Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is a St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada-based international utility conglomerate, operating 10 electric and natural gas utilities in Canada, the US, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Through these activities, in the trailing quarter, Fortis reported revenues (in USD) of $1.96bn, a 1.34% increase, alongside a net income of $234.62mn, a 0.72% increase, and a free cash flow of $4.53mn, up from -$52.80mn in Q2'22.

Introduction

Core to Fortis' ability to sustain its cash flow growth remains five primary business model tenets, including the continuation of operational excellence, with a resilient utility infrastructure and managed expense base, retained financial strength with a level of deleveraging, a diverse and regulated portfolio that emphasizes quality assets, a largely automated and stable value chain, and strong governance to support accountability and ensure ESG inclusion.

The combined effect of the latter measures with Fortis' judicious capital deployment strategy and dividend capabilities, in conjunction with a general undervaluation, led me to rate the company a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, Fortis' stock - down 14.96% - has experienced middling price action between the SPDR Select Sector Utility Fund (XLU) - down 17.39% - and the broader market, as represented by the S&P500 (SPY) - up 5.90%.

I believe the utility industry as a whole has underperformed broadly due to rising interest rates, which, considering the similar value proposition between utilities and bonds - as safe income generators - made bonds a better risk-adjusted investment.

Fortis in particular has seen superior returns to other utilities likely due to a more resilient rate base, which enables greater revenue expansion, and its decentralized approach, which enables margin expansion.

Comparable Companies

The utility industry inherently remains highly fragmented on a national and multi-national scale, while consolidated on a more regional level. As such, Fortis is not directly competing with many firms and I sought to compare Fortis with similarly-sized utilities across North America. This group includes Allentown, Pennsylvania-based electric utility, PPL Corporation (PPL), New Orleans-based electric generation and distributing pure play, Entergy (ETR), and Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy Corporation (FE).

As demonstrated above, Fortis has experienced the poorest QoQ price action, likely due to better YoY price performance and slowed scale and earnings growth. Despite this, I believe, that when assessing the firm's growth capabilities, income offerings, and balance sheet-centric multiples, the company remains undervalued relative to peers.

For instance, in the trailing 5Y period, Fortis has experienced best-in-class price performance, owing to peerless revenue and earnings growth.

The latter has translated to best-in-class dividend growth, supporting a solid dividend with a disciplined payout ratio.

Additionally, focusing on asset quality, Fortis maintains the lowest P/B ratio and the second-highest book value per share.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow valuation, at its base case, the net present value of Fortis is $44.93, meaning, at its current price of $39.28, the stock is undervalued by 13%.

My model, calculated over 5 years without built-in perpetual growth, assumes a discount rate of 9%, balancing the firm's overall low equity risk premium and its relatively debt-heavy cap structure. Remaining conservative, I estimated an average forward 5Y revenue growth rate of 4%, lower than the trailing 5Y average revenue growth rate of 4.42%, which is skewed downwards by 1Y of negative growth in 2018.

Consequently, Fortis' growth proposition runs in line with its lower forward P/E - as compared to its trailing P/E - and higher EPS expectations going forward.

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation model more than corroborates my theory on undervaluation, estimating a base undervaluation of 52%, with the stock's true value being $82.22.

However, due to the tool's inability to discount dividends or account for temporary price declines, Alpha Spread overvalues the stock in my view.

Thus, taking a weighted average between my DCF and Alpha Spread's model, I believe the fair value of Fortis is $51.50, representing a 24% undervaluation.

Large Rate-Base And Primacy Across Regions Enable Stable Scale Expansion

Fortis ultimately aims to be a reliable and affordable cash flow-generating utility, supporting the onboarding of consumers, high retention rates, and a strong brand and compliance reputation. Demonstrating this commitment to resilience, Fortis has experienced average electricity customer outage durations well below the Canadian and American averages in the trailing 5 years. Additionally, managing its expense base, Fortis has seen <2% per-customer controllable operating cost growth.

Emphasizing Fortis' focus on a prudent expense structure is its divestment from non-core, smaller-margin businesses, such as the sale of its unregulated investment of Aitken Creek Natural Gas Storage to Enbridge (ENB) for ~$400mn. Beyond just supporting operational efficiency, Fortis will be able to effectively deleverage, paying down its corporate credit facilities while reinvesting the surplus capital.

These factors feed into Fortis' broader capital deployment strategy, which focuses on organic growth through a $22.3bn 4-year capital plan balanced between enhanced transmission infrastructure, a streamlined approach to renewables and ESG inclusionary strategy, and other distribution infrastructure. Through the latter, Fortis seeks to grow its rate base at a CAGR of 6.2%, from $34.1bn last year to $46.1bn in FY2027.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts largely echo my positive view on Fortis, estimating an average 1Y price target of $43.35, a 9.96% increase from today.

Even at the lowest projected price target of $37.61, investors will remain at generally break-even prices, when incorporating the firm's dividend.

I believe these positive opinions reflect analyst belief that the market has overreacted to the impact of rising interest rates on Fortis' financial returns.

Risks And Challenges

Sticky Interest Rate Reduces Fortis' Value Proposition

Not only does Fortis maintain a relatively high debt/equity ratio, meaning that higher interest rates directly increase operational costs, but higher interest rates reduce investor interest in utilities. With higher interest rates, investors become increasingly bond-oriented, with utilities being the first victims of bonds' superior risk-adjusted returns.

Decentralized Nature Magnifies Regulatory Risk

While Fortis benefits immensely from its multinational presence, able to fortify financial positioning and leverage localized trends, the company is also forced to contend with regional regulations and compliance costs. Increased geographic diversity translates to increased regulatory scrutiny, of particular concern with public investment into utility infrastructure coming with an environmental focus and novel regulatory framework. Excessive compliance costs may inhibit Fortis' ability to scale and may reduce profitability.

Conclusion

Looking forward, Fortis remains a highly secure income stock, with growth supported by its undervaluation and a decentralized, growing rate base.