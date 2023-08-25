Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Analog Devices Well-Placed For The Long Term, But Look To Be Opportunistic

Summary

  • Analog Devices' fiscal third quarter showed the first sequential revenue decline in years, with Industrial, Auto, and Communications all down from the prior quarter.
  • Management guided to a worse-than-expected 12% sequential decline in Q4'23 revenue and believes it will take two to three quarters to work through excess inventories.
  • While there are risks of a steeper trough cycle, including weakness in China, ADI has numerous attractive drivers across the next decade, including strong leverage to automation, digitalization, and electrification.
  • ADI shares often lag strong/improving semiconductor sentiment, but the shares still look undervalued and this is a name to get more aggressive with if the underperformance persists or widens.
A small audio amplifier module held in one hand is used as DIY material for the electronics hobbyist.

Yogi Dwi Mahandi/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks can be funny sometimes – while Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is considered one of the best-run chip companies out there, and while it has great leverage to a lot of multiyear secular growth drivers, these shares tend to get left behind

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Comments (1)

W
Whiteshell
Today, 2:59 PM
Comments (761)
Great update, and I agree with the conclusion. I own a bit here, but believe there is a good chance we get a chance to buy more at lower prices before this down cycle is finished.
