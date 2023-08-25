naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

Concentrated healthcare service providers continue to face selling pressures amid a softer operating environment and sharp pullback in capital spending from healthcare customers. Since the June publication, Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has failed to catch a bid and has tracked ~24% to the downside at the time of writing. This continues an extended period of underperformance that began in late 2021 with the broad market selloff.

Figure 1. Weekly returns, December 2021—August '23

OMCL has now wiped around 5 years of equity gains since this period and trades in line with its 2018 range. As the monthly chart below shows, markets can be tremendously prosperous to the upside, but excruciatingly brutal on the downside. There hasn't looked like a recovery since offers were accepted off its all-time highs in 2021. Since the July '22 publication, there's been no signs of a recovery either.

This report will work through all the moving parts in the OMCL investment debate and discuss the relevant investment updates since the last publication. Net-net, OMCL is reiterated as a hold, and I am looking to a $38/share valuation based on the sectors multiple of 19x forward earnings. Reiterate hold.

Figure 1a. Monthly returns, 2015—August '23

Updates to critical investment facts

1. Q2 FY'23 insights

OMCL booked Q2 revenues of $299mm, up 3% sequentially, but down $32mm or 10% YoY. The sharp pullback in sales can be attributed to a decrease in point-of-care ("POC") revenues. POC sales have continued to crimp for OMCL these past few quarters, given the ongoing conservatism within healthcare providers' capital expenditures. Offsetting this, turnover from its services divisions clipped $111mm, up 13% YoY. It pulled this to earnings of $0.57/share, down from $0.84/share last year.

Figure 2 outlays the breakdown on the company's key operating statistics for the YTD and compares this to H1 FY'22. The key takeouts include:

The connected devices and software licenses division was down 21.5% YoY to $332.6mm. This is the only division without recurring revenue as part of the core revenue.

Consumables, technical services and advanced services were all up YoY and offset the downsides in connected devices et al. Importantly, advanced services grew 19% YoY to $104mm, and could be the segment to watch moving forward seeing the pressures in the underlying healthcare purchasing market.

The company's backlog as of H1 FY'23 was $1.8mm, which it amortizes in a straight line over a useful life of 2 years. This is up ~50% from $1.2mm at the end of FY'22. We get another scope of the firm's pipeline by comparing contract assets to liabilities. Contract liabilities were up 11% YoY to $173.4mm, driven primarily by an increase in long-term deferred revenues. These are products/services that its customers have booked but aren't delivered. Meanwhile, unbilled receivables were down ~8% YoY, mainly on short-term contracts snipping down by 14%. These are services that the firm has completed but yet to be booked in the receivables account.

Broadly speaking, these numbers point to the slowdown in the company's core markets, supported by verbal accounts from management on the Q2 earnings call. This could present a risk to the company's growth route going forward, and if its equity performance is any measure of future expectations, the market expects fairly tight growth numbers from the firm moving forward.

Figure 2.

Moving down the P&L, it booked ~47% gross on the c$300mm in turnover, a decompression of 200bps sequentially. But this is off a fairly low base, because of the inflationary and supply chain headwinds it faced a year ago around steel availability/pricing, semiconductor chips and transportation costs—including fuel. OMCL curtailed these costs in Q2 via a reduction in its workforce and other liquidity preservation measures to net $50mm in annual OpEx savings. The full impact of these cost savings will be recognized in H2 due to timing effects.

2. Guidance ranges could be hampered by bookings trends

Looking ahead to the back end of the year, OMCL anticipates full-year bookings to gravitate towards the lower end of forecasts. It is eyeing $1–$1.1Bn in bookings for the year. Again, you can trace this back to the capital environment in healthcare providers in budget constraints and reduced CapEx, as mentioned earlier. As a reminder, OMCL commenced the year with ~$500mm in short-term backlog. It needs another c.$290mm in bookings to achieve this, but given management expects full-year bookings at the lower end of range, this could be a potential risk.

Still, management subsequently revised FY'23 guidance higher to $1.16bn–$1.2bn, comprised of $760mm in product sales, $440mm in services, and $215mm in advanced services revenues when taking the upper end of range. The data shown in Figure 3 consolidates the forward estimates.

Figure 3.

3. Additional financial statement forensics

Margin compression has been a headwind for the company these past 2.5 years. Figure 3 illustrates the firm's pre-tax margins on revenues on a rolling TTM basis since 2020.

Reported EBITDA is adjusted to reconcile for R&D investment that is expensed on the income statement. R&D is capitalized onto the balance sheet as an intangible asset and amortized over a 7-year useful life. Pre-tax margins have compressed from highs of 21% in mid-FY'21 and have been on the decline since, hitting 11% last period. This is concerning because the firm's revenues had increased at a reasonable clip from 2020–'22. The decrease from POC turnover is abundantly clear, but the wind-back in margins isn't as clear. In my view, a small pullback in turnover shouldn't correlate to such a drastic change in margins, regardless of the inflationary and/or supply challenges endured last year by the company. This supports a neutral view.

Figure 4.

The firm's contribution towards growth capital has lagged the maintenance capital charge over the last 2.5 years as well. Figure 4 exemplifies this on a rolling TTM basis as well. Note, that cash attributed to acquisitions are not included in the calculations. The maintenance capital charge is considered to be roughly in-line with the depreciation + amortization schedule booked each period.

Critically, the degree of 'spending toward growth' has lagged the maintenance charge, as mentioned. This tells me the firm hasn't had meaningful opportunities to invest surplus capital to expand the business. Inventory numbers are up from ~$96mm in 2020 to $130mm last quarter, after the firm worked through some of its backlog. However, of the $881mm booked in the current asset account, 45% of this is tied up in cash + marketable securities, and 47% is booked as receivables and inventory.

As a result, the investment towards growth is lacking on this examination, aligning with the broader set of challenges outlined in the analysis thus far.

Figure 5.

Valuation and conclusion

The stock sells at 31x forward earnings and ~20x forward EBITDA, which is balanced by the 7.5% forward cash flow yield on offer at the time of writing. Those long of OMCL stock and holding it as inventory in their equity bucket may try and sell to this market on a turn in prices, but in my opinion, it will be difficult for the stock to catch a bid at these multiples.

The questions to ask are 1) would you pay $31/$20 for every future $1 in earnings/pre-tax income for a company that's seen pre-tax margins fall by 9 percentage points in around 18 months?; and 2) would you pay this when there are multiple selective opportunities offering more attractive economics right now?

The answer for me to both questions is no, certainly not. The risks are compounded in that market trends in OMCL are clearly flat, shown in the cloud chart on Figure 5. It shows the stock testing the cloud base for the last 2 months or so, facing resistance at each point and unable to break into the cloud. For reference, you're to be looking for the price line, and the lagging line (in blue) to break above the red cloud in order to suggest a return to bullish sentiment.

Figure 6.

I'm not sure OMCL deserves to sell at 31x forward, but the sector multiple of ~19x is more practical and is more reflective of the risk involved in my view. Applying this to management's FY'23 projections of $2 in EPS gets you to $38/share, well off the current market price as I write. These points are supportive of a neutral stance on OMCL.

Figure 7.

In short, OMCL does not present with the bullish factors required for me to advocate it a buy or add it to our equity longs. The company's flat equity performance is underpinned by equally flat operating results and a lack of economic growth levers to be pulled in H2 FY'23. Instead, it eyes a flatter trend in bookings, amid challenges in the broader healthcare market, including a tightening of hospital/healthcare customers' wallets from capital spending. Critically, these factors align to support a neutral posture in my opinion. Net-net, reiterate hold.