eXp World Holdings: More Of A Realtor Leveraging On Tech Than A Tech Platform Business

Investment thesis

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has established itself as a cloud-based realtor. But it now has ambitions to be the technology platform for businesses to operate remotely. Unfortunately, its revenue and earnings so far have been due to the realtor business.

Over the past 5 years, the company managed to grow the number of agents under its umbrella. This has driven its revenue and earnings growth despite no growth in the number of national home sales. But there are signs that these high growths are slowing down.

This maturing realty business and its strong cash flow will enable the company to pursue its technology platform goal. The market seems to be ascribing value to both the realty business and the technology platform.

But I am more of a brick-and-mortar value investor, and looking at just the realtor business, I did not find any margin of safety at the current price.

Business Profile

EXPI was listed on Nasdaq in 2018 as a cloud-based residential real estate brokerage serving North America. Since then, the company has entered the international real estate brokerage business. It has also positioned itself as a technology platform that enables businesses to operate remotely.

But as can be seen from Chart 1, its primary revenue in 2022 was still from the North American realtor business.

Chart 1: Segment Revenue (Author)

The growth rate was such that the revenue in 2022 was 9-fold that of 2018. At the same time, net income went from a loss of USD 22 million in 2018 to a profit of USD 15 million in 2022.

The main contributor to the revenue and earnings growth was the North American realty business. The other segments are still in their infancy stages.

In analyzing and valuing EXPI, the key questions were:

What drove revenue and earnings growth?

Are the high growth rates sustainable or will they taper off?

Is there a margin of safety based only on the performance of the North American realty business alone?

Growth

As a real estate brokerage business, its revenue is very dependent on the number and/or value of transactions closed. You can see the revenue tracking the uptrend in the number of transactions and the value of the transactions closed in Chart 2.

Chart 2: Revenue vs. Transactions and Closed Value (Author)

Notes to Chart 2: To enable all the 3 metrics to be plotted on I chart, I converted them into indices.

a) I created indices for each metric by dividing the values for each year by the respective value in 2018.

b)Transactions refer to the number of transactions.

c) Closed Value refers to the dollar value of the transactions closed.

These growths in turn were driven by an increase in the number of agents and improvements in the agents’ performance. Refer to Chart 3.

The company had 86,203 agents in 2022 compared to 15,570 in 2018. This was equal to 53 % CAGR.

The average number of transactions per agent went from 4.8 in 2028 to 5.9 in 2022.

These growths are in line with the company’s strategy.

“Our strategy is to grow organically in the North American and certain international markets by increasing our independent agent and broker network. Through our cloud-based operations and technology platform, we strive to achieve customer-focused efficiencies…” 2022 Annual Report

Chart 3: Agents’ performance (Author)

Drivers of growth

EXPI managed to increase the number of agents because of its commission structure. The company returned 90% of the commission to agents as compared to 70% for the traditional brokerage. Refer to Chart 4.

Chart 4: Brokerage comparison. (EXPI Q2 2023 Investor Presentation)

EXPI seems to be using a high share of the commissions to the agents to attract them. The concern is that the share to the agents seems to have increased as in its 2020 Annual Report, EXPI stated that its split was 80:20.

Despite the increase in the share of the commissions to the agents, the growth in the number of agents seems to be tapering off as per Chart 5. It seems to suggest that there is a limit to the number of agents in North America that EXPI could attract.

EXPI growth has been phenomenal. To give you a sense of this:

In 2018, the number of agents in EXPI was equal to 1.1% of the members of the National Association of Realtors (NAR). This has grown to 5.5 % in 2022.

From 2018 to 2022, the number of NAR members grew at 4% CAGR. EXPI grew its agents by 53 % CAGR.

In 2018, the number of EXPI transactions was 1.5 % of the national home sales. This had grown to 10.2 % in 2022.

There was hardly any growth in the number of national home sales comparing 2022 to 2018. Yet EXPI grew its transactions by 62 % CAGR.

EXPI has been a growth company over the past 5 years. But looking at the number of agents and the revenue as per Chart 5, I am more inclined to think that the North American realty business has reached the mature stage.

The number of agents by quarter seems to be tapering off.

The latest quarterly revenue on a Q2-to -Q2 basis did not show growth.

We should expect lower growth moving forward.

Along this line, I suspect that EXPI benefitted from the work-from-home feature of COVID-19. But I think this is no longer a major driver of growth.

Chart 5: Ending Agents and Revenue by Quarter (EXPI Q2 Investor Presentation)

But what about the improvements in agents productivity? I think that it would not see much further improvement because of what EXPI reported in its Net Promoter Score (NPS) program.

“…In 2016, we started using and reporting Net Promoter Score (NPS) across the business as a guiding metric for decision-making…this means…a long-term outperformance…end the year with a global agent NPS score of 73, a level which rivals the most loved consumer brands in the world…” 2022 Annual Report.

Kudos to management for using its cloud-based platform to train and coach its agents. However, I would not project further growth in productivity when valuing EXPI.

Cyclical sector

The number of national home sales is cyclical as can be seen from Chart 6. While there was a long-term growth from 1969 to 2006, there does not seem to be much uptrend over the past decade.

From 2018 to 2022, there was hardly any growth in the number of annual home sales. If this no-growth pattern continues, it will affect EXPI growth.

Chart 6: Number of US Home Sales (Trading Economics)

Business Performance

From an earnings perspective, EXPI came from incurring losses in its IPO year to delivering positive net income from 2020. However, a significant part of the net income in 2021 and 2022 were due to tax gains. As such it is more meaningful to look at earnings on an EBIT basis.

Looking at Chart 7 you can see that EXPI began to deliver positive EBIT in 2020. But while this was sustained in 2021, it declined in 2022.

Chart 7: Components of Earnings (Author)

This was because while gross profits in dollar terms increased due to increased revenue, SGA expenses increased much faster. You can see the gap between the gross profit and SGA expenses narrowing from 2021 to 2022 in Chart 7.

Looking at Chart 8, you can see that while gross profit margin was “steady” from 2021 to 2022, SGA margins increased from 6.9 % in 2021 to 7.9 % in 2022.

Chart 8: Earnings Drivers (Author)

SGA expenses increased by 39 % from 2021 to 2022. About 2/3 of the increase was due to compensation-related expenses. According to the company, these were the direct result of increasing the headcount by 21% to support the growth in:

“…agent count and real estate transaction volumes, international expansion and the investment in employees and technology.” 2022 Annual Report

My concern is that EXPI seemed to link the increased SGA expenses to growth. We know that the company is still looking for growth. If the company does not pay attention to this SGA margin growth, it will have profitability problems.

Financial

I would rate EXPI as financially strong based on the following.

As of the end of Dec 2022, it had USD 122 million in cash. This is equivalent to about 32 % of its total assets. This cash position is more credible when you consider that the company spent about USD 417 million over the past 3 years on stock repurchases and dividends.

Since its 2018 IPO, it has generated positive cash flow from operations every year. Over the past 5 years, it generated an average of USD 131 million of cash flow from operations annually. Now compare this to its average annual net income of USD 20 million. It is a very good earning-to-cash conversion rate.

It has a very low Debt Equity ratio of 2%. This is a company that has managed to grow its revenue 9-fold without burning cash. Rather it is a net cash generator.

Valuation

EXPI has a realty business and a technology platform that it is trying to monetize. At this stage, the earnings come from the realty business. As such I valued EXPI based on the following:

Earnings value for the North American realty business.

Asset value for the technology platform. I assumed that all the goodwill and intangibles amounting to USD 36 million in Dec 2022 are for this platform.

In this context, I am looking at EXPI as a realty brokerage business. I am not excited that its technology platform is the next “Airbnb of the realty sector”.

In my valuation, I assume that EXPI revenue growth rate would decline from its 2021 to 2022 rate to 4 % over 5 years. Thereafter it will experience steady growth at this rate. This 4 % is in line with the growth in the number of NAR members.

Don't get me wrong. This is a high growth projection as in Year 5:

The number of agents under EXPI would grow from 5.5 % of the NAR members to 8.4 %. Note that I assume that the number of NAR agents would also grow at 4 % per annum.

The number of transactions by EXPI would grow from 10 % of the national home sales in 2022 to 17 %. This assume that the home sales would also grow at 4% per annum.

I looked at 2 scenarios:

Scenario 1 – a conservative one where the gross profit and SGA margins were based on the 2020 to 2022 average values.

Scenario 2. This is an optimistic one where the gross profit margin was the best of the 2020 to 2021 values and the SGA margin was the lowest of the 2020 and 2022 values.

Table 1 summarizes the results. You can see that there is no margin of safety under either Scenarios.

Table 1 Summary of Valuation (Author)

Notes to Table 1:

a) This is the revenue growth rate for Year 1 based on the 2021 to 2022 growth rate. Thereafter the growth rate reduces proportionately every year to the terminal growth of 4 % in Year 5.

b) Scenario 1 = 2020 to 2022 average. Scenario 2 = max of 2020 to 2022.

c) Scenario 1 = 2020 to 2022 average. Scenario 2 = min of 2020 to 2022

Valuation model

Table 2 shows my valuation model. This is a Free Cash Flow to the Firm model where:

I start with a high growth rate in Year 1 that reduces proportionately every year to reach 4 % in Year 5. This 4 % is assumed to be the terminal growth rate and is based on the 2018 to 2022 growth rate in the NAR members. I assumed that the member's growth would be the same as the growth in the home sales.

The critical parameters for the 2 Scenarios are the gross profit margins and the SGA margins.

I assumed that the tax rate and WACC are the same under both Scenarios.

Table 2: Valuation model (Author)

The tax rate was based on a 21 % nominal tax rate. I assumed that EXPI does not have any further carried-forward losses. This is not unreasonable as the total tax benefits for 2021 and 2022 of USD 58 million were close enough to the cumulative USD 64 net losses from 2011 to 2019.

Reinvestment = CAPEX – Depreciation & Amortization + Net Working Capital. I estimated that from 2020 to 2022, this was negative. I thus assumed the Reinvestment rate as zero.

The WACC was based on the first page of a Google search for the term “EXPI WACC” as shown in Table 3.

Table 3: Cost of Capital (Various)

The terminal value was based on the Year 5 FCFF with a 4 % growth rate.

The Net Present Value of the terminal value is based on discounting the terminal value at the Year 5 discount rate.

The value of Equity = Value of the Firm + Cash equivalents + Investments – Debt – Minority Interests.

The Cash, Debt, and Minority Interests were based on the Dec 2022 values.

I equate the Investments to the goodwill and intangibles as of Dec 2022. Note that I assumed that this represented the value of the technology platform.

Risks and limitations

My valuation hinges on the following critical assumptions:

Zero Reinvestment rate.

Average WACC values.

Growth

Book value for technology platforms.

Growth needs to be funded. In most companies, this comes from the Reinvestment. In the case of EXPI, the growth in the number of agents is “funded” by the high share of the commission. In other words, growth is "funded" as part of the gross profit margins.

The common Reinvestment expenditure such as net CAPEX and increases in Net Working Capital was not critical. If I had to account for these, then the Free Cash Flow would be reduced and the value of EXPI would even be lower.

Part of the reason for the low valuation is the high average WACC. If you look at Table 3, you can see that GuruFocus' estimate is more than double that of the other two. In all my other analyses, the variation is not as great as in this case.

If I ignore GuruFocus' estimate, the average WACC would be reduced significantly. With this, the value of EXPI under Scenario 2 increases from USD 9.80 per share to USD 21.50 per share. There is some margin of safety. However, this is still below my target 30% margin of safety.

Over the past 5 years, EXPI achieved high growth despite no growth in the number of national homes sold. In my terminal value, I have assumed that there will be a 4% perpetual growth. If this does not happen, my value of EXPI would be on the high side.

The biggest limitation is that I assumed that the value of the technology platform is only equal to the goodwill and intangibles in its book. I must admit that I don’t know how to value this platform. So, if you believe that EXPI is the next “Airbnb of the realty sector” you will find my valuation of EXPI an undervalued one.

Conclusion

Over the past 5 years, EXPI has managed to grow the number of agents under its umbrella about 6-fold. In the realty business, agents are the ones chasing and closing the sales. We should not be surprised to see revenue growth.

Not only has EXPI increased the number of agents, but it also managed to improve the number of transactions per agent. This lead to increased revenue that translated to increased EBIT.

The company of course ascribe the revenue and earnings growth to its technology platform. The platform enables it to lower its operating costs and provide a better share of the commissions to the agents. It has also touted its training and coaching programs.

Despite the hype about its technology platform, the current performance of EXPI suggests that:

It is more of a realty brokerage that is leveraging technology, than

A technology platform making money from fees from an expanding network of users.

I have thus analyzed its performance and valued EXPI based on the former view.

Over the past 5 years, the company managed to deliver high growth in the realty business despite a more or less static number of national home sales. But there are signs that growth is slowing down.

Even a valuation with an optimistic scenario of growth does not provide any margin of safety.

I valued the realty business at USD 5 to USD 10 per share. The market seems to be suggesting that the platform business is worth another USD 10 to USD 15 per share.

I am a long-term value investor. So while I am confident of my analysis and valuation of the realty business, I have no idea of the value of the technology platform.

No doubt, part of the technology platform has been deployed to support the realty business. However, EXPI's vision is that it wants to be a technology company rather than a cloud-based realtor.

I will leave it up to you to decide whether EXPI is the next "Airbnb of the realty sector" or more like WeWork - a service provider touting that it is a technology company.

I am a long-term fundamental investor. As such, I try to look at how the business will perform over the next decade or so. My valuation is also from this perspective. This is not an analysis or valuation for those looking for gains over the next few months.