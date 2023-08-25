EWW: Resilient With Continued MXP Uplift
Summary
- EWW has performed well due to resilient exposures and a strong Mexican Peso.
- The ETF has significant exposure to consumer staples and financials, which have matched inflation rates or benefited from higher interest rates.
- The Mexican economy's lack of leverage and capacity for hawkishness make it less vulnerable to the negatives of higher rates.
- Mexican markets, in general, probably deserve a closer look.
The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) contains some consumer staples and financials-focused exposures from the Mexican markets. Performance has been good in this ETF owing to resilient exposures and the fact that the Mexican Peso has been doing really well. Nearshoring has also helped. The earnings yield on the EWW is pretty high, and what's more is that the factors supporting the MXP ahead of the USD should likely persist, also with somewhat mitigated interest rate risks on the portfolio due to the debt structure of some of the companies and positive exposure to higher rates in the financials exposures. Because of the lack of leverage in the Mexican economy, higher rates don't sting nearly as much nor pose major risks for borrowers, and only really have a negative effect by revaluing the MXP. As such, the EWW looks decent, and the Mexican markets in general probably deserve more attention.
Breakdown
There's a fair bit of skew in the EWW towards some of the top holdings. It has 13% exposure to America Movil (AMX) and then another 20% exposure split between a consumer staples and a major bank, Banorte.
Consumer staples end up being the largest sector exposure, meaning that the inflation rates seen in Mexico and globally in the West are being matched in sales growth by most of these exposures on top of their resilient volumes.
Mexican rates are really high over 10%, and every sign points to those rates staying there as austerity is the game and hawkishness is the majority line. This is despite the fact that headline rates have already fallen to pre-COVID levels. Movil, thankfully, has non-MXP debt and is not taking the hit from these higher rates. Then financial exposures, adding up to 17% of the allocations in EWW, benefit from the fact that higher rates drive NIMs and NIIs. It is helpful that Mexico is also not a highly leveraged economy, which means higher rates can be tolerated for the benefit of banks for a long time before borrowers run into major trouble. That's already a low of EWW exposures that are not in the firing line of higher rates.
The greater capacity for hawkishness is also a benefit for the MXP, which is actually ahead of the USD this year despite strong USD performance. Given what will likely be a slower decline in MXP yields, the MXP should stay pretty strong and possibly appreciate ahead of the USD if dovishness begins to prevail after the rate-hiking regime.
Bottom Line
The EWW has an earnings yield of around 10% based on the PE. That's absolutely high considering the resilience. Then again, it doesn't match up particularly well in MXP terms to domestic bonds. While staples are pretty inflation hedged and are growing that yield against benchmarks, and a case can be made for the similar risk of stable Mexican stocks as Mexican bonds, considering that there is some degree of political risk in Mexico just using AMLO as an example who has been pretty forceful in the current economic regime. Nonetheless, there are some minor economic threats. Remittances are suffering to Mexico due to a strong Peso, and US as well as Mexican inflation. This is a meaningful part of GDP. With nearshoring on top of the fact that the local rates are high, this component of GDP will be under persistent pressure. However, considering geopolitical trends in particular, the inflation seems to be pretty benign, partially involving some revaluation of Mexican labor, which has been somewhat undervalued in the last 10 years. Moreover, the Mexican inflation is also closer to being under control. On resilience and FX, EWW looks decent.
