It has been a while since I last discussed Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and a lot has happened in the US financial sector since. While my focus in last year’s article was on the preferred shares, the wellbeing of the bank is obviously important to ensure Citizens Financial can meet all its commitments to the preferred shareholders.

A look back at the Q2 and H1 results

Right now, banks are seeing their net interest margins coming under pressure as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates while the reset of interest rates in the loan book usually lags.

It’s hardly a surprise to see a very sharp increase of the interest income, which jumped from $1.63B to $2.53B in the second quarter of this year. And fortunately for Citizens, the net interest income increased as well, by approximately 5% to $1.59B. Although the interest expenses almost eight folded, the $822M increase in absolute numbers was less than the $905M increase in the interest income which obviously explains the increased net interest income.

The bank also saw its non-interest income increase to $506M while the non-interest expenses remained almost entirely flat: There was a $1M increase to $1.306B for a total net non-interest expense of around $800M compared to $811M in the second quarter of last year.

The total pre-tax and pre loan loss provision income was almost $800M, and after deducting the $176M in loan loss provisions, Citizens bottom line shows a pre-tax income of $612M and a net profit of $478M of which $444M is attributable to the common shareholders. As Citizens had about 480M shares outstanding (the Q2 weighted average), the EPS was $0.93. As of July 28 the share count had decreased to 472M shares which means the EPS would be around $0.94 using the current share count rather than the weighted average.

That’s a strong result and stronger than I would have expected. And that’s mainly due to a very strong loan book and deposit management. As you can see in the image above, Citizens was able to keep its net interest margin relatively stable. While the margin was the lowest of the past four quarters, it was actually higher than in the second quarter of last year.

It of course remains important to keep tabs on the quality of the loan book. Right now, the EPS comes in at the mid-90 cent range and that already includes a loan loss provision of just over $175M per quarter (for a run-rate of $700M per year). That sounds like a lot of money but don’t forget the bank’s loan book consists of $151B in loans. And as you can see below, just over half of those loans is classified as commercial.

And looking at the breakdown of the loans, it looks like about $1.2B of the loans has a non-accrual status while an additional $900M of loans is past due.

This again sounds pretty bad from an absolute point of view but let’s again not forget the $2.1B represents less than 1.5% of the loan book. And considering the vast majority of the non-accruing loans has real estate assets as collateral, the risk of seeing a total loss on those loans is non-existent. With about $450M in residential real estate in a non-accrual status and $352M in commercial real estate, the bank should be able to recover a substantial portion of its exposure.

The bank also is very transparent and its presentation published as part of its quarterly update confirms the average LTV ratio of the residential mortgages is just 55% while 85% of the home equity loans has a LT ratio of less than 70%. Of course the "weakest" credit quality profiles will sour first so having an average LTV ratio of 55% does not necessarily mean much for the $201M in non-accruing residential mortgages. But in general, it does indicate the total exposure of in excess of $30B to mortgages is well covered with about $56B in collateral at the time of underwriting the loans.

The bank also has provided its guidance for the current quarter. It expects the net interest income to decrease by 4% while the non-interest income should increase by 3%.

This means Citizens will likely lose about $65M in net interest income but will gain about $15M on the net non-interest expenses front. This will reduce the pre-tax income by about $50M and the net income by approximately $39M. This should result in an attributable net income of around $410M and assuming a further share count decrease to 465M shares, the EPS would be roughly $0.88.

I previously liked the preferred shares - and I like them even more now

While an EPS decrease will weigh on the shareholder sentiment, the bank is clearly still generating plenty of cash to meet its preferred share commitments.

In my previous article, I discussed the Series D preferred shares, trading with (NYSE:CFG.PR.D) as the ticker symbol. Those non-cumulative preferred shares were trading above par but due to the increasing interest rates in the past year, they're now trading at just under $22.7/share, a 10% discount to the principal value.

What’s interesting is that these shares can be called in April 2024, and if they aren’t called, the quarterly preferred dividend will float based on a 364.2 bp markup to the 3-month LIBOR. The LIBOR obviously won’t be used anymore but seeing how the current 3-month SOFR plus the traditional 26 bp markup currently yields 5.64%, the additional 364 bp markup indicates the preferred dividend will come in at 9.28% of the $25 principal value. That’s approximately $2.32 per preferred share and based on the current share price of $22.70, this indicates the yield would reset to 10.2%.

This could mean two things: First of all, the market doesn’t fully realize the reset date is around the corner. And from there on, the potential outcome is pretty binary: Either Citizens calls these preferred shares resulting in an immediate 10% capital gain plus about 3.4% in preferred dividends for a total return of in excess of 13% in just eight months from now.

I think that’s the more likely option. But just in case Citizens doesn’t call those preferred shares, the preferred shareholders will see their dividends increase by in excess of 40%. Even if the 3-month SOFR would decrease from the current 5.38% to, let’s say 2.50%, the preferred shares would still have a payout of 2.50% + 0.26% + 3.64% = 6.4% on the principal amount. Or in other words, as long as the 3-month SOFR comes in above 2.45%, the preferred dividend on the Series D will increase. Using a SOFR of 3.5%, the dividend yield would jump to 8.1% based on the current share price.

Investment thesis

While the second quarter was stronger than I had anticipated, the third quarter will very likely be substantially weaker than the second quarter on the back of a lower net interest income. That being said, the preferred shares could be an interesting option for an income-focused investor. I'm still focusing on the Series D which can be called in April from next year on. If the SOFR stays where it’s at, I think the odds of seeing the Series D being called are relatively high. As there’s just $300M in Series D preferred stock outstanding, Citizens balance sheet can easily handle that. On the other hand, exactly because it's a relatively small offering, the preferred dividend on the D series would only cost the bank about $8-9M per year in additional preferred dividends.

So while a call would make sense, it’s not a guarantee and it will depend on the SOFR in Q1 of next year. I currently have no position in de Series D preferred shares but I may initiate a long position hoping for the securities to get called in 2024.