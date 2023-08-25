Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD Is Not Worth Buying

Nexus Research
Summary

  • AMD's data center revenue fell 11% in Q2 2023, while Nvidia's data center revenue grew by 171%.
  • AMD fails to offer any meaningful product differentiators that would enable it to take market share from Nvidia in our view.
  • Given AMD's competitive disadvantages, it is unlikely to enjoy the kind of profit margins that Nvidia has.

With the AI revolution in full swing, data centers across the world are looking to transform their computing fabric to be adept for the era of accelerated computing and generative AI. Investors seem eager to determine whether Advanced Micro

This article was written by

Nexus Research
Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

s
snappygranny
Today, 4:38 PM
Premium
Comments (167)
It will be interesting to look back on your viewpoint in one year's time. Long AMD!!
rvuksanic profile picture
rvuksanic
Today, 4:19 PM
Comments (65)
You are out to lunch if you think AMD is not worth buying
a
artfuldodger55
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (47)
Based upon your extremely negative comments AMD is worth maybe $5-10 or $15 a share? Why have a hold on the shares if the outlook is as negative as you suggest?
JustJaws profile picture
JustJaws
Today, 4:08 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2)
Nvidia needs a CPU. AmD and Intel will Benefit from this demand. AmD also has GPU exposure which better positions them over Intel. Let's see how well this guys assessment ages over the next 12 months.
R
RED.Misfit
Today, 4:25 PM
Comments (306)
@JustJaws nVidia is switching to its own Grace arm CPU. They won't depend of Intel or AMD anymore.
They already gave that roadmap a while ago.

Don't get me wrong, i am not approving the author statement about AMD not worth the buy.
Coffee Fan profile picture
Coffee Fan
Today, 4:05 PM
Premium
Comments (518)
Didn’t AMD report Q2 earnings on August 1st?
C
Cdoctator
Today, 4:00 PM
Premium
Comments (174)
I just sold all my AMD positions today. It’s more overvalued at 165B market cap than Nvidia in my model.
T
TMFfan
Today, 4:00 PM
Investing Group
Comments (811)
Industry hates monopolies, AMD will be propped up by big customers to ensure there is a 2nd source
t
tstab
Today, 4:23 PM
Premium
Comments (4)
@TMFfan and hyper-scalers hate software lock-in. ROCm is open source. CUDA is not.
