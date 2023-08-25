Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CleanSpark: You'd Be Better Off Just Owning Bitcoin

Aug. 25, 2023 2:56 PM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)
James S. Wood profile picture
James S. Wood
23 Followers

Summary

  • CleanSpark is losing money at the current Bitcoin price.
  • Even if you expect the price of Bitcoin to rise, I believe you'd be better off just owning Bitcoin directly.
  • CleanSpark's direct mining costs are in the middle of the pack, meaning they don't have a competitive advantage.
Bitcoin digital currency sitting on metallic blue and pink background

spawns

Executive Summary

This past July I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha explaining my strong-sell thesis on Riot Platforms (RIOT). I received some pushback from bullish investors who said a traditional valuation framework isn’t appropriate for Bitcoin

This article was written by

James S. Wood profile picture
James S. Wood
23 Followers
I have a masters degree in Economics and previously worked for a long / short investment fund. I have been investing in either a professional or personal capacity for over 5 years and I now focus primarily on short selling opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CLSK, RIOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.