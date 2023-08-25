Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust: More Financial Distress Ahead

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust's dividend remains unsustainable following a recent cut and its liquidity position is expected to worsen in the next six months.
  • The company's cash flow generation capacity and balance sheet strength are concerning, and its dividend coverage based on free cash flow is poor.
  • MPW's cash flow from operations has been weak, and it will likely need to rely on asset sales and borrowing to meet its financial obligations.
Paramedics taking patient on stretcher from ambulance to hospital

JazzIRT

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) dividend continues to be unsustainable following its recent cut in almost half, plus the company’s liquidity position is expected to turn quite concerning over the next six months.

As I’ve analyzed recently, MPW has reported relatively

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.97K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

s
sjebens
Today, 1:49 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (85)
Steer me to the next MPW article...please.
Seems like MPW must be a monstrous % of the SP500 based on the coverage.
Wait a minute...it's not even...never mind.
R
Reit Investor
Today, 1:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.35K)
Click bait at best
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.