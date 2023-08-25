Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VPU: Enough Is Enough, It's Time To Buy Large-Cap Utilities Again

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VPU is having its worst year on record relative to the broader market, lagging behind SPY by 25% YTD.
  • A key reason was poor market sentiment resulting from negative earnings surprises. However, Q2 2023 results were much better and more in line with 2022 when the sector outperformed.
  • The good news for investors is that a substantial valuation discount remains. I calculated an 8-point discount to SPY on forward earnings and a 10-point discount on trailing cash flow.
  • Two months ago, it was still too early to buy the sector, but that's no longer the case. VPU and other market-cap-weighted ETFs like XLU and FUTY are now a buy.

Energy efficiency rating labels promoting low consumption and efficient products to reduce carbon footprint. Lower CO2 emissions with efficient home and appliances. Green eco-friendly business.

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Today's article aims to demonstrate why an investment in the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) today makes sense from both a value and momentum perspective. The momentum claim may strike you as odd, given how VPU

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.09K Followers

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
moneyunimportant
Today, 4:40 PM
Comments (28)
What effect does the doubling of interest rates have on your opinion?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.