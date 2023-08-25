Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

eXp World Holdings: More Of A Realtor Leveraging On Tech Than A Tech Platform Business

Aug. 25, 2023 2:01 PM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
492 Followers

Summary

  • EXPI aims to be a technology platform for remote business operations, but its revenue and earnings are currently driven by its realtor business.
  • The realtor business has experienced significant growth in the number of agents and revenue in the past five years, but signs of slowing growth are emerging.
  • The valuation of the realtor business does not provide a margin of safety, and the value of the technology platform is uncertain.
Female real estate agent showing couple apartment

vm/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has established itself as a cloud-based realtor. But it now has ambitions to be the technology platform for businesses to operate remotely. Unfortunately, its revenue and earnings so far have been due to the realtor

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
492 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.