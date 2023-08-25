The Bond Market And The Fed May Be Heading For An Epic Showdown

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

The Fed and bond market may be heading for an epic showdown, given potentially differing views on whether rates are sufficiently restrictive yet or whether more monetary policy tightening will be required to cool the economy to bring inflation back to the Fed's target.

In his Jackson Hole speech, Powell seemed willing to admit that he wasn't quite sure where the neutral rate of the economy was and that, based on mainstream models, the Fed believes interest rates are restrictive at current levels.

Market At Odds

It would seem that the bond market thinks that rates aren't restrictive enough because inflation breakevens refuse to move lower despite the 10-year real yield hovering around 2% and the 10-year nominal rate around 4.25%. If the market perceived monetary policy as too tight or restrictive, one would think breakeven inflation expectations would be falling. They're not; they are unchanged now for months. They're actually a bit higher than they were a month or so ago. This would suggest that the market seems to think that the Fed still has more work and hasn't done enough to slow the economy.

Bloomberg

The economic data suggests the bond is right as economic activity has re-accelerated based on the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model and CPI inflation swaps, which have steadily increased and priced in higher inflation rates over the next 12 months. These changes may be minor but are important because, again, if the market perceived rates as being sufficiently restrictive, these measures of inflation expectations should be falling towards the Fed's targeted goals, not moving higher and away from those goals.

Bloomberg

What the market seems to be suggesting is that the Fed is not only going to have to keep rates higher for longer but that the Fed is going to have still to push rates even higher to achieve its goals, and those goals may take even longer to achieve because rates aren't sufficiently restrictive.

This is where a big disagreement may come into play, especially if the Fed views policy as sufficiently restrictive and the market does not. It seems highly plausible that if the Fed is perceived as moving too slowly and becoming too complacent in its fight against inflation, it may actually result in rates on the back of the curve going even higher from the current level to compensate for the Fed's not doing enough.

This could have very big ramifications because, unfortunately, these things are only discovered through hindsight and economic data over time. The stronger the economic data remains, the more likely it is that rates aren't restrictive enough to bring inflation back to target.

It seems that current bond market pricing suggests that the bond market thinks the economy's neutral rate is higher than the Fed thinks it is in the economy. Again, based on some of the recent economic data, the bond market may be right, and policy is not tight enough yet. If the bond market proves right, then the Fed seems to be at risk of falling behind the curve.

Ramifications

This is likely to result in higher rates across the curve, pushing the dollar higher due to widening interest rate differentials, as monetary policy diverges between central banks.

Of course, higher real yields and a strong dollar lead to tighter financial conditions, which leads to lower equity valuations over time and lower prices on risk assets.

Unfortunately, it's likely to take a while longer for the Fed and the bond market to come to an agreement on where policy should be. But after years of near-zero interest rate policy and QE, it seems only natural for the normalization process to take some time.