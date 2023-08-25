Raycat/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) is a clinical-stage biotech seeking to take a bite out of the immunotherapy market in cancer. Although they have interesting projects and a fairly long cash runway for an early-stage company, their lack of efficacy data and unclear timelines on when we're going to get a good read are concerning factors that contribute to risk. There may be volatility to play here, but at this time there is not really a worthwhile reason to jump in, unless you like the idea of getting in on the ground floor and riding the roller coaster.

Pipeline Overview

ANIX is primarily involved in the development of immunotherapeutics, including CAR T-cell therapies and cancer vaccines. Unlike a lot of cancer vaccine programs like Provenge or Northwest Bio's DCVax tech, this vaccine is actually more in line with classical disease vaccines: preventing breast cancer by targeting a specific epitope.

Anticancer vaccine (no internal name disclosed)

Let's go into a bit more detail on this vaccine. ANIX hopes to commercialize a vaccine targeting α-lactalbumin, a protein that gets expressed in triple-negative breast cancer but should normally only be present in mammary tissue during lactation. In essence, the company feels that this should be a potent target to help prevent breast cancer after women have decided to stop having children.

Currently, this vaccine is being tested in a phase 1 trial of patients with early-stage, triple-negative breast cancer, to see what the maximal tolerated dose is along with how much immune response the vaccine can yield. The patients have already been treated, remain tumor free, but have a high risk of recurrence.

At AACR 2023, we got our first real look at the data from this phase 1 trial. It appears they did identify a maximal tolerated dose, and they are going to expand the enrollment in dose levels 1 and 2 to get more information. While they did observe some evidence of T-cell responses to the vaccine, no findings on recurrence were presented.

You can view the full poster here.

And that's as far as the story with the breast cancer vaccine goes for now. I imagine we can look forward to more updates, but until they get a larger trial going, we may have to wait a while to see whether the vaccine has any efficacy in prevention. On August 7, the company did announce that they were opening an arm to give the vaccine in combination with pembrolizumab.

CAR T-cell therapy

On another front, ANIX's subsidiary Certainty has been moving forward with a CAR T-cell therapy targeted against follicle stimulating hormone, an important target in ovarian cancer. There is a phase 1 trial ongoing to explore this treatment approach, but at this time no data are available.

ANIX announced that they've been invited to present at the CAR-TCR summit at the end of the month, where they plan to provide some "details" of the trial. Whether that means data or not is anyone's guess.

Financial Overview

As of their latest quarterly filing, ANIX held $5.6 million in cash and equivalents, with another $21.4 million in short-term investments. As far as companies I've taken a look at, this looks to be on the lighter side of the coffers.

However, at this time, their operational outflow is relatively low, as well. After recognizing revenue of $210k, the company saw a net loss of $2.6 million, down from $3.6 million in the same time from 2022. If they can keep these current losses under control, then ANIX has around another 2 years of current assets on hand to keep the lights on.

Strengths and Risks

To say it's early days for ANIX would be a massive understatement. They have strong ties and collaborations to really well-respected institutes like Cleveland Clinic and Moffitt, but their trials all remain in early phase 1. They do have a few other projects in preclinical study that I did not go into, but at this time all they add to the bottom line is cost.

I'm impressed with the cost controls that ANIX has put into place, and this gives them a good runway to try and build up some real efficacy data to try and get investors excited. However, there are quite a few factors that are working against the company, as well.

For starters, preventive vaccines and CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors have not really been shown to work. We have the HPV vaccines, for sure, but that prevents an etiological event: HPV infection. The protein that ANIX is targeting is not known to be a causative factor in breast cancer. And there are interesting projects in CAR T-cell therapy targeting the likes of Claudin 18.2 and HER2, but at this time we don't have proof that this approach can help patients.

All that is to say that this technology is a big speculation already, and couple that with basically zero signals of efficacy from these studies, and you double down on risk from a scientific perspective. And considering the number of solid tumor immunotherapies that have failed in the past, I'm inclined to be much more skeptical than optimistic until we see more advanced data on efficacy.

Not to mention that the costs are going to creep up as time goes on and as these studies get more and more complex. ANIX guides that their cash runway should be at least 12 months long, and I don't know that this is enough time to get an influx of shareholders that could help raise more funds to carry on the projects.

Bottom Line Summary

ANIX presents the chance to get in on the ground floor as far a public company goes. There is very little indication that their programs will or will not be successful, other than a long list of other programs with similar ideas that have had mixed or failed results. Certainly, vaccines and CAR T-cell therapies are not currently standard of care for solid tumors.

For me, the risk is way too high at this point, and it's going to take a while before new data *could* de-risk the situation. I would make sure that you're comfortable with the risk and the long wait before considering an investment here. For me, it's a solid sell.