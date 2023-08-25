AMD Is Not Worth Buying

David Becker

With the AI revolution in full swing, data centers across the world are looking to transform their computing fabric to be adept for the era of accelerated computing and generative AI. Investors seem eager to determine whether Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) can thrive and adequately compete against its biggest rival, Nvidia (NVDA), in serving the highly sought-after AI chips and adjacent solutions. With both tech giants now having reported their Q2 earnings, it is becoming clearer that the uphill battle for AMD is getting increasingly steeper. AMD is not only concerningly behind in hardware, but also the software race. Nexus Research assigns a ‘hold’ rating to AMD stock.

In Q2 2023, AMD’s Data Center revenue fell 11% from the same period last year. On the other hand, Nvidia’s Data Center grew by a whopping 171%. Looking ahead, AMD’s earnings guidance did not excite investors either, as CEO Lisa Su shared on the earnings call:

“Looking at the second-half of the year, …In the datacenter market, we see a mixed environment as AI deployments are expanding. However, cloud customers continue optimizing their datacenter compute and enterprise customers remain cautious with new deployments.”

Comparatively, data center compute optimization is not an issue faced by Nvidia, as the rival was able to offer robust guidance for Q3. Here’s the deal, it appears AMD was just not ready for this computing revolution the way Nvidia was, and therefore is missing out on the revenue opportunities from data center shift towards accelerated computing and generative AI.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted on the last earnings call:

“A new computing era has begun. The industry is simultaneously going through 2 platform transitions, accelerated computing and generative AI. Data centers are making a platform shift from general purpose to accelerated computing. The $1 trillion of global data centers will transition to accelerated computing to achieve an order of magnitude better performance, energy efficiency and cost. Accelerated computing enabled generative AI, which is now driving a platform shift in software and enabling new, never-before possible applications. Together, accelerated computing and generative AI are driving a broad-based computer industry platform shift.”

Data center customers are prioritizing their capital expenditure budgets on the shift towards accelerated computing and generative AI, and given that Nvidia offers the industry-leading hardware and software solutions, it is Nvidia that is the grand beneficiary of this large-scale capex spend, not AMD. That is why Nvidia delivered 171% growth in data center revenue last quarter, while AMD’s data center revenue declined by 11% year-over-year in Q2 2023.

Nonetheless, Lisa Su struck an optimistic tone on the demand for its AI chips:

"We've also seen some strong interest in our MI250 accelerator, which is currently shipping right now. And we see very strong pull on the MI300 accelerators that are starting production in the fourth quarter."

Cloud customers will not want to be solely reliant on Nvidia’s GPUs, as they will not want to yield so much pricing power to a single supplier. This is what is creating an entry-point for AMD, even with its less powerful chips. But AMD will certainly need to deliver on performance over the next few quarters in order to sustain this interest. AMD has indeed been sampling its MI300 chips with customers, and while she struck an optimistic tone, she did admit there is a lot of work to do:

“We have customers sampling either on our lab systems, they're accessing the hardware, or sampling in their labs. And I would say, so far very positive. The pull is there. There is a lot of work to be done, but we feel very good about the progress of our overall AI solutions for the Datacenter.”

It is going to be an uphill battle for AMD. Lisa Su went on to say:

“In terms of the feedback on performance, a number of companies have now been able to look at MI250 across a broad range of workloads, and that's a good translation as you go to MI300, and the feedback has been quite positive.”

Developing such strong relations with cloud customers is essential. AMD is indeed striving to prudently leverage its MI250 AI chip to lock in customers as it begins ramping its latest MI300 AI chip. As these customers play an active role in advancing ROCm software package capabilities, they become more likely to upgrade to AMD’s next generation chip and stay entangled in the ecosystem.

However, the outlook for AMD’s GPU sales this year looks quite bleak, based on CEO Lisa Su’s interaction with an analyst on the last earnings call (emphasis added):

“Vivek Arya … would it be reasonable to assume that your GPU accelerator sales could be about, say, $500-ish million this year, so about 7%, 8% of datacenter sales? And if that is the right number, does it mean your server CPU sales are effectively flattish year-on-year this year? Lisa Su Yes, Vivek, I don't know that I would go into quite that granularity. What we will say is the GPU sales in the first-half of the year were very low as we were sort of in a product transition timing as we go into the second-half of the year. In particular, the fourth quarter, we'll have MI300 ramp. I think your number may be a little bit high in terms of the GPU sales.”

Even though Lisa Su is proclaiming that “we've also seen some strong interest in our MI250 accelerator… And we see very strong pull on the MI300 accelerators”, this ‘strong interest’ may not necessarily translate into robust sales. The CEO admits that “the GPU sales in the first-half of the year were very low” despite the ongoing AI revolution. Moreover, we know that AMD’s full-year GPU sales will be less than $500 million, given her response to the analyst’s projection saying “I think your number may be a little bit high in terms of the GPU sales”.

This indeed gives reason for bullish AMD investors to temper their expectations. Nonetheless, Lisa Su does see stronger growth potential going into 2024:

“As we go into 2024, our expectation is again, let me go back to the customer interest on MI300X is very high. There are a number of customers that are looking to deploy as quickly as possible. So, we would expect early deployments as we go into the first-half of 2024, and then we would expect more volume in the second-half of '24 as those things fully qualify. So, it is going to be a little bit lumpy as we get through the next few quarters. But our visibility is such that there are multiple customers that are looking to deploy as soon as possible. And we're working very closely with them to do the co-engineering necessary to get them ramped.”

Despite the upbeat guidance, AMD will need to prove over the next several quarters that it will be able to match the strong data center growth rates that Nvidia has been delivering in our view.

The most vital moment in the earnings call was when an analyst asked “what is AMD's specific niche in this market? What is your value proposition and how sustainable is it”. Below is an excerpt of Lisa Su’s response:

“to your question on what is our value proposition in the datacenter, I think what we have shown is that we have very strong capability with supercomputing, as you've mentioned. And then, as you look at AI, there are many different types of AI. If you look across training and inference, sort of the largest language models and what drives some of the performance in there when we look at MI300, MI300 is actually designed to be a highly flexible family of products that looks across all of these different segments. And in particular, where we've seen a lot of interest is in the sort of large language model inference. So, MI300X has the highest memory bandwidth, has the highest memory capacity. And if you look at that inference workload, it's actually a very, it's very dependent on those things. That being said, we also believe that we have a very strong value proposition in training as well. When you look across those workloads and the investments that we're making, not just today, but going forward with our next generation MI400 series and so on and so forth, we definitely believe that we have a very competitive and capable hardware roadmap.”

The analyst gave CEO Lisa Su an opportunity to boast about any particular performance attributes of its chips that differentiate it from Nvidia’s GPUs. AMD is likely to have conducted some form of tests to determine how its MI300 GPU compares with Nvidia’s latest H100 chip, as any form of performance superiority would allow for great product marketing. AMD has also been sampling the MI300 with leading cloud customers, which could offer greater insights into initial signs of deployment success. But based on the CEO’s answer, Nexus Research does not believe AMD has superior performance attributes to proclaim, or any significant product differentiators to highlight. This significantly undermines AMD's ability to take market share from Nvidia.

AMD is expected to sell MI300 at a lower price point than Nvidia’s latest H100 chip. Once AMD finally starts shipping MI300 at the end of this year, investors should watch closely for any insights on price-performance attributes. Competitor Nvidia has not only been proclaiming the price-performance efficiency of its AI chip, but also of its data center solutions in aggregation. If AMD cannot offer competitive price-performance even at a lower price point, it would be a big reason to worry from an investor’s perspective.

AMD’s AI software struggle

A key element of building out AMD’s AI ecosystem will be the software packages that accompany AMD’s chips. AMD’s ROCm software package is meant to rival Nvidia’s popular CUDA software. AMD remains significantly behind Nvidia in building out its software platform.

When asked by an analyst about the progress AMD is making on the software side, CEO Lisa Su said:

“So, if I give you just some color on how the customer engagements are going, there's very strong customer interest across the board in our AI solutions, that includes, let's call it, multiple tier 1 hyperscalers that we're engaged with. It includes some large enterprises. And it also includes this new category of some of these AI-centric companies that are sort of very forward-looking in terms of how they're deploying and building AI solutions. So, from that aperture, we made a lot of progress with our ROCm software stack. I'm actually -- there is a lot more to do, but I would say the progress that we've made has been significant. We're getting lots of feedback from those lead customers. We're seeing the benefits of the optimization, so working also on the higher-level model frameworks, the work that we're doing with the PyTorch Foundation, the work that we're doing with Onyx, with Triton. And the key is we're getting significant real-time feedback from some of these lead customers. So, we're learning at a very fast pace.”

From an investor’s perspective, it is not ideal to hear that AMD is still relying heavily on customer feedback for product development and that “there is a lot more to do”, while its main rival is already thriving with its industry-leading AI chip and accompanying CUDA platform. In comparison, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spent a good amount of time on the last earnings call discussing the success and continuous growth of Nvidia’s software business. This excerpt from the Nvidia earnings call reveals just how robust Nvidia’s moat is on the software side:

“You have to ask yourself, why is it that all the software developers come to our platform? And the reason for that is because software developers seek a large installed base so that they can reach the largest number of end users, so that they could build a business or get a return on the investments that they make.”

Software developers indeed need to be able to generate enough income to ultimately build a business out of selling software solutions. Given the much broader user-base of Nvidia’s GPUs, it subsequently also creates a larger software market for developers as they are able to reach a wider installed-base. Hence, the scope for software revenue through Nvidia’s ecosystem is grander than AMD’s software ecosystem. And this competitive disadvantage for AMD is likely to compound itself as Nvidia enjoys a powerful network effect here, whereby the more software developers build software for Nvidia’s ecosystem, the more customers will be attracted to Nvidia’s AI solutions. Consequently, AMD could continue to lose out and fight an uphill battle to attract software developers and customers to effectively compete against Nvidia.

Furthermore, given that lead cloud providers are producing their own chips to optimize their data center performance and be less reliant on third-party suppliers, there is indeed the risk that these customers may prioritize advancing their own internal chip as opposed to helping its supplier continuously improve its products going forward.

Financials & Valuation

Before we dig into AMD’s financials, it is important to highlight that despite the excitement around the data center growth opportunity, this segment only represented 25% of the company’s total revenue in Q2 2023.

Data source: company filings

AMD derived majority of its revenue from the ‘Gaming’ and ‘Embedded’ segments. Therefore, for investors looking for exposure to AI-driven growth in data centers, AMD is not really the best choice. Additionally, the company has also not delivered any AI-related growth for its other key segments yet, and thus the stock price rally earlier this year was fueled more by anticipatory AI-driven growth, rather than any material growth the way that Nvidia is delivering this year.

As per profitability, on the earnings call Lisa Su did share that its AI products is likely to expand its gross margins going forward:

“we would expect that our AI business will be accretive to gross margins at the corporate level. And obviously, as you start the ramp, there's a little bit of learning, but overall we expect it to be accretive to our corporate gross margins.”

That being said, AMD’s AI chips are expected to sell at a lower price point than Nvidia’s GPUs, which subdues the extent to which AMD will be able to expand gross margins relative to its rival.

In terms of operating level profitability, CFO Jean Hu shared on the earnings call:

“Datacenter segment operating income was $147 million or 11% of revenue, compared to $472 million or 32% a year ago. Lower operating income was primarily due to lower revenue and increased R&D investment to support future growth.”

The company-wide GAAP operating margin in Q2 2023 was 0%, mainly dragged down by the loss in the Client segment.

Data source: company filings

In order to catch up in the AI race, AMD will have to spend heavily on R&D. AMD is currently not shipping its advanced AI chip, MI300, inhibiting it from enjoying strong data center revenue growth to finance higher R&D, the way competitor Nvidia is. AMD indeed has a steep hill to climb, which means R&D expenses will continue to grow for the foreseeable future, suppressing profit margins. Even when AMD starts shipping its latest AI chip later this year, it is highly unlikely to enjoy pricing power the way Nvidia is, further undermining the outlook for profitability relative to its main rival.

AMD stock currently trades at almost 32x next year’s earnings, while Nvidia trades at almost 46x. Rival Nvidia deserves the premium valuation, given that it is already delivering solid data center growth at high profit margins, enabling investors to be confident that the company will be able to manifest its massive earnings guidance numbers going forward.

AMD has yet to prove its ability to drive data center sales growth, and even when it does, it is unlikely to be able to do so at the margins that Nvidia is. Therefore, even though the stock is trading at a cheaper valuation relative to Nvidia, a 32x forward earnings multiple is still very expensive for a company that fights a steep uphill battle.

Nexus Research does not believe AMD is worth buying, and assigns a ‘hold’ rating to AMD stock.