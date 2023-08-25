NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Today's article aims to demonstrate why an investment in the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) today makes sense from both a value and momentum perspective. The momentum claim may strike you as odd, given how VPU has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 25% and is easily the worst-performing sector in 2023. However, I will provide evidence that indicates a turnaround is imminent based on a solid Q2 earnings season and positive Wall Street analyst earnings revisions. In my view, the sector is oversold, and I look forward to explaining why I've rated VPU as a "buy" in more detail below.

VPU Overview

Strategy Discussion

VPU tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index, a benchmark of 65 securities that include electric, gas, and water utilities and independent power producers and distributors. VPU differs from the Utilities Select Sector ETF (XLU) because it has companies from all size segments. In contrast, XLU only holds large-cap Utility companies in the S&P 500 Index. Still, both are market-cap-weighted and with relatively few companies in the sector, there isn't much separating the two on performance.

Later, I will compare the two ETFs fundamentally, which also shows no significant difference. Therefore, this analysis applies to XLU. The same applies to the Fidelity MSCI Utilities ETF (FUTY), which also follows a market-cap weighting scheme with a leading 0.08% expense ratio.

Top Holdings and Industry Exposures

VPU's top ten holdings as of July 31, 2023, are listed below, showing the ETF is led by NextEra Energy (NEE) at 13.39%. The Southern Company (SO), Duke Energy (DUK), Sempra Energy (SRE), and Dominion Energy (D) round out the top five, and you can see that it's a fairly concentrated ETF. The top ten total 52.06% of the portfolio.

The figure today is slightly higher at 52.30%. After agreeing to Vanguard's terms and conditions, I accessed the Portfolio Composition File and calculated a 13.18% weighting for NEE and a 3.36% weighting for Constellation Energy (CEG), up from 2.86% three weeks ago. As shown below, NEE is down 8.29% in August, while CEG is up 10.92%, so the differences make sense. I'll refer to these updated allocations for the remainder of the article.

I've listed the GICS industry allocations below. VPU is mostly Electric Utilities and Multi-Utilities, with minimal exposure to dedicated Renewable Energy companies, which includes NextEra Energy Partners (NEP).

Electric Utilities: 58.31%.

Multi-Utilities: 26.09%.

Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders: 5.76%.

Water Utilities: 4.46%.

Gas Utilities: 4.41%.

Renewable Electricity: 0.98%.

VPU Analysis

Fundamentals By Company

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for VPU's top 25 holdings, totaling 84% of the portfolio, or 10% less than XLU. This lower concentration is because VPU is an all-cap ETF, but there isn't much difference, as mentioned earlier. VPU's weighted average market capitalization is only about $5 billion less than XLU, with a 90% overlap in weight.

The Sunday Investor

I reviewed XLU on June 19, 2023, and concluded it was still too early to buy the sector. At the time, XLU's fundamentals relative to SPY were as follows:

5Y Revenue CAGR: 5.36% vs. 11.14% (-5.78%).

Revenue Growth Estimate: 6.84% vs. 8.39% (-1.55%).

EBITDA Growth Estimate: 10.78% vs. 9.02% (+1.76%).

EPS Growth Estimate: 4.85% vs. 8.63% (-3.78%).

Forward P/E: 18.86x vs. 26.67x (-7.81x).

Trailing P/CF: 13.83x vs. 23.08x (-9.25x).

Today, XLU's estimated sales and earnings growth has remained relatively unchanged, but it's less expensive on forward earnings (17.67x vs. 18.86x) and trailing cash flow (11.72x vs. 13.83x). These numbers indicate that XLU and VPU are becoming more attractive value plays. XLU's 7.97-point discount to SPY on forward earnings also slightly improved. Finally, XLU and VPU have also trailed SPY by 4.22% and 4.61% since my article was published.

Also, XLU is the worst-performing sector this year, with its price down 10.43% compared to a 13.98% price gain for the S&P 500 Index. In short, a lot of evidence suggests the Utilities sector is undervalued, or at least, is more of a value play than before.

Sentiment For Utilities Has Improved

It's crucial for value investors to consider multiple factors when deciding which ETF to buy, and there should be no rush to buy a fund that's deeply out of favor for logical reasons. One aspect I've highlighted this year was how poorly the sector was performing from an earnings surprise perspective. As shown below, the aggregate earnings surprise for large-cap Utility stocks in Q1 2023 was -8.60%, well behind the S&P 500 Index's 7.10%. Annual earnings per share growth was -21.30%.

We didn't see these numbers in 2022 when XLU was the second-best-performing large-cap sector ETF with a 17.69% gain. Q2 2022 and Q3 2022 earnings surprises were higher than the S&P 500 Index (7.7% vs. 6.1% and 4.3% vs. 2.9%), and even Q4 2021's earnings surprises were solid (5.1% vs. 6.8%) for what's traditionally a fairly stable sector. This helped support my buy recommendation for XLU in March 2022. In assessing the market's downward trend in earnings surprises, I reasoned the Utilities sector was good insurance.

While the long-term EPS surprise is between 5% and 6%, there were significant surprises in 2009-2010 and 2020-2021. This risk-on sentiment was not favorable to defensive stocks in those years, and XLU underperformed accordingly. However, the trend is now negative, so utility stocks may be poised for a solid year.

Turning to Q2 2023, I'm pleased to report the mid-single-digit earnings surprises have returned. With 100% of companies reporting, large-cap Utilities stocks delivered an aggregate 5.7% earnings surprise, slightly above Q2 2022 and 2% below the market. Importantly, year-over-year earnings growth was positive, as analysts expected a 5.0% decline. There may also be a slight benefit to holding VPU over XLU. As mentioned earlier, VPU has some small- and mid-cap stocks, and the small-cap segment delivered the best earnings beat in Q2 with a 13.2% aggregate surprise.

Please refer to the Q2 earnings season summary for VPU's top 25 holdings below for additional details. This table also includes each company's Seeking Alpha EPS Revision Score, which I've normalized on a ten-point scale. The weighted average score is 5.85/10 vs. 6.26/10, and this 0.41-point gap is an improvement on the 0.65-point gap two months ago (5.56/10 vs. 6.21/10).

The Sunday Investor

NextEra Energy looks primed for a turnaround. As shown above, it delivered a 19.03% revenue surprise and an 8.18% earnings surprise in July, with management reiterating full-year guidance. The company also has an excellent "A-" EPS Revision Grade, yet the stock is down 10.97% in the last month and 19.59% YTD. Finally, it's worth noting that if the year ended today, it would be VPU's worst on record relative to SPY. VPU is down 9.49% in 2023 compared to a 15.11% gain for SPY or a 24.60% underperformance.

Investment Recommendation

Relative to SPY, VPU is having its worst year on record. However, improving fundamentals and changing market sentiment indicate a turnaround is imminent. VPU features a cheaper forward earnings and trailing cash flow valuation compared to two months ago, its constituents delivered a solid 5.7% earnings surprise this quarter, and Wall Street analysts are revising their earnings expectations for the sector upward. I like VPU, XLU, and FUTY as value plays that immediately reduce risk and potentially improve risk-adjusted returns, so I've upgraded my rating to a "buy." Thank you for reading, and I look forward to the discussion in the comments below.