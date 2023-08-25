Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wells Fargo Looks Set For Further Outperformance

Aug. 25, 2023 3:27 PM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)JPM, C, BAC, RF3 Comments
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Stronger capital and deposit positioning has continued to help Wells Fargo, driving better-than-expected Q2'23 earnings and outperformance relative to most large bank peers.
  • Wells Fargo still has work to do to resolve outstanding consent orders, but there are operational leverage opportunities on both the revenue and cost sides of the business.
  • Wells Fargo has opportunities for operational improvement, including reducing costs, enhancing digital offerings, and expanding its card and wealth management businesses.
  • I see a modest risk of weaker-than-peer pre-provision earnings performance in FY'24, but mid-single-digit long-term core growth supports a fair value above $50 today.

Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3.7 Billion, Largest CFPB Banking Fine To Date

Michael M. Santiago

In what has remained a difficult environment for banks - both operationally and from a sentiment standpoint - Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has continued to do better than most. Since my last update on the

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

cssys
Today, 4:19 PM
wfc will hit 58 again....someday,,,
Nathan Buehler
Today, 4:00 PM
A well rounded assessment.
