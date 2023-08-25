Jackson Hole Symposium Takeaway: Further Rate Increases, If Appropriate

LD

Ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium, the S&P 500 (SPY) rallied from around 4,333 last week. Markets not only wanted to buy the dip for the month but also were willing to gamble on a dovish Federal Reserve. A dovish Fed would focus on labor market risks while a hawkish one would focus on the threat of inflation.

Since the Bureau of Labor Statistics posted strong job data, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s conclusion pointed to that of hawkishness. Powell said "We will need price stability to achieve a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit all. We will keep at it until the job is done."

Aggressive Pace of Rate Hike

Investors who saw their stock holdings lose value in 2022 will have last year’s symposium fresh on their minds. Interest rates increased by 300 basis points since the last symposium. However, markets bottomed late last year. The S&P 500 is up almost 15% while the Nasdaq (QQQ) gained 36%. More worrisome for markets is the securities reduction. Per Fred Economic Data, Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level, shown below, resumed its decline.

FRED

Assets soared in March when the Fed stepped in to prevent a bank crisis contagion with Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank. Investors will notice a correlation between the asset increase and the stock markets continuing their uptrend.

More recently, however, markets continued to trade higher through mid-July despite the Fed reducing its securities holding. Powell recognized that the impact of the asset reduction and rate hikes takes time to show up in the economy. The stock market’s recent weakness, which began in late July, mirrors Powell’s comment. Powell said, "the wide range of estimates of these lags suggests that there may be significant further drag in the pipeline."

Rate Hikes Not Working

Powell commented on the strong gross domestic product growth in Q2/2023. He said that the economy might not be cooling as expected, citing the housing sector showing renewed strength. Rising interest rates discourage mortgage holders on their existing properties from selling their homes. The elevated rates will limit home supplies and reduce real estate transaction volumes.

Once the Fed pivots, it may encourage consumers to buy a home. This would support the Fed’s case to raise rates again. In his speech, Powell cited that high inflation starting before 2022 was “a collision between very strong demand and pandemic-constrained supply.” It continues to unwind demand and supply distortions and implement monetary policy tightening to slow the said aggregate demand. Unfortunately, this is a long process. Despite the more favorable recent readings, the Fed will continue a rate-tightening bias.

Rental costs remain high. Powell recognized that lease turnover is slow, so rent inflation measurements take time to show up. The Fed will watch the market rent data closely. It will look for signals of upside and downside risks to housing services inflation.

Commentary on Core PCE Inflation

Powell welcomed the lower monthly core inflation readings for June and July. Still, he saw that as only the beginning of what the Fed needs to have confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably toward its goal.

Federal Reserve

Powell is unsure that lower core PCE inflation will continue. The central bank will need to work down the elevated 12-month core inflation. Until then, the economy did not return to price stability.

Tighter monetary policy and resolving supply and demand dislocations helped bring core goods inflation down. The Fed’s actions worked especially well for durable goods, such as motor vehicles. During the pandemic, fiscal transfers and low interest rates boosted the demand for vehicles. After the pandemic ended, output and inventory increased and demand fell. Most importantly, interest rates increased the cost of vehicle financing. As a result, the Fed successfully achieved a sharp decline in motor vehicle inflation.

In time, inflation should decline for other goods. This is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. As a result, it will call for a restrictive monetary policy. Powell and the Fed will achieve sustained progress in lowering core goods inflation by keeping interest rates higher for longer than investors think.

Non-housing Services

Non-housing services, which include health care, food services, transportation, and accommodations, accounted for more than half of the core PCE index. Although the 12-month inflation moved sideways, Powell is encouraged that its inflation in three and six-month measures declined. This category is less sensitive to interest rates. In addition, those services are labor intensive. It will take time for the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy to resolve the inflationary pressure stemming from the imbalance between supply and demand.

Economic Outlook

To achieve inflation rates at 2%, Powell expects a period of below-trend economic growth. Readers may track the tighter financial conditions by watching the 2-year treasury yield (US2Y), which is up 250 basis points since last year’s symposium. Tighter bank lending standards are also slowing loan growth. He cited evidence of below-trend growth from slower industry production. Additionally, spending on residential investments fell in each of the past five quarters.

Federal Reserve

Powell again emphasized the economy may not be cooling as the Fed expected. GDP figures are above expectations as well as above its longer-run trend. Consumer spending is robust. Anyone invested in retail stocks like DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS), Macy’s (M), Foot Locker (FL), or Nike (NKE) might disagree. But when the consumer is shifting its spending, profits fall for some firms and rise for others.

Wage Growth Slowed

Powell said that wage growth across several measures showed a slowdown. Yet the Fed needs nominal wage growth slowing at a rate similar to that of its 2% inflation target.

Federal Reserve

Readers should be cautioned that the slower wage growth may not last. UPS (UPS) workers approved a five-year labor deal. Full-time workers will get an average of $49 an hour. Hollywood writers are still on strike while United Airlines (UAL) pilots received up to 40.2% in pay increases over four years.

Takeaway

Powell reiterated the Federal Reserve’s ultimate 2% inflation target. It will stay on its restrictive monetary policy until that time. Even though rates are firmly above mainstream estimates of the neutral policy rate, rates will not fall. This should keep putting downward pressure on economic activity, hiring, and inflation.

The Fed does not have a certainty in the neutral rate of interest. It is a warning for investors that they should ignore mainstream opinions on the rate. Instead, look at the economic data every month. That includes the inflation and jobs reports.