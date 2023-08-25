Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New York Community Bancorp: Let It Ride With A House Position

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • New York Community Bancorp's stock has seen strong returns, with shares currently at $12, up from the $7-$8 range in March and April when we issued a buy alert.
  • The bank's Q2 earnings exceeded expectations, with revenues and earnings per share beating estimates.
  • The bank has shown growth in loans and deposits, with superb asset quality.
  • A strong dividend yield and attractive valuation.
Real Estate

alexsl/E+ via Getty Images

One of the stocks and banks caught up in the drama of the regional bank contagion was New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). We have previously covered the stock publicly with our last public buy call last

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
38.43K Followers

We've made several millionaires! We are VERY proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.

The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.

Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.

If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NYCB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

j
jimmyh
Today, 2:49 PM
Premium
Comments (60)
I have owned this stock for years through ups and downs and dont understand your recommendation - why would you want to pay tax on a gain ( if not held in tax deferred account) when you can maintain ownership in one of the safest regional banks in america ( blessed by the fed in their approval of their recent acquisition of Signature) and still collect almost 6% dividend. the stock sells below book value and the upside in long term certainly would seem to outweigh the downside ( which at the least is the tax cost on the gain upon sale )
l
linkdonald
Today, 3:09 PM
Comments (4.72K)
@jimmyh Quite correct. Absorption takes time. My estimate is about 4-5 quarters. I expect the wait to be worthwhile.
Augie91 profile picture
Augie91
Today, 2:43 PM
Premium
Comments (577)
Let's go $15!! I am going to hold shares a bit longer. Thanks for article, the idea of selling some shares is tempting.
B
Bigsmitty
Today, 2:40 PM
Comments (403)
Thanks for the analysis. I also liked your plan for handling 50% or more profits. The next time NYCB exceeds a price of $13, I will try using the "house money".
