Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.: The EPA's Significant PFAS Policy Proposal Is A Massive Catalyst

Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Advanced Emissions Solutions provides solutions for coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets.
  • The EPA's proposed PFAS regulation framework is a massive catalyst for ADES, with broad support and potential for high demand.
  • ADES has significant value potential, with its GAC production and other assets, and a smart CEO who has invested in the company.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Second Wind Capital get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

forest sunlight

wat

In mid-July 2023, and published on July 24, 2023, I was really happy to be a guest on Seeking Alpha Investing Experts podcast series, hosted by Rena Sherbill. At the end of the interview, I shared my highest conviction and best idea, Advanced

Second Wind Capital is a value oriented investment service with a strong recent track record of exceptional outperformance. The focus is mostly small cap value and special situation equities. From January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2022, the flagship account has compounded at 43.7% per year. 

This article was written by

Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
15.03K Followers
A career wanderer and journeyman, with a passion for deep value and contrarian investing. I spent five years on the buy side in investment grade bonds on a team that managed $50 billion of assets, 3.5 years as an energy credit analyst for an energy company, and had multiple stints in corporate finance, most recently as a strategic financial analyst. I have an undergraduate degree in Finance (UMass Amherst) and earned an MBA (Babson College).


I actively invest my own capital and for a few family members.


Favorite quotes:


“When you are inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bonds: Your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction, and you find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you ever dreamed yourself to be.” (Author - Patanjali)

“Tentative efforts lead to tentative outcomes. Therefore, give yourself fully to your endeavors. Decide to construct your character through excellent actions and determine to pay the price of a worthy goal. The trials you encounter will introduce you to your strengths. Remain steadfast...and one day you will build something that endures: something worthy of your potential.” (Author - Epictetus)

"Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible." (Author - Unknown)

"When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me." (Author - Erma Bombeck)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

Hungry for Knowledge profile picture
Hungry for Knowledge
Today, 3:08 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.63K)
Sounds like the firm is / will be walking a tightrope of timing of cashflows, between factory CAPEX (which, after listening to the last earnings report, seems to be a Q4 2024 completion with more money needed than is available on their balance sheet right now) vs. increased sales of their product.
Yikes.
Perhaps they will successfully walk this tightrope, perhaps with some more sales of stocks to the new CEO, a smaller loan, a small dilution, and BAM! it all works.
Maybe.
Sounds like risk to me. Opportunity if it all works.
tufttugger profile picture
tufttugger
Today, 3:07 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.64K)
Some background on PFAS would be good for readers. Here's a few links, but basically, they are forever chemicals. Very stable. Used in all manner of products, and they are showing up pretty much everywhere in the environment, and in most living things, particularly people:
www.fda.gov/...
www.epa.gov/...

Outside of that, GAC and PAC are used for removing all kinds of pollutants, molecules, minerals, from water, soil, and the air. The more our economy industrializes and use new technology, the more scrubbing is needed. From purifying water for semi-conductor production and other industrial uses, to food production and beverages/water, to soil remediation and air pollution control, the needs just keep on growing.

If you've ever seen a water treatment facility, they are huge. And the trend today is to take that water, treat it, and put it back into water supply rather than releasing to river/oceans. You can find many of these in the LA area:
www.wastetodaymagazine.com/...
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 2:45 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (43.91K)
As discussed in my article, the abrupt CEO change and subsequent initiation of a full-scale business review just months after closing on a perceived transformative acquisition isn't exactly comforting and adds more near-term uncertainty to the story, particularly when considering Rasmus' initial statements on the company:

"ADES has a clear vision for its future to become a prominent environmental technology company in North America. (...) The Company’s unique assets and capabilities, coupled with a clearly defined capital expansion plan, provide a clear runway toward scaling our production of Granular Activated Carbon and capturing our share of the growing need for innovative purification solutions. I am looking forward to leading this team and accelerating our momentum as we execute our strategy.".

Apparently, the strategy wasn't as clearly defined as touted by Mr. Rasmus otherwise there would have been no need for a comprehensive review,

Bob Rasmus

Quite frankly, I am having a hard time why the Board of Directors considered an 66-year old oilfield services veteran to lead the company into the future, particularly when considering his course of action at his former company, Hi-Crush Inc.

This is from a late 2020 Reuters article discussing his removal subsequent to the company's emergence from bankruptcy:

Rasmus and other executives at the frack sand supplier collected tens of millions of dollars from sales of assets to Hi-Crush, from stock purchases made just ahead of a share buyback, and from bonus issued days before the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July this year.

www.reuters.com/...

The company has not provided information regarding the search process for the new CEO and what caused the decision for Rasmus. Was he approached by the BoD or did he approach the company and offered some much needed cash to get the job and is he perhaps looking to sell some more of his privately-held assets to the next company spearheaded by him?

Debt:

Taking on additional secured debt would require approval by the company's sole senior secured lender which is far from certain.

Raising unsecured debt doesn't look likely to me.

As a result, I continue to expect near-term dilution but perhaps the new CEO injects more of the funds skimmed from Hi-Crush into ADES.

In short, I see substantial near-term execution and dilution risk for ADES while the author expects the current issues to be resolved in due course and without dilution.

Time will tell.
SA-NJ52 profile picture
SA-NJ52
Today, 2:29 PM
Comments (3.97K)
I own ADES.

The question is... what happens to the carbon that is used to capture the PFAS?

...will it be treated as hazardous waste?

@SA-NJ52
tufttugger profile picture
tufttugger
Today, 3:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.64K)
@SA-NJ52 Likely. What do they do with scrubbers from power plant emissions? Or remains from reverse osmosis filtration? etc. etc. Some things 'filtered' out are trouble only when concentrated (salt, minerals, etc.), others can be harvested, others perhaps incinerated, organic/petroleum based ones can be 'digested' by microbes (breaks them down into safe molecules), but a lot is buried.
Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
Today, 2:14 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.14K)
Maybe you disagree with these additional bear cases, but I'll cite them here for readers to consider:

1. ADES took a $10m related party loan from CF Global at " (a) Adjusted Term SOFR (subject to a 1.00% floor and a cap of 2.00%) plus a margin of 9.00% paid in cash and 5.00% paid in kind or (b) Base Rate plus a margin of 8.00% paid in cash and 5.00% paid in kind" fully secured by all the assets not already secured by their inherited Arq loan. "The Loan Agreement includes, among others, the following covenants: (1) beginning with the first fiscal quarter after March 31, 2023 and as of the end of each fiscal quarter thereafter, the Company must maintain a minimum unrestricted cash balance of $5.0 million; (2) (x) as of December 31, 2023, for the fiscal year then ended, the Company must have a minimum annual revenue, on a consolidated basis, of $70.0 million, (y) as of December 31, 2024, for the fiscal year then ended, the Company must have a minimum annual revenue, on a consolidated basis, of $85.0 million and (z) for any fiscal year thereafter, the Company must have a minimum annual revenue, on a consolidated basis, of $100.0 million; (3) (x) as of December 31, 2024, for the fiscal year then ended, the Company must have a minimum Consolidated EBITDA of $3.0 million and (y) for any fiscal year thereafter, the Company must have a minimum Consolidated EBITDA of $16.0 million; and (4) beginning after the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2023, during an LTV Trigger Period, ADES must not exceed a loan to value (based on the consolidated total assets of the Company and its subsidiaries) ratio of 0.40:1.00.

These covenants are rather easy to trip if ADES has any delays in these future earnings they project. This makes me concerned that CF Global is not fully aligned with common shareholders.

2. The new CEO did buy his shares above market, but bought them from the company instead of the open market. So despite your expectation that they could tap the debt market and not dilute, they just did under $2. And they will need CF's blessing to raise more debt, which presumably be at a higher rate if the fully-secured related party can't do better than the above.

3. The new CEO made 8 figures at Hi-Crush selling owned assets to the company he ran. Here: www.reuters.com/... For a company that already has related-party concerns, this doesn't give one a warm feeling. How confident should we be that he doesn't have another asset in his portfolio he wants to sell to ADES?

I don't disagree that the opportunity in front of ADES could be lucrative. I just don't know how confident one can be that current shareholders can participate in the upside if it is realized.
Analyze This profile picture
Analyze This
Today, 2:34 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.5K)
@Kingdom Capital You apparently feel that the loan is the top issue here. Yet I often see investors that cannot see the forest for the trees. Your comments are clearly an example of that.
tufttugger profile picture
tufttugger
Today, 3:15 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.64K)
@Kingdom Capital If they raise additional debt or cash from equity, etc., can't they pay it off and effectively refinance out of those terms for better ones?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.