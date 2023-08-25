RafaPress

Thesis

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is perfectly positioned to benefit from Brazil's great demography and growing economy. The company has great fundamentals and is backed by investors like Sequoia Capital and Berkshire Hathaway. NU has yet to reach its full potential. Brazil's primary market has approximately 60 million unbanked adults. That is a potential customer base for NU expansion.

Strong demographics and a more affluent population are the two ingredients required for any business to succeed in the long term. NU operates in Brazil, Mexico, and Columbia, among the LATAM economies with the best metrics. All of them have a young and unbanked population. That is what digital banking needs.

NU is a high-quality company but a pricey bet. That is why I give a hold rating. Company valuation based on the Excess Returns Model and compared against LATAM banks is expensive. I prefer to wait for better offers from Mr. Market.

Company Overview

Nu Holdings is a leading fintech company in Latin America. They operate in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. The company has about 70 million customers. The IPO was in December 2021. Initially, its share price dropped by over 70%, but since April, its prices have soared notably.

The company's potential is a function of the demographics and Brazil's economic growth. GDP is set to grow at 1.2-2% per annum over the next few years. The population in the 18-65-year-old range is 150 million or 69% of the country's population. This means that opportunities are yet to come. Overall, the banking sector in Brazil is very healthy and, at the same time, really undervalued.

The following chart shows the company's evolution. It has successfully passed the critical stage of product creation and validation and has entered the growth phase.

NU Financial report Q4 2022

They initially offered cryptocurrency payments, insurance, and banking accounts for small businesses. They eventually added lending, investments, and credit cards to their portfolio of products.

The company has reached the middle of the growth curve. At this stage, the balance between risk and potential return is optimal. I'll make an analogy with mining companies - Nu Holdings is like an emerging major. It's a mining company that has gone through the stages of discovering and developing deposits, establishing the first few operating mines, and is well on its way to joining the majors club. Much of the risk has been mitigated, while the growth potential is yet to be realized.

The following graph from the last results presentation illustrates the company's growth:

NU Financial report Q2 2023

The period is 24 months between Q2 21 and Q2 23. Customers, revenue, and gross and net profit grew in sync. This indicates effective cost management because costs have not grown disproportionately to revenues.

The loan structure also drives revenue growth. During the last 12 months, credit cards have become an increasingly large part of the bank's assets portfolio. Credit cards have higher service costs and interest rates than consumer loans. This translates directly into higher revenues.

NU Financial report Q2 2023

The total number of the bank's customers is 74 million. More than 90% of them are in Brazil. Brazil's population between 18-65 years old is 150 million. This means there are 76 million more potential customers, a 100% increase.

NU is the largest fintech company in Brazil by number of clients. This position gives them a distinct advantage and the potential to reach at least 50 million more customers. If they manage to do so while keeping costs at the same levels as a percentage of revenue, NU will become a money-printing machine in the following years.

NU balance sheet

What I like about banks is that the capital is the input raw material, too. They borrow money, then they lend it at higher rates. That is the simplified explanation. Analyzing bank statements requires an examination of the specifics of the balance sheet structure. The loans and the deposits have different maturities, variable interest rates, and collaterals.

Below, I'm sharing a few parameters and ratios I use to measure a bank's health. All data is sourced from NU's Q2 report.

Assets (in thousands of US dollars) Credit card receivables 10,380,713 Loans 2,430,209 Cash reserves 6,175,049 Total assets 33,608,083 Liabilities (in thousands of US dollars) Deposits 18,033,728 Borrowings 764,522 Payables to network 7,749,565 Solvency ratios: Borrowings/total assets 2.2 % Credit Cards Receivables /Deposits 57 % Loans/Deposits 13.4 % Cash/Deposits 34 % Credit Cards Receivables/Assets 30 % Loans/Assets 7.2 % Click to enlarge

A couple of things I like about NU's report: they have more than sufficient cash relative to customer deposits - 34%. That means the bank has $0.34 for every dollar of deposit. Many US and European banks often have less than $0.15 for every dollar deposited. In a crisis, the bank has cash to provide needed liquidity.

The Credit Cards Receivables/Deposits ratio shows two things. The bank effectively uses depositors' money by directing it to credit cards. They have significantly higher interest rates, fees, and shorter maturities than standard consumer loans, positively affecting the bank's bottom line. The bank's liquidity depends on the collection of credit card receivables. The bank puts itself at risk in the event of more delinquencies on credit card debts.

One of the indicators measuring the quality of the loans made is nonperforming loans (NPL). It considers loans on which borrowers have yet to make repayments for a certain period. The following chart from NU's last results presentation illustrates the company's NPL:

NU Financial report Q2 2023

This period is counted according to the duration of the loan. Nu Holdings is focused on credit cards and consumer loans. These are relatively short-term, and delinquencies mean delays between 15 and 90 days.

The average NPL for Brazil is 3.3% as of February 2023. However, this value is averaged across all types of banks and loans. Nu Holdings exceeds this value by 30%. Considering the company's robust balance sheet, this does not carry significant risks. For the high-risk limit, it is assumed that 10% of loans fall into the default category. A limitation of 5% is considered a moderate risk. Nu Holdings has successfully stayed below the lower limit.

In addition to loan defaults, the structure of interest income also matters. In the case of NU, it is efficiently distributed because over 80% of the revenue comes from credit card installment payments. The remaining income comes from consumer loans and fees.

Any bank analysis would be incomplete without Basel III requirements. Below, I present NU's solvency ratios. All data is sourced from NU's Q2 report.

Capital (in thousands of US dollars): Regulatory Capital 1,615,103 Tier 1 capital 1,394,793 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) 1,232,284 Additional tier 1 162,509 Basel III Ratios: Regulatory capital ratio 20.2 % Tier 1 ratio 17.4 % CET1 ratio 15.3 % Click to enlarge

Nu Holdings exceeds all solvency parameters stipulated by BIS. NU is less risky compared to some banks in Europe and the USA.

NU's profitability

I measure bank profitability by return on Common Equity Tier 1 (ROCET1) and return on tangible equity (OTC:ROTE). Below, I present how profitable NU is. All data is sourced from NU's Q2 report.

ROE 3.9 % RoTE (return on tangible equity) 4.48 % RoCET 1 (return on risk-adjusted capital) 4.5 % Click to enlarge

NU had a solid last quarter and realized significant profit attributed to the shareholders. The return on equity ratios are not yet impressive and much lower than the average for Brazilian banks. ROE will considerably increase if NU's management keeps its ability to convert the growing customer base into rising net profits.

People

The company shares are divided into two groups, giving different rights. Class B shares, each carrying 20 votes and not publicly traded. 84% of these shares are held by the company's founder, David Velez Osorno. The company's managers and directors have the remainder. The remaining shares are class A, giving one vote. They are all publicly traded and form the company's free float.

Managers

CEO and Chairman is David Velez Osorno. He has extensive experience in the banking industry. He started as an analyst at Goldman Sachs and Sequoia Capital. After 2008, he worked for Morgan Stanley as an investment banker. In 2013, he founded Nu Holdings, and as of December 2021, the company is public. David Osorno owns 84% of the Class B and 0.65% of the Class A shares.

CEO of Brazil and Chief Growth Officer is Cristina Zingaretti. She is one of the company's founders. She has experience in the corporate sector in Brazil. Owns 10.6% of the Class B and 0.12% of the Class A shares.

Investors

Notable funds own a large proportion of A-shares. They are as follows:

Sequoia Capital 12.5%.

DST Global 11.9%.

Tencent Holding 8.08%.

Berkshire Hathaway 3.07%.

Among the investors are significant funds with experience in the fintech world. The management team has skin In the game. Both are great signs for the long-term future of the company. They do not guarantee smooth performance but reduce the company's risk of being an investors trap.

Valuation

For the valuation of Nu Holdings, I use the Excess Return Model. I do follow Professor Damodaran's framework and his database.

Assumptions and inputs:

Risk-free rate is equal to the 5Y average of USA long-term Government bond Rate, 2.2%.

Growth rate, g, is equal to the 5Y average of the USA long-term Government bond Rate, 2.2%.

Brazil's equity risk premium 9.6%.

NU's book value per share is 1.19 $ (24/08/2023).

Banks' unlevered Beta 0.41.

NU Debt/Equity ratio 3.25%.

Brazil's effective tax rate 34%.

Brazilian banks 10Y average ROE 11.7%.

To calculate the company's intrinsic value, I follow the process below:

1. Calculate Levered Beta with the formula below:

Levered Beta = Unlevered Beta * (1+D*(1-T)/E).

2. Calculate the discount rate (discount rate as the cost of equity) using the resulting value for leveraged beta. The formula I use is:

Cost of Equity = Risk Free Rate + (Levered Beta * Equity Risk Premium).

3. Calculate Excess Returns using NU's ROE, Book Value, and Cost of Equity:

Excess equity return = = (Stable Return on equity - Cost of equity) x (Book Value of Equity per share).

4. Calculate Excess Returns Terminal Value assuming perpetual constant growth and stable cost of equity:

Excess Returns Terminal Value = = Excess Returns / (Cost of Equity - Expected Growth Rate).

6. Calculate Value of Equity.

Value of Equity = Book Value per share + Terminal Value of Excess Returns.

For Nu Holdings, I get the following results:

Terminal Value of excess returns per share = $0.15.

Intrinsic value per share = $1.34.

Current market price = $7.25 (as of 24/08/2023).

NU is more expensive than its peers in the company's markets - Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. Using the standard metrics, the company is overvalued.

Seeking Alpha NU company profile

Based on the excess return model and relative valuation approach, I conclude that NU is expensive at the current prices. The business is not worth the money asked from Mr. Market, at least for now.

Risks

The Brazilian economy and stock market closely follow the commodity cycle. That's why the charts of IBOVESPA companies resemble those of a mining company - sharp declines followed by epic highs followed by new lows. This feature is essential because by buying shares even in a Brazilian bank, we are indirectly taking a long position in aluminum, soya, iron ore, gold, and oil - commodities that Brazil has in abundance and whose price determines the state of its economy.

Any bank has three significant risks: credit, market, and operational. Credit risk is the potential for the borrower or other bank's counterparty to be unable to meet its obligations by the agreed terms. In NU's case, that means a high percentage of non-performing loans and credit card delinquencies. Brazilian Central Bank reduced the interest rates at its last meeting. That mitigates the risk of defaults among NU's borrowers.

Market risk describes the magnitude of consequences of severe market fluctuations in a bank's on and off-balance sheet items. Market risk depends on interest rates, commodity prices, equity risk, and foreign exchange. The table below from NU's Q2 report gives an overview of the company's fixed income and currency exposure:

NU Financial report Q2 2023

NU's balance sheet has exposure to Brazilian Rials and US dollars. 80% of NU's security exposition is in Brazilian government bonds, 17 % in corporate bonds and debentures, and 2.6 % in US government bonds. Market risk mainly depends on Brazilian interest rates and exchange rates between the Brazilian rial and the US dollar.

Operational risk measures the potential of losses due to inadequacy or failures of conduct, internal processes, or external events. That is an idiosyncratic risk that is not measurable. It depends more on qualitative factors like corporate culture and leadership.

Conclusion

NU is a leader in digital banking services in Brazil. It is well-positioned to benefit from the young and unbanked Brazilian population. The company's operations in Brazil, Mexico, and Columbia give NU an additional customer base to exploit. All three countries have strong economies and good demographics. As a business, NU has a robust balance sheet, a growing customer base, rising profits, and strong management with skin in the game.

NU is overvalued compared to Brazilian banks and measured with an excess return model. I am not obsessed with a margin of safety; sometimes, I pay 2 dollars for a dollar. Nevertheless, in NU's case, I would like to see a few more profitable quarters to prove the business's ability to convert a growing customer base into rising net earnings.