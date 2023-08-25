5 AI Stocks Moving Much Higher

MF3d

We've seen massive volatility in AI-related companies lately, and of course, due to all the "AI hype," we've seen some unpredictable price action in many high-quality stocks. In fact, we've seen 20-30% plus corrections in some of our favorite AI-related tech names.

However, the mainstream AI segment is a relatively new phenomenon. Thus, it is challenging to navigate this complex space. Moreover, it can be difficult to determine which AI companies are overvalued and which may produce significant growth, profits, and a much higher stock price down the line.

We need to extract the cream from the crop in the AI sector, determining which companies will likely compete best, delivering the most potent results and leading to significant shareholder returns as the AI revolution advances in the coming years.

Here Are Several of My Top AI Stocks

1. Nvidia (NVDA) is the top AI company globally. It will do much of the heavy lifting to power the burgeoning AI industry. Nvidia has many ways to continue diversifying and growing its various business units.

NVDA (StockCharts.com)

I'm not crazy about chasing stocks, but I would love to get in at or below $400. From here, the $300-$400 range may be the ideal long-term buy-in level.

The Fundamental Backdrop - I recently wrote an article about Nvidia, and analysts likely have many upward revisions to make. While Nvidia's stock may appear expensive, it's not considering it could blow away analysts' EPS estimates in the coming years. Therefore, despite this year's steep run-up, Nvidia remains a strong buy long-term.

2. AMD (AMD) is the second-best GPU producer behind Nvidia. AMD also has a burgeoning enterprise/data center segment and has excellent hardware that should enable it to grow revenues and profitability substantially in future years.

AMD (StockCharts.com)

AMD has experienced a 25% correction from its recent high, and the forward prospects look extremely promising. The downside is likely minimal as critical long-term support is around the $90-$100 range.

The Fundamental Backdrop - AMD is remarkably cheap relative to its future revenue growth and profitability potential. AMD trades at 24 times next year's consensus estimates. However, AMD could outperform, and the stock's forward P/E ratio could be 18-20. Also, we could have a much better-than-expected earnings announcement next quarter, and AMD's stock has enormous potential in the long run.

3. Palantir (PLTR) remains a top AI force, providing revolutionary big data analytics solutions to governments and businesses globally. The growth potential at Palantir is phenomenal, and its AI capabilities are likely highly underestimated by the market. Palantir can become a much bigger company in the next few years and has huge multiplier potential.

PLTR (StockCharts.com)

Palantir's stock skyrocketed, becoming highly overbought during the height of the AI-buzz period. However, this extraordinary one-of-a-kind unicorn has corrected by 30% from its recent high, making it a compelling long-term investment, especially at these levels. The downside is also likely minimal here and is probably limited to the lower-end buy-in range in the $12-$14 zone.

The Fundamental Backdrop - The market may be entirely wrong about Palantir still. While consensus estimates imply Palantir is trading around 50 times forward EPS estimates, we could see higher-than-expected profitability ahead. Furthermore, Palantir is a monopolistic style company with endless demand potential, especially in its commercial segment. Therefore, sales and profitability could increase more and faster than expected, leading to a much higher stock price in the next few years.

4. Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is a leading AI company on the hardware side, accelerating server-related and other AI computing. This market leader should continue growing, as demand seems exceptionally robust. This dynamic should lead to higher sales and stronger-than-expected profitability in future years.

SMCI (StockCharts.com)

SMC is one of the more speculative stocks on our AI buy list. Nevertheless, its outstanding performance and prospects make it a compelling buy. Who is to say that this supercomputer company won't continue expanding rapidly? Do you want to call the top in SMC's stock in the early stages of the AI revolution? I don't. Instead, I want to own it for the long haul.

The Fundamental Backdrop - While SMC is a mildly elevated risk investment, there is substantial reward potential ahead. SMC's revenue growth has exploded and should continue expanding at double digits in the years ahead. SMC only trades around 1.2 times forward sales estimates, making the valuation highly attractive. Additionally, SMCI's forward P/E ratio is only 13, suggesting we can see substantial multiple expansion and stock price appreciation if growth persists.

5. Opera (OPRA) is a small-cap search engine with some of the most innovative AI capabilities in search. While Opera's market cap is only about $1.3B here, it could be with much more. Opera may also become a takeover target, and the stock has multi-bagger potential.

OPRA (StockCharts.com)

Opera is a speculative AI/search engine stock. The bright side is that it has substantial upside potential. Also, the stock recently entered the $12-$14 buy-in range, and the downside could be minimal from here. On the other hand, Opera has remarkable long-term potential, and the risk/reward appears highly attractive here.

The Fundamental Backdrop - Opera is a unique search engine with advanced focus and experience with AI. Opera has more than 300 million MAUs (mainly in Western Europe), and its ARPU continues to grow. Double-digit sales growth should continue, and Opera trades at a forward P/E ratio of only 15 relative to consensus estimates. Opera is remarkably cheap and should experience multiple expansions as its growth and profitability continue expanding.

Note: Investors should consider other highly capable AI-related stocks like Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), and others. Nevertheless, we can't own them all at once, and at the end of the day, it is a personal preference which companies you include in your AI investment portfolio.