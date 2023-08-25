David Becker/Getty Images News

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) investors can be forgiven for feeling left out. While its main competitor Nvidia (NVDA) is delivering stunning financial growth (and stockholder returns), AMD appears to be a "show me" story. AMD is still profitable (albeit on a non-GAAP basis) and has a net cash balance sheet, but these two factors fail to offer much solace to investors watching NVDA deliver growth that is defying already-high expectations. Management has hinted that 2024 may be the start of its own party, but investors appear concerned that the tide is turning. Just as AMD narrowed the gap with NVDA in the past, I expect it to do so in generative AI as well - I reiterate my buy rating.

While the stock is up solidly off the lows, it is clear that the "value generative AI" play is not quite working out. NVDA is trading at all-time highs while AMD is trading around 2021 levels.

I last covered AMD in June where I discussed why I was rating the stock a buy as a forgotten generative AI play. It remains forgotten, apparently!

In its most recent quarter, AMD finally saw some stabilization in sequential revenue declines but still saw revenues decline by 18% YoY.

While embedded revenues were the only growing segment on a YoY basis, together with gaming revenues they held back sequential growth. AMD saw solid sequential growth in client revenues but delivered only 2% QoQ growth in data center revenues - again, when framed against what NVDA is posting, these results are disappointing.

AMD saw operating income from its client segment turn negative as the company worked through inventory. Management expects the client segment to return to profitability in the next quarter.

The overall decline in revenues led to a drop in operating income. AMD generated a $20 million operating loss on a GAAP basis and $1.1 billion operating income on a non-GAAP basis.

These results are solid given that many tech names are facing tough pandemic comparables, but again, with NVDA posting monster numbers, investors can be forgiven for feeling left out here.

AMD ended the quarter with $6.3 billion in cash and short-term investments versus $2.5 billion in debt, for a solid $3.9 billion net cash position.

Looking forward, management is guiding for revenues to increase 2.5% YoY and 6.5% sequentially to around $5.7 billion. Management expects data center and embedded revenues to post positive YoY growth on a full-year basis.

On the conference call, management noted that while "AI deployments are expanding," they are also seeing continued cloud optimization. As expected, management is very optimistic for the AI opportunity, noting that they see the market for AI accelerators for data centers to reach over $150 billion by 2027. To meet that opportunity, the company is heavily investing in AI-related R&D. Management gave further clarity regarding guidance for the data center segment, forecasting "high single digit" YoY revenue growth in the third quarter. Between that and the guidance for full-year YoY data center revenue growth, that implies 50% sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter of this year. Management went on to say "2024 is a very important year for us." In any other universe, such a predicted ramp-up would be viewed quite bullishly, especially given the tough macro environment. But again - the problem is that NVDA just reported 141% QoQ and 171% YoY growth in data center revenues.

While it is undoubtedly trailing NVDA in the AI market in the near term, I continue to view AMD as being squarely positioned to benefit from the ongoing rise of AI. The company may need some time to improve its competitiveness relative to NVDA, but I have no doubt that it will eventually be able to effectively compete, at least led by a lower price point.

AMD is trading at an astonishing 65% discount to NVDA on a price-to-sales basis. The market is clearly pricing in the potential for NVDA to take - and keep - meaningful market share.

The end result is that whereas NVDA is trading at around 11x 2033e earnings, AMD trades at 11x 2027e earnings.

Moreover, I wouldn't rule out the potential for AMD to show much stronger results than consensus once it releases a more competitive AI offering. Meanwhile, consensus estimates for NVDA look too optimistic given that they are implying minimal deceleration following the projected triple-digit growth this year.

Perhaps one can make the case that NVDA deserves to trade at a 30x terminal earnings multiple versus 20x for AMD, representing a 50% premium. As of recent prices, NVDA was implying around 10.4% annual returns over the next 9.5 years, versus 15% annual returns over the next 4.5 years for AMD. Again, I stress that it is not an apples-to-apples comparison due to consensus estimates looking easier to meet and beat at AMD, and I have also excluded annual returns from earnings (which may boost the results in AMD's favor).

I continue to target a mature valuation of around 7.8x sales based on assumptions of 35% long-term net margins, 15% revenue growth, and a 1.5x price-to-earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), implying solid upside over the next several years especially if AMD can have an "Nvidia moment" in terms of top-line growth.

What are the key risks? There is the possibility that AMD never catches up to NVDA and the latter is able to use that advantage to continue taking market share over the long term. AMD would then fall at risk of seeing growth turn negative, at which point the current valuation would prove too rich for a firm in secular decline. I see this as being unlikely given AMD's success prior to the rise of generative AI, but it must still be noted that AMD is well behind as of present day and has significant catch-up to do. The fact that AMD was able to perform strongly in the past does not guarantee that it will be able to narrow the gap this time around. I should also note that AMD is not trading at dirt-cheap valuations. With the company not seeing the same generative AI tailwinds as NVDA, it is still subject to macro weakness. It is possible that Wall Street returns to seeing AMD as more of a cyclical stock, which may imply considerable downside if the stock is valued based on present-day earnings. I see AMD as an operating leverage story over the long term, but investors must be prepared for potential volatility (the tech crash in 2022 is recent evidence for how crazy things can get).

I reiterate my buy rating for AMD stock as it is priced for solid returns even without assuming beats to consensus estimates.