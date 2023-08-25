Anna Moneymaker

The 2% inflation target set in stone

The key takeaway from Fed Chair Jay Powell during his Jackson Hole speech is the Fed's firm commitment to the 2% inflation target, as measured by the core PCE inflation measure, which is currently at 4.1%.

This is very important because, as all of us understand, the effort to bring inflation back to the 2% target is likely to require further monetary policy tightening, and holding monetary policy restrictive for longer - which almost guarantees a hard landing or a deep and long recession.

For this reason, many analysts and policymakers have been lobbying to increase the inflation target to 3%, which would require a less restrictive monetary policy going forward and potentially allow for a soft landing - or a modest recession or possibly just an economic slowdown.

So, Powell opened his speech by saying:

My remarks this year will be a bit longer, but the message is the same: It is the Fed's job to bring inflation down to our 2 percent goal, and we will do so.

Powell continued toward the end of his speech:

Two percent is and will remain our inflation target. We are committed to achieving and sustaining a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to that level over time. It is challenging, of course, to know in real time when such a stance has been achieved.

Unfortunately, the progress of bringing inflation down to the 2% target has been very slow since the Fed started with the monetary policy tightening in March of 2022. Powell said:

On a 12-month basis, core PCE inflation peaked at 5.4 percent in February 2022 and declined gradually to 4.3 percent in July

Is monetary policy restrictive enough?

The next issue is whether monetary policy is currently restrictive enough for the Fed to consider pausing and waiting for the lags of the prior monetary policy tightening to hit the economy, and hopefully set the inflation on the sustainable path towards the 2% target.

This also is an extremely important issue, and there are two key risks related to this issue: 1) The risk of prematurely pausing could reignite the inflation, and force the Fed to restart the tightening cycle, and 2) the risk of overtightening and causing the hard landing. In Powell's words:

These uncertainties, both old and new, complicate our task of balancing the risk of tightening monetary policy too much against the risk of tightening too little. Doing too little could allow above-target inflation to become entrenched and ultimately require monetary policy to wring more persistent inflation from the economy at a high cost to employment. Doing too much could also do unnecessary harm to the economy.

Whether the current monetary policy tightening is restrictive enough depends on the measure of the neutral rate - the Federal Funds rate above the neural rate is considered to be restrictive. However, the Fed is not even sure what the neutral rate is, in Powell's words:

For example, real interest rates are now positive and well above mainstream estimates of the neutral policy rate. We see the current stance of policy as restrictive, putting downward pressure on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. But we cannot identify with certainty the neutral rate of interest, and thus there is always uncertainty about the precise level of monetary policy restraint.

Thus, the Fed is facing both risks equally - the risk of overtightening and over-tightening. They don’t know what the neutral rate is.

The data dependent approach

The Fed is basically "flying blind" with the data dependent approach, evaluating the incoming data, most of which is lagging, to determine the appropriate monetary policy going forward.

They recognize that "the light at the end of the tunnel" is evident once the labor market starts significantly weakening. The job market is slightly slowing down, but they need to see job losses, and a sharp decline in the wage grow. This will be difficult to achieve given the current US labor market shortage, and likely require further interest rate hikes, as well as keeping the interest rates higher for longer.

But there are many issues that Powell didn't even discuss, which could complicate the Fed's actions, even in a weakening labor market. We are in a process of deglobalization, and thus, there are significant risks of 1) commodity price spikes (food and energy), 2) supply chain shocks, and 3) persistent pressure on US labor demand due to on-shoring. In addition, the US fiscal impulse continues the Fed's efforts to slow the demand.

In fact, Powell clearly summarizes the challenges of the Fed's data-dependent approach:

We are navigating by the stars under cloudy skies.

In other words, Powell recognizes that the data (stars) is likely uncertain, volatile, and possibly unknown - there are many potential black swans.

Implications

The Fed Chair Powell clearly stated that the Fed is committed to 2% inflation, which suggests further interest rate hikes with the interest rates held higher for longer, given the slow progress on bringing the core PCE inflation down to 2%. The Fed also is unsure if the current level of interest rates is sufficiently restrictive, given the difficulties of measuring the neutral rate, which increases the risk of overtightening. Finally, the Fed recognized the uncertainty and volatility of incoming data, and given the current macro environment, the upside risk to the inflationary data is much higher.

Thus, the Fed is more likely to overtighten in the current environment, given the lessons from the 1970s, which significantly increases the probability of a hard landing - or a deep and long recession.

The US stock market is not priced for a recession, not even for a mild recession, or even for a significant slowdown. The bottom up analysts are still predicting 11.8% earnings growth for S&P 500 (SP500) (SPX) (SPY). These earnings projections will likely have to revised significantly lower.

CFRA

Also, the S&P 500 is still overvalued with the 2024 expected PE ratio at 17.9, even after considering an overly optimistic earnings growth. Given the rising interest rates, the PE multiple should contract to below 15.

CFRA

Given the challenges faced by the Fed is bringing the inflation down to 2%, and the resulting downgrade in earnings projections, as well as multiple contraction, S&P 500 faces a significant drawdown.