Citizens Financial Group: A Potential 10% Preferred Dividend Yield Upon Reset

The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Citizens Financial Group's Q2 results showed a strong increase in interest income and net interest income.
  • The bank's loan book consists of $151 billion in loans, with only a small percentage classified as non-accrual or past due.
  • The Series D preferred shares of Citizens Financial Group could be an attractive option for income-focused investors, with the potential for a call in April 2024.
Rhode Island State Grunge Flag (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USA' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USA' title='Liberty All-Star Equity Fund'>USA</a>)

Kreativorks/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It has been a while since I last discussed Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and a lot has happened in the US financial sector since. While my focus in last year’s article was on the preferred shares, the

The Investment Doctor
Comments (5)

D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach
Today, 12:54 PM
I second the CFG-D recommendation.

Also covered here:
seekingalpha.com/...
cons123
Today, 12:45 PM
Comments (1.62K)
I like LNC.PD better. It is a non-cumulative preferred paying $2.25 annually, rated Baa3/BBB- with a call date of 11/16/2027. It sells at a premium but I anticipate the premium will diminish by 2027, assuming interest rates go down.
I did pick some preferred up at $24.75 a while back. The 9% return compares favorably with the long-term return of the stock market.
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:54 PM
@cons123 Thanks for the idea, I will have a look at the performance and quality of LNC.
D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach
Today, 12:58 PM
@cons123

"It sells at a premium but I anticipate the premium will diminish by 2027, assuming interest rates go down."

As interest rates drop, preferred stock prices rise (not fall). Price behaves inversely to interest rates.

Cheer$!
The Investment Doctor
Today, 1:15 PM
@D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach On the other hand, if interest rates go down, the odds of a call in 2027 will increase and I think it is relatively realistic to assume the premium to the principal value will go down towards the call date. Perhaps that's the underlying meaning of cons' message.
