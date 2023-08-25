moisseyev/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As the dust settles on the second quarter earnings season, one particular report that stands out in the hospitality and leisure sector is that of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). With high expectations based on their previous performance, the results proved to be a mixed bag of hits, misses, and strategic changes. Let’s delve deeper into the quarter's nuances, the company's strategic directions, and the future outlook.

Occupancy and VPG:

Right out of the gate, the company's near 90% occupancy rate is impressive, especially when factoring in the current mixed macroeconomic backdrop. However, what stands out is the year-over-year drop in Volume Per Guest (VPG). Marriott had anticipated this decrease, albeit not as sharp. A 4% growth in tours, albeit below expectations, attempted to counterbalance this but was not enough to offset the steep decline in VPGs.

The company attributes most of the VPG difference to the transition of selling "Abound by Marriott Vacations" at many of their legacy-Vistana sales centers, and the changes at the legacy-Welk locations. This transition clearly had an impact, with sales at the transitioning legacy-Vistana locations experiencing a double-digit drop.

Strategic Decisions:

While the transition caused near-term ripples, Marriott remains bullish on its decision. They believe aligning business models and sales processes, especially at Legacy-Welk, will pay long-term dividends. The short-term pain seems to be a calculated risk for a more streamlined and synergistic future.

Travel Patterns and Sales Impact:

An interesting shift was observed in travel patterns. With more Americans venturing overseas, there was an evident gap, as inbound international travelers did not fill the void completely. This impacted sales and rentals at popular U.S. destinations, particularly Hawaii. On the flip side, this overseas trend was a boon for Marriott in other regions, with European and Asian contract sales soaring by 56%.

First-Time Buyers and Brand Consolidation:

A ray of hope for Marriott's future is the increase in new owner growth. First-time buyers constituted a significant one-third of contract sales for the quarter, a jump from the previous year. Such a trend is vital for the health of the system in the long run.

Furthermore, in a strategic branding decision, Marriott plans to rebrand the Legacy-Welk Resorts under the unified "Hyatt Vacation Club." This unification will also introduce more vacation options for Hyatt owners, ensuring the brand remains competitive and appealing.

Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment:

While member numbers at Interval International remained unchanged, and the average revenue per member saw a slight uptick, there was a notable drop in member deposits from pre-pandemic levels. In the Aqua-Aston business, the revenue was lower, attributed mainly to reduced Average Daily Rates (OTC:ADRS) in Hawaii. Consequently, the segment’s revenue declined by 4% compared to the prior year.

A Glimpse Forward:

Despite a challenging quarter, the leadership expressed confidence in their long-term strategy. Marriott's strong occupancy numbers, reflective of sustained leisure travel demand, are a testament to their strength in the industry. They are banking on their reputable brands, sought-after market presence, and seasoned management team to steer the ship in the right direction.

Encouragingly, VPG showed signs of improvement in June and July. And despite macroeconomic fluctuations, the company still projects growth in contract sales for the year.

Earnings Download

Marriott's Vacation Ownership segment saw 4% growth in tours. Contract sales decreased by 10% YoY but remained 17% above 2019. Tour growth is crucial for timeshare firms as it represents selling opportunities, but in downturns, we can expect VPG declines like the one that happened this quarter. The decline in revenue per guest can become problematic as companies ramp up marketing spend to get guests in-house and in front of sales reps. As things stand, VAC is far from that scenario, which is great news.



Rental profit decline surpassed anticipations, with an expected drop of $15 million to $25 million this year.



Despite these challenges, the Vacation Ownership segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin was strong at 32%.



The company's liquidity remains strong with approximately $1 billion, and no corporate debt maturities till 2025. This is a reasonably large maturity but the timing works well as we will likely have decent rates by then. Here's a chart of the upcoming maturities:

Marriott Vacations Presentation

It is also worth noting that most of the debt is at an average fixed rate of 3.6%, which is handy in this high-rate environment.

Delinquencies were higher YoY but showed a downward trend in 2023's first half. This is a crucial trend to watch as defaults can spike quite quickly if the economy begins to roll over. This would likely impact maintenance payments as well. We have seen firms work with owners to avoid defaults in the past. It will be interesting to see if this happens with VAC or if it will be needed at all.

Hawaii's Wildfire Impact:

Recent wildfires in Hawaii have considerably impacted tourism in the area. A report by Bank of America reveals that in the aftermath of these fires, visitations to Hawaii's timeshare properties plummeted by about 40%. Complementing this data, the TSA has noted a year-over-year drop of 6% in Hawaii's inbound air traffic since the wildfires began, a stark contrast to the 4% growth observed in July.

These figures are alarming for major timeshare operators with a stake in the region. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL), and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) are all significantly exposed to the fallout in Maui.

Valuation

As one might expect, the market isn't racing to bid up a cyclical company in the early innings of what could be a major recession.

Data by YCharts

The main reason for this is that timeshares are discretionary purchases, and people aren't likely to take food off the table to purchase or maintain them if they are forced to pinch pennies. That said, the economy has been defiantly strong so far, and should it remain so, then at a minimum, we will see multiple expansions from here and earnings growth in the best-case scenario.

Data by YCharts

It is hard to see timeshare stocks rolling over without a spike in unemployment, and at the moment, things are looking good - but the risk is always there.

This brings us to the problem, which is when you consider the risks on the horizon, one has to suggest that a PE of 12.6 is a fair valuation. I believe this is a fantastic company, but I want to buy it at the beginning of a business cycle, not the end.

The Takeaway

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation's (VAC) Q2 report is like a rollercoaster ride through the current leisure sector. Occupancy rates? Nearly touching the skies at 90%. But there's a twist in the tale - the significant drop in Volume Per Guest (VPG). Many would point fingers at the company's move to sell "Abound by Marriott Vacations" at certain hubs. But hey, isn't growth about taking bold steps? Marriott certainly thinks so. They're playing the long game, betting on these changes to work wonders down the line.

Travel-wise, there's a bit of a puzzle. While Americans are catching flights abroad, the inbound traffic isn't reciprocating the love, especially with the wildfires throwing shade on Hawaii's appeal. But every cloud has a silver lining. Europe and Asia are buzzing, with Marriott's sales soaring like an eagle at 56%. And if we're talking about the future, the surge in first-time buyers is like a fresh breeze, promising brighter days ahead.

Let’s not forget the masterstroke - rebranding Legacy-Welk Resorts under the "Hyatt Vacation Club" banner. One word: Genius. It’s like giving Hyatt owners a bigger playground to frolic in.

Money matters? Marriott is sitting pretty with a cool $1 billion in liquidity. Debt? Not a major worry on their horizon till 2025. However, some rain might be coming with the potential for increased delinquencies and Hawaii's wildfires still smoldering.

To sum it up, VAC is like that promising stock you're eyeing. It has its highs and potential pitfalls. The landscape is unpredictable, and timeshares, being the fickle beasts they are in economic cycles, require a keen eye and a steady hand. If you're in for the ride, you'd better buckle up! Until we have a clearer picture, I rate Marriott Vacations as a hold.