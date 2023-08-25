JamesBrey

Investment Thesis

The idea behind investing in ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is that I get a dividend with a yield of approximately 6%. This quarter, ONEOK once again reaffirmed that it's going to pay out to shareholders $3.82 on an annualized basis.

ONEOK, a major player in the energy sector, has announced its robust Q2 2023 results, on the back of a 13% increase in net income to $468 million, translating to $1.04 per diluted share.

Additionally, the company reported a 10% boost in adjusted EBITDA to $971 million, which includes costs related to third-party fractionation and a pending merger transaction of Magellan Midstream.

If this acquisition succeeds in going through, it would be a huge win for ONEOK, since Magellan is a better business than ONEOK.

Accordingly, I continue to be super bullish on OKE.

OKE vs AI Basket

Data by YCharts

In the graphic above, I've selected a broad basket of AI-themed stocks. I've purposely selected a broad selection of ''AI favorites'' and I've not reverse-engineered my selection. In fact, in the graphic above I've included Palantir (PLTR) a stock that I own and recommend.

The key takeaway is not immediately obvious, but it is mighty important. What you can see is that in the past three months, OKE is up 12%, including its dividend. What's more, along the way investors have not only beaten many AI favorites, but they've also done so without the heartache. What makes me say so?

Yes, Upstart (UPST) has outperformed OKE over the last three months, but I don't believe a lot of investors would have earnestly endured this whole journey both on the way up and down. On the contrary, I believe most investors would have come in towards the high end of this performance only to sell on the way down.

My point? Dividend investing is not particularly exciting. I fully get that. And it's been particularly difficult to hold onto this stock while everyone was jumping on the AI-bandwagon. However, along the way, collecting this dividend has not only provided my portfolio with a small amount of cash along the way, but it has also kept me sane throughout the vicissitudes the market has exhibited in the past three months.

Long story short, there's a lot to be excited about with an investment in OKE. More so than one would have presumed from the title of this analysis.

Why ONEOK?

ONEOK primarily deals with natural gas processing and transportation. They gather, process, and transport natural gas to supply it to homes, businesses, and industries.

What sets ONEOK apart from some of its peers is its significant focus on natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids (''NGL'') logistics, and related services. They play a crucial role in the natural gas supply chain, offering services from extraction to delivery, making them a prominent player in the midstream sector.

Moving on, ONEOK's Q2 2023 results saw impressive growth across its operations, evident in the 26% rise in Gulf Coast/Permian region NGL raw feed throughput volumes, a 14% increase in Rocky Mountain region NGL raw feed throughput volumes, and a 17% surge in natural gas volumes processed.

Amidst this positive trajectory, ONEOK has chosen to revise its 2023 guidance, anticipating increased net income and adjusted EBITDA, further underlining its sustained operational strength.

With a focus on maintaining momentum and capitalizing on strategic opportunities, ONEOK is poised to continue its path of value creation and growth in the energy sector.

Other Important Considerations

ONEOK gathers and processes producers' natural gas. This means that ONEOK seeks to remove the mixture of Natural Gas Liquids (the unfractionated Natural Gas Liquids, or "NGLs") from raw natural gas from upstream producers, releasing residual natural gas (primarily methane) and purity products.

It separates or fractions the NGL mixture. The business does not make revenues from the price of natural gas, like other natural gas producers. It makes revenues from the volumes of natural gas transported and processed.

OKE Q2 2023

Simply put, the reason why I recommend OKE is that it hasn't missed a dividend payment in 25 years. Meaning that the dividend is very close to ''guaranteed''. Note, nothing in the stock market is ever guaranteed, and investors should be mindful of this consideration. For instance, if natural gas demand were to be curtailed, this would significantly impact OKE's ability to continue to pay its stable and increasing dividend.

OKE Q2 2023

As you can see above, ONEOK is amongst the very few S&P 500 companies that pay a dividend yield above 5%. And it will continue to do so going forward.

The Bottom Line

Investing in ONEOK will continue to be a rewarding experience, as it consistently provides a dependable approximate 6% dividend yield. In comparison to the turbulent journey of AI-related stocks, OKE's steadfast dividend has been a steady source of income and has even outperformed many AI favorites over the last three months.

While stocks like Upstart may have shown higher returns during this period, the volatility associated with them might not suit every investor. Dividend investing, while less thrilling, offers unique benefits.

OKE's unwavering dividend not only contributes a reliable cash flow to my portfolio, but also offers a sense of security during market ups and downs, ensuring my peace of mind.

Furthermore, ONEOK sustained its dividend payments without fail for 25 years, reinforcing its commitment to shareholders.

While nothing in the stock market is guaranteed, this track record signifies a strong dedication to providing investors with a steady income. With a dividend yield of over 5%, OKE stands among the select few S&P 500 companies offering such an appealing income opportunity. This makes it an attractive choice for me, as I seek both stability and returns in my investment portfolio.