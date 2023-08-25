Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RPF Model Has The S&P 500 Significantly Overvalued

Aug. 25, 2023 2:20 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPY2 Comments
Steve Hassett
Summary

  • Everyone now knows that as interest rates rise, stock prices fall. The Risk Premium Factor Model quantifies and explains the impact of earnings and long-term Treasury expectations on the S&P 500.
  • The S&P 500 is currently overvalued by 17.75% over the RPF Intrinsic Value.
  • This is only my second call in 13 years, writing on Seeking Alpha for an overvalued S&P 500. The last was a more modest 8% in January 2020.
  • This gap could be bridged by earnings exceeding expectations by 17.75% or long-term interest rates as measured by the 30-year Treasury bond falling to 3.6% where it started the year.

Background

The Risk Premium Factor Model (RPF Model) can help understand the S&P 500's (SP500) valuation to identify bubbles and opportunities. It is built on a simple constant growth equation where: P = E / (C - G) and explains S&P Index levels with good accuracy for

Steve Hassett
Stephen D. Hassett is a technology executive with economics as hobby. Steve is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and author of "The Risk Premium Factor: A New Model for Understanding the Volatile Forces that Drive Stock Prices" http://bit.ly/JKtTiE. His RPF Model is based on work he had done as a consultant and corporate development/M&A executive. LinkedIn Profile: http://www.linkedin.com/in/stevehassett Twitter: @stephenhassett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

a
anon_cowrd
Today, 2:59 PM
you are over thinking. Market is more like casino. Just play along.
G
Goose26
Today, 2:48 PM
Premium
it is. problem is - some are way way overvalued while some are way way oversold. the former is way more prevalent. but I hope a recalibration is done and not an across the board suffering bc so many companies are doing fine and just oversold.
