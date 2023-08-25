Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bitcoin: Will History Repeat?

Aug. 25, 2023 3:23 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)6 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bitcoin has broken down and could re-test the $20K level, erasing the immediate bullish case.
  • A sell-off ahead of the halving is in line with previous cycles, and altcoins may outperform.
  • Bitcoin's technical outlook and historical evidence suggest a potential sell-off/distribution phase before the halving. Altcoins may have already bottomed or be close to it.
Wall of Columns

BrendanHunter/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

After trading in a range for the last few months, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has finally broken down. From a technical perspective, this erases my more immediate bullish case, and I believe we could now re-test the $20K

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
17.61K Followers

I am an economist and financial writer specialising in building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will preserve and increase wealth in the long term. 

Having been born in Spain, to an English family, with extensive work experience in the US, and now living and travelling across Latin America and Asia, I believe this gives me a unique understanding of the global economy.

Only by investing in multiple assets around the globe can investors be truly diversified and protected from the ever-present risks posed by economic cycles and geopolitics.

My Links:

Investing Group: https://seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1401

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUNZ28Ydsumo0P8FZ9OtquA

Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/7JVmqZUVhe1vvgDCstNBBJ

Substack: https://jamesfoord.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
Today, 4:25 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (352)
we are in agreement that Bitcoin is a buy and your observation is certainly possible, especially if support is broken... speaking of, that $25,380 support level and then around $24,370 look pretty solid though, however, that said, anything can and will happen, so how about a Gentlemen's wager that we see $50K before (IF) we break $20K - jm2cw
D Lombardo profile picture
D Lombardo
Today, 4:28 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.52K)
@Thomas44 I THINK WE CAN GO BELOW $20.
seekingalpha.com/...
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
Today, 4:41 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (352)
@D Lombardo $20K you mean...? p.s. - stop shouting... ;)
D Lombardo profile picture
D Lombardo
Today, 4:24 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.52K)
Hey James:

It's funny how we came to the same conclusion even though we look at different data sets. I've been VERY bearish since Feb/Mar and published this piece.
seekingalpha.com/...

I think we can rally for a few weeks then a drop along with equities. Risk Off in September.
musicmind413 profile picture
musicmind413
Today, 3:49 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
$25,200 tested twice now. Strong resistance there. Current price is still a strong entry point.
M
Mad Alex
Today, 3:38 PM
Comments (473)
The drop and correction from 31 to just 20 look very shallow…. As nothing for this type of risk
It seems we may see higher highs at least to 36K$ first😎
