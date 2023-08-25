Michael M. Santiago

In what has remained a difficult environment for banks - both operationally and from a sentiment standpoint - Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has continued to do better than most. Since my last update on the company, the shares have lost about 15% of their value; not a cause for celebration, nor up to the standards of JPMorgan (JPM), but still better than the 20% to 30% declines of most peers like Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), PNC (PNC), Regions (RF), and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

At this point, I believe Wells Fargo remains set up for continued outperformance. The bank has an enviable capital position and business mix compared to many peers, as well as ongoing operational improvement opportunities. There are still meaningful risks in the macroeconomic backdrop and specific to the company's ongoing efforts to address longstanding consent orders, but I believe those risks are more than reflected in the share price and I think the shares should trade closer to the $50-$55 range.

Capital And Operational Flexibility

Capital Is King

I'll talk about the macroeconomic situation a little later, but apart from risks tied to deposit costs and credit losses, the biggest issue I see for the larger banks, in general, is the upcoming implementation of new rules around capital. Whether you call it "Basel III endgame" or "Basel IV", regulators in the U.S. are going to move to require large banks to hold more capital in order to (theoretically) reduce systemic risk.

The proposal unveiled on July 27 was actually a bit better than the Street had been expecting (a slightly smaller capital requirements increase) and the proposed phase-in period was longer than had been assumed. Still, on average, Category 1 and 2 banks will be looking at a 19% increase in capital requirements, while Category 3 and 4 banks will see a 6% increase. As a reminder, not only do higher capital requirements reduce the potential for capital returns to shareholders (capital has to be retained that could have otherwise been paid out as dividends or buybacks), but they also tend to depress the profitability of banks, as the banks hold larger amounts of capital earning lower returns.

I have talked about my concerns about these rules before, and I still see issues with the approach. I think certain lines of business are "over-punished" in the capital requirements, and I also see a likelihood that more market-making and lending activity will shift to unregulated non-banks, which I believe actually increases systemic risk.

In any case, I believe Wells Fargo is well-positioned for this transition. The bank has around 200bp of excess capital already (equal to around 15% of the market cap) and it has a less complex business mix that will be better treated by the new rules. That, then, means that Wells Fargo is one of the few banks in the clear on a capital perspective and is less likely to see disruption to future earnings relative to prior expectations.

Operational Opportunities

I also believe that Wells Fargo is better positioned than many peers to drive enhanced operational performance in the coming years. Due in part to ongoing remediation efforts to deal with consent orders, Wells Fargo's expense structure remains bloated, with above-peer efficiency ratios (higher is worse with efficiency ratios) in both commercial (about 10pts above average) and consumer (also about 10pts above average) banking.

Management has already talked about improving efficiency in consumer banking operations, and there has been some progress in terms of reduced headcount (shifting more business to digital channels) and much-improved deposits-per-branch metrics. Looking ahead, I see more opportunities for Wells Fargo to improve through not only reduced costs (lower legal and remediation costs) but also through enhanced consumer digital offerings (offering more fee-generating digital products).

I also see significant growth opportunities on the card side - Wells Fargo is still a relatively small player in cards, but nearly 16% year-over-year growth in the second quarter was a little better than peers and there is plenty of room to grow. Likewise, there is significant room to grow consumer wealth management offerings in the coming years.

There are also attractive opportunities on the commercial side. Wells Fargo already has diverse lending operations, and it's one of the largest commercial real estate lenders in the country, but I still see opportunities to grow middle-market and specialty vertical lending activities. I also see meaningful opportunities in the trading operations (perhaps a bit ironic, as the company's lack of such operations is one of the reasons it's better-placed for Basel IV); trading income grew 29% year over year in the second quarter, outdoing peers like Bank of America (up 9% yoy), Citi (down 8%), Goldman Sachs (GS) (down 13%), and JPMorgan (down 3%).

Longer term, I'd also like to see Wells Fargo expand its payment and treasury service capabilities. JPMorgan has been investing vast resources in this area, but I do still think there are opportunities for Wells Fargo to increase its base of fee-generating commercial business with targeted M&A and reinvestment here.

The Macro Remains Challenging, But Wells Fargo Appears To Be In Good Shape

The macro challenges facing banks are pretty well understood by most investors at this point. The U.S. economy is definitely slowing, and with that loan growth is starting to fade. There has still been loan growth through the third quarter (as per the latest Fed H8 data), but the growth has definitely waned in the face of higher rates, greater uncertainty, and less need to finance working capital expansion (a significant driver of C&I lending in recent times).

Even though provision expenses were better than expected across the larger bank group this past quarter, we're still at a point where credit losses are likely to increase noticeably from here. Wells Fargo saw a nearly 15% quarter-over-quarter increase in non-performing loans in the second quarter (0.7% of loans), with office NPLs climbing to 4.6% and retail climbing to 3.1%. On the consumer side, too, delinquencies have not only normalized to pre-pandemic levels but gone beyond, with Wells Fargo seeing almost 2.6% of auto loans now delinquent (30 days+ past due) and about 1.2% of card loans delinquent past 90 days (versus 0.74% in the first quarter).

Criticized loans have likewise shot up. Sector-wide criticized loans are back above pre-pandemic loans, with a 13% year-to-date increase and more than a 5% sequential increase in the second quarter. Overall, 5.1% of commercial loans are now in the criticized bucket, including nearly 10% (9.6%) of CRE loans and nearly 4% (3.7%) of C&I loans.

At 5.2% of loans as criticized, including 10.4% of CRE and 3.2% of C&I, Wells Fargo's credit situation looks very average. For those readers who are interested, some of the highest criticized loan balances belong to Citizens (CFG) (10.2%), Fifth Third (FITB) (6.7%), and Regions (6.1%), while Citi, Bank of America, and JPMorgan (2.6% in total) are on the low end of the scale.

Commercial real estate, and office loans in particular, remain an area of high concern, as elevated vacancy rates are likely to seriously pressure even some Class A properties. Wells Fargo has about 3.5% of its loans in office CRE, but about a third of those loans have recourse to guarantors and there's a lot of Class A in the mix. I do expect more meaningful losses on office CRE in the next 12-24 months, but I don't think Wells Fargo is overexposed.

I don't see Wells Fargo as likely to underperform on credit quality, nor do I see outsized risk on deposit betas. The bank still boasts an above-average skew to non-interest-bearing deposits (around 30%), and the bank's cumulative beta on interest-bearing deposits is still relatively good at 33% (up from 27% in Q1'23) - only Regions is lower (26%) among comparable banks, with Bank of America, PNC, and U.S. Bancorp in the mid/high-30%'s and JPMorgan and Truist (TFC) in the mid-40%s.

Deposit costs are likely to keep rising until the Fed starts cutting (historically, deposit costs peak a quarter or two after easing starts), but Wells Fargo has the advantage of a lot of business operating deposits (less likely to move), a strong core consumer deposit base, and low reliance on CDs (below 10% of deposits), as well as lower exposure to CD repricing over the next 3-12 months.

The Outlook

Net interest margins have been a little weaker than I'd expected, but strong earning asset growth is offsetting that; Wells Fargo has offered one of the stronger net interest income outlooks among the large banks (along with JPMorgan), and my estimates haven't changed much for this year. That said, I do see a weaker outlook for 2024 and 2025 relative to my views at the time of my last update, and I think Wells Fargo has a modestly below-average pre-provision outlook for 2024 (a low-to-mid single-digit decline).

Long term, I see Wells Fargo as a mid-single-digit grower (4% to 5%) on a core earnings basis, and I believe the bank's strong national franchise makes it a long-term winner. I do note, though, that the bank still has multiple outstanding consent orders, and regulators have made it clear that they want to ratchet up the punishments available for banks that they consider to be serial offenders and/or that don't move quickly enough to address these issues.

Between discounted core earnings, P/E, and an ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, I believe the fair value for Wells Fargo is between $47.50 and $55, with higher valuations on the first and third approaches. I tend to prioritize discounted core earnings and ROTCE-based P/TBV, but even with a discount to "normal" P/Es, Wells Fargo looks undervalued.

The Bottom Line

I still believe JPMorgan is the best-run bank in Wells Fargo's peer group (and possibly the world overall), but I see meaningful undervaluation at Wells Fargo. Regulatory/compliance issues are still real and there is macroeconomic risk as well, but I think Wells Fargo has more flexibility and operational upside than is reflected in the share price and I think it's worth a look today.