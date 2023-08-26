Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Treasury Yields, China EV Names, And Lululemon

Aug. 26, 2023 10:30 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM), LUXX, VZ, IVP, BVFL, PXDT, MIRA, HRYU, CTNT
The week ahead will include a major focus on economic releases, with the Fed's favorite inflation gauge and the August jobs report both due to arrive. The hawkish tone from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was an indication that there won't be much slack in the battle to bring down inflation, while the jobs report on September 1 will be the last such release before the central bank's meeting on September 20. Economists expect payroll gains to moderate to 150K in August from 187K in July, and for the unemployment rate to tick up to 3.6% from 3.5%. Hourly earnings growth is forecast to slow to +0.3% month-over-month from +0.4%. The economic reports will arrive with Treasury yields on the march higher and futures trading pricing in roughly a two-thirds probability that the central bank will boost its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point in November after a pause in September. In geopolitics, a key event that could impact trading next week will be U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's visit to China from August 27-30. Amid high U.S.-China tensions, developments from the visit could impact certain stocks depending on the outcome, particularly in the semiconductor sector. Meanwhile, the earnings calendar includes key reports from Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) (analysis), Broadcom (AVGO) (preview), and Lululemon (LULU) (preview). Other items to

This article was written by

