alexsl/E+ via Getty Images

One of the stocks and banks caught up in the drama of the regional bank contagion was New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). We have previously covered the stock publicly with our last public buy call last fall when the market was selling off hard. But that selloff was quite strong, as investors questioned the bank's ability to survive. Following news, it would be the suitor for Signature Bank's assets, the bank stock caught multiple upgrades.

The bank and the stock have recovered from the doldrums. As we look ahead, we remain bullish. However, many investors may be sitting on sizable gains, as the stock has significantly appreciated since March. We also were encouraging buying in Marc. You can review our thoughts we offered below.

The purpose of today's column is two-fold. First, we offer a strategic play on how to handle these gains while being exposed to future upside. Secondly, we discuss why the stock should continue to be held, and where and why new money should enter the stock. We believe the key metrics of the bank and its operational excellence justify owning the stock. While the near-term outlook for banks remains a bit murky, rates are stabilizing, and the outlook for the bank remains strong. Let us discuss.

While most investors likely did not catch the bottom, those who made entry in the $7-$8 range have netted strong returns with shares at $12. We were fortunate to come in to the stock in the low single-digits, and the play we are suggesting now is to play with the "house's money."

BAD BEAT Investing main chat room

This is something we preach, and we believe that any time you have sizable short-term gains, running a so-called "house position" is a key approach to building long-term generational wealth. If you have gains here of 50% or more, we encourage you to take out your initial investment, plus 25% profit, then let the rest of the position run. Let it ride.

While the prospects for the bank long term are sound. In our opinion, quarter to quarter, the stock will ebb and flow. And that is fine, as you will collect a solid dividend along the way, just under 6%, which you can set to reinvest, and compound your house money over the course of a lifetime. It's a strong approach that we endorse. This is our most actionable suggestion for those that entered the stock at those depressed levels.

That takes us to the second portion of this column. We still believe the stock can be bought, particularly on pullbacks. New money can consider starting a small position here, as shares have pulled back from the $13 level in the last month with the broader market to just under $12 now. We would add to the position if the market really hiccups and brings the stock to $10. Let us discuss performance.

We all know the Federal Reserve is continuing to raise rates to combat inflation. It has crushed a number of banks that did not manage their books well. Really hammered them. But as banks continue to report Q2 earnings, they have largely been much better than expected and are showing the positive impacts of higher rates. We like to find quality regional consumer-centered banks, but more commercial-focused banks will benefit longer-term as well. This bank faced pressure the last few quarters from the pressure on margins, but we still see robust loan growth, attractive value, and solid asset quality.

New York Community Bancorp headline numbers strong in Q2

Overall, this is a well-run regional bank with a near 6% dividend yield, which we think is safe. The company just reported a strong Q2, though, and while shares initially spiked, the market has added a little pressure during this mini-correction we have been in so far. The quarter exceeded expectations, with revenues up 218% in Q2 to $1.2 billion (a result of the Signature pick up), and came in ahead of expectations by $315 million The company saw earnings and earnings per share coming in at $0.47 per share and crushed expectations by $0.16. We forecast continued strength going forward, and although there's the threat of another rate hike, the rapid change in rates is coming to a close, and economic activity can normalize around the newer, but stable higher rate environment.

We still like shares because the share price relative to book value is strong, and there is underlying growth of loans and deposits.

Loans and deposits grow

We always look for loan and deposit growth in regional banks to see if the company is setting up for success. Essentially, more deposits means more capital available to lend, and more loans tends to mean more fee income as well as interest income. That said, both deposits and loans grew. To make numbers a bit more comparable, we will look to compare relative to the end of Q1. Compare to the sequential quarter, total deposits increased $3.7 billion, or to $88.5 billion, up 4%. This kind of put a damper on those who thought runs on bank deposits were still happening in Q2.

There was also growth in loans. Total loans rose $0.731 billion or 1% to $83.3 billion vs. the start of Q2. Of course, we have been watching margins, as banks are paying so much more as they compete for customer deposits. Well, net interest margin jumped 61 basis points to 3.21% compared to the prior quarter. This is an outstanding result and bodes well for future income potential. Many other banks are still seeing margin pressure. Addressing this issue, the CEO stated:

"On the net interest margin front, the NIM came in at 3.21%, up 61 basis points compared to the first quarter of the year, as we benefited from both higher yields on our assets and an increase in the level of non-interest-bearing deposits."

Non-interest bearing deposits are 29% of total deposits, helping preserve margins. The company also has strong asset quality, and in fact, they rank among the best in the industry.

New York Community Bancorp asset quality

Loans were up and this was great, but we always keep a close watch on asset quality when deciding whether to buy a bank stock or not. In Q2, there were no provisions for loan losses, and instead had a net recovery of $1 million. That is strong. Non-performing assets are another critical indicator. So far in 2023, non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets have been relatively stable. In Q2, non-performing assets were a mere $246 million or 0.21% of total loans. However, the allowance for credit losses was $594 representing 255% of non-performing loans. This was a safety net, but the allowances were 0.71% of all loans, something to keep an eye on.

We do want to point out that the bank is also highly efficient. The efficiency ratio during Q2 improved to 48.46% versus 60.21% in the sequential quarter. This was strong, and NYCB remains one of the most efficient banks we know. This drove strong return on assets of 1.19% and return on tangible equity of 19.05% in the quarter.

Attractive relative to book value

The valuation overall here is attractive. We really like to compare the share price to that of book value. The bank is still trading way below book value. Book value was $14.61, so at $12.00 for the current share price, that's a huge discount. The company also is just above tangible book value of $10.29. We love to buy bank stocks close to tangible book, so the value proposition is very strong here, and that is why we would add to positions the closer shares get to $10.

Final thoughts

Many traders have some sizable gains in a short period with NYCB. We would suggest now running a house position, a key teaching we employ to create long-term generational wealth. New buyers can also start to come into the stock below $12, with a stronger add closer to $10 in our opinion, as this is close to tangible book. The outlook is strong for financials has been mixed, but NYCB is a winner. The dividend yield is superb, loans are growing as are deposits. We expect net interest margin to remain strong, but will closely watch non-interest bearing deposits as well as asset quality. Long term, we think it's set up nicely for an investment.