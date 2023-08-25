JHVEPhoto

Dear readers/followers,

As I've said in previous articles, including this specific one, Loews (NYSE:L) isn't a bad company at all - it's just trading at an unfavorable overall valuation. At the right price, this company could create alpha - and we did have a significant dip during this year where based on my PT it could have been a good idea to pick up shares of the company - but now we're back at a level where things are expensive once again.

The S&P500 is up around 10% since my last article. This company is up around 4.25% including dividends, which is a significant difference. In this article, I'll revisit Loews and give you my mid-year thesis update for Loews for this year.

Loews - Plenty to like, just not at this price

Loews' low dividend is the second problematic point for investing in this business. While I am not opposed to investing in low-yielding companies, it has become a lot more problematic with the increased cost of capital and the increased risk-free rates that are currently permeating the market, and likely are to continue to be witnessed here for the foreseeable future.

The only way to invest in lower-yielding businesses like Loews is if we have a significant upside in terms of growth, or reversal from capital appreciation. Neither has traditionally been possible in this investment. I argue that it's still not possible here.

This is not because the company is doing poorly. The company's operations are actually, from a high-level perspective, doing fairly well. The company's main segment, meaning the publically traded CNA (CNA), still earned significant premiums during the past 8 months. Its private takes in Pipelines, Hotels, and Plastics/Packaging also did well, though with a bit more ups and downs than the insurance business.

Key highlights of the latest reported quarter include a net income increase YoY, and a repurchase of 1.8M shares of Loews at a cost of around $107M. Loews continues to push its aggregate book value per share (exclusive of AOIC) as an argument for investing in the business. I remain skeptical of the 100% correlation of this metric.

Still, Loews did retire a non-trivial amount of debt and held $2.5B in cash and investments at the parent company level on June 30th of this year, when the 2Q23 period ended.

CNA is a P&C company, so it is saved from most of the comorbidity and COVID-19 trends, but in exchange has to deal with some of the riskier geographies in the US due to increased climate-impact claims, and how to consider these segments. Still, on a 3M basis, CNA reported $255M worth of net income, compared to $170M YoY, and this was due to higher investment income, and improved underwriting, all of these still managing to offset issues in the company's policy losses from catastrophes.

Boardwalk saw improved net income due to higher overall revenues but still saw an impact from increased costs associated with safety and regulatory requirements as well as inflation in wage, materials, and other inflation-related increases.

Even the hotels segment, as a matter of fact, saw improved trends for the 2Q quarter - but most of the reason for this increase in net income is a gain from an M&A/additional ownership interest that was previously unconsolidated. However, it's also a small segment compared to the larger segments like CNA.

Company cash, due to the buybacks and investment, is down to below $3B for the first time in some time, but that also means that the number of shares is down to below 230M, down from 290M back in 2019. This is of course a significant decrease in outstanding shares - and a significant increase in comparative book value.

Loews IR (Loews IR)

Overall, Loews is a very well-managed company. Despite an unorthodox mix of businesses that it manages, it manages to squeeze a near-double-digit pre-tax income and an impressive net income margin of above 7% for 2022. However, the way that it trades and the way that some analysts suggest and talk about it would imply that this is somehow superbly more profitable or significantly better managed than others seen in sub-segments or related segments.

That is, as I see it, not the case.

Loews manages sub-standard RoE and ROIC numbers. While some of this can be explained away by how the company is structured and the holdings it has, I would still point to the fact that Loews has underperformed most other investments I usually look at. From the year 2007-2008, prior to GFC, if you had invested in Loews, your returns up until today would be 1.61% per year or 29.48% in total. That is in no way impressive. You would have made more money from most bond funds. Even if you bought the company cheap at 13-14x P/E, your RoR annualized until today would be no higher than 7% per year - that's barely market-equal returns, with underperformance in dividends.

So, the company hasn't been a significant investment. And the only reason to invest in it would be to expect a future improvement in terms of returns and upside. The issue is the same thing that's the advantage of the company in the first place. It's a mix.

While the company has appealing holdings, those same holdings will due to their nature almost guarantee volatility not only in earnings but in the company's valuation.

Proof?

Just look at the history.

FAST Graphs Loews Valuation/results (FAST Graphs)

This sort of company is incredibly complicated to invest in - at least how I see it. Because of the lack of a serious dividend, you're always betting on capital appreciation to drive valuation - that or buybacks. And while the company has delivered this at times, and there are implications for a better earnings trend on a forward basis, there's just too much uncertainty baked into the investment at this time.

Why?

Because Loews needs to be viewed as a superior alternative to other investments.

Because if it's not a superior alternative, why are you investing in it? If you have company A and company B, and A has better yield, fundamentals, upside, safety, and history, you shouldn't even consider company B. And there are many companies with exactly these fundamentals out there.

Still, let's look at company fundamentals and see where this takes us.

The valuation for Loews might be attractive in some forecasts, but not in this market

A company needs to be able to deliver 15% annualized RoR on a conservative basis to interest me. Loews has, first of all, one of the worst accuracy in terms of analysts and hitting targets. We're talking about a 70%+ negative miss ratio on a 10-year basis (source: FactSet).

Overcoming this requires discounting. The fact is, the higher the risk-free rate and WACC go, the higher interest rates go, and the higher discounts I'm going to apply to this company. In my last article, almost 8 months ago, I gave the company a target of around $52/share representing a 30% discount to the company's book value. At current levels, that would be about $55.

Instead, though, I'm going to increase my demanded discount to 35%, representing a drop to around $50/share. Loews is currently trading at $62/share. The reason is the increased risk-free rate and the increased discount.

Loews is not a bad company - but it's not as good a company as some investors say that it is.

Loews revenue/net (GuruFocus)

One of the things I look at initially is how a company makes its money. And it's not that what you see here has any sort of issues. It's just that it's not justifying any sort of massive premium or taking a detour to what is a specialized company. And I speak as an investor who frequently takes detours to highlight specialized and over-qualitative companies, no matter where they trade or how small they are.

You may notice that I move "up and down" in my targets for the business. That has to do with the macro changes we're currently experiencing, and how I believe this influences the discount we should want next to the company's overall book value.

And I am, as always, far from the only one to have this target for the company. Try median P/S values, Graham numbers, or tangible book values, and you'll find that at a price of over $60/share, the company is either very close to fairly valued, or even above it. S&P Global, as before, has only one analyst following the business.

The target?

$32/share (Source: S&P Global).

So I'm far from the most conservative on this company at this time.

My stance continues to be a negative one, in that I don't believe you should be buying it. That being said, you could look at the company's insurance business, which is publically listed as a stand-alone. Still, when it comes to this business, I believe there to be better insurance businesses to invest in.

Here is my thesis for Loews at this time.

Thesis

Loews is still a quality business with expertly managed subsidiaries with through-cyclic earnings stability. The fundamentals here are excellent, and therefore, at the right price, it's a "BUY" even without a potential solid yield - it just needs to be cheap enough.

This company is still overvalued. At any time, when you bought the company at 17-19X P/E, the company has delivered substandard, or below-market returns. The same goes true in some cases for the 15x+ P/E.

Therefore, my stance is "HOLD" - I'll wait until we're back below $50/share, based on today's book value, and I would want a 30% discount to BV to go in here. This price target was updated as of August of 2023.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

Most of the boxes are checked here, but there are still some issues - I say "HOLD".