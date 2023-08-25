Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SOXX ETF: Favorable Prospects In The Ranks Of Semiconductor Players

Aug. 25, 2023 4:11 PM ETiShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
364 Followers

Summary

  • The iShares Semiconductor ETF has delivered strong performance so far in 2023 despite the ongoing weakness.
  • The dynamics of the chip sales are expected to become more impressive in the back half of the year.
  • The fund has a potential to get upside from the diffusion of 5G, adoption of AI across the economy, strong automotive/industrial markets and an expected memory market recovery.
  • The valuation on SOXX looks attractive amid the expected rebound in the semi-industry and my estimates provide for up to 20% potential.

Semiconductor manufacturing with robotic arms

PhonlamaiPhoto

Growing demand for computing power provides the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) with long-term growth prospects. The semiconductor industry has demonstrated a strong performance since the beginning of the year, while the vision for recovery of chip sales in the

This article was written by

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
364 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.