debt, and borrow from its revolving credit facility in the net amount of $270 million. This explains why its cash position increased to $329 million at the end of June, compared to $262 million at the end of 2022.

Cash flow statement (MPW)

Thus, while MPW’s operating activities continue to generate some free cash flow, it's not enough to make its dividend sustainable over the long term.

Moreover, with the sale of its Australian assets, the company will not have meaningful refinancing needs in 2024, but it has a bond payment to make next December in the amount of £400 million ($504 million). As the company is not generating enough free cash flow and is not likely to refinance this bond in the capital markets, it will need to pay it down using its revolving credit facility.

According to Bloomberg data, MPW’s $1.8 billion revolving credit facility with JPMorgan (JPM) has an amount available of around $600 million, thus MPW can use this credit facility and cash on hand to pay down the upcoming bond maturity. Assuming that MPW will want to maintain cash and will use the revolving credit facility to pay down the sterling bond, it will have only $100 million remaining in the credit facility by year-end.

Assuming that MPW will maintain its historical pattern of distributing quarterly dividend payments next October and January, this will lead to a cash outflow of $180 million over the next six months. On the other hand, MPW has recently announced that it sold $105 million of its interest in Steward’s credit facility, which helps to raise cash.

Nevertheless, given that MPW’s free cash flow generation from its operations has been quite low in recent quarters, this will reduce its cash position to around $300 million by next January, which is alarmingly low. Furthermore, MPW is quite likely to borrow the $600 million outstanding from its revolving credit facility until the end of 2023, which means MPW may start 2024 in a very difficult liquidity position.

This does not necessarily mean the company will enter bankruptcy over the next six months, but it needs desperately to sell assets to raise cash or borrow from banks, which at this point will only be possible using its real estate assets as collateral (mortgage loans).

Looking at current street estimates for the next couple of quarters, its cash flow from operations are expected to be around $150 million per quarter, which is enough to finance capex of around $70-$90 million per quarter. Given that capex is not easy to reduce given the company’s asset size, this should lead to a negative cash generation after dividend payments, thus even after MPW’s sizable dividend cut it remains unsustainable and the company should have suspended it.

This cash burn profile does not bode well for MPW’s share price ahead, as the market is likely to start worrying about its cash position, especially after the bond payment next December.

Beyond its cash issues and poor dividend sustainability, MPW’s deal with Prospect Medical was reportedly put on hold by regulators, information that the company did not disclose to investors in its recent earnings call or financial reports. This raises some questions about the company’s transparency on top of other issues raised by short-sellers, being another warning sign for investors about the company’s business model sustainability over the long term.

Conclusion

Medical Properties Trust continues to offer a high-dividend yield following its recent significant dividend cut, but its sustainability remains poor and the company’s liquidity position is expected to become a concern over the next six months. In an extreme scenario of financial distress and a possible chapter 11 process, there probably wouldn't be much value left for shareholders, thus even after MPW’s weak share price performance over the past year, further downside may lie ahead and this is a stock to avoid.