In case you missed it, we recently wrote a WACC (weighted average cost of capital) article on net lease REITs.

In this article, we aim to give an update on one of the quality names of these (net lease REITs), which also happens to be the one with the highest yield and is currently trading at a significant overall discount to any sort of logical fair value.

It's Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC). The REIT now yields a meaty 7%, while also trading with a significant upside to its historical valuation.

Let's see what this REIT can offer us at this time.

Spirit Realty Capital - Plenty to like about undervalued triple-net

Investing in an investment-grade REIT with a 7% well-covered yield is not possible in every market environment, but it seems positive in this one.

By well covered, we mean that the FFO payout is less than 75% on a 2023E current basis, and that's including a one-percent FFO drop at this time.

The latest results from Spirit Realty Capital are the 2Q23 results - and these were of a positive nature.

How so?

A consensus-meeting set of results from Aug. 8 isn't perhaps the best explanation for why this REIT is such a superb "BUY" - but we really have to consider it in context, just how good this is given the expectation of an FFO drop leading up to the quarter.

This quarter, after all, caused SRC to boost guidance.

The company is now expecting 2023 adjusted FFO per share of $3.56-$3.62, compared with its previous guidance of 3.54-$3.60 and the $3.65 consensus. (Source: Spirit Realty Capital Earnings, 2Q23)

This means that we might drop less than a percent for the year - or perhaps not even at all, which of course would be excellent given the trend in the past few years.

SRC is doing what most REITs are doing in this segment. Disposing of underperforming or non-core assets at preferably appealing cap rates, while investing in better assets to enhance its portfolio.

SRC IR

The company's capital has been going more toward industrial properties since 2022, but entertainment retail is seeing a bit of a climb as well, as is overall retail.

There's significant fundamental quality to be had here when looking at SRC, as I've pointed out in the past. It has good diversification, with good tenants in its ABR. Unlike many other REITs, it has very little overexposure to any one area.

The company also, unlike some of its peers, has an extensive average lease length of over 10 years, which is very good in the context of net lease. The average size of an SRC asset is just above 100,000 square feet.

The rent collection issues during COVID-19 are now completely gone.

Rent payments are in full - and there are plenty of good tenants to like here. As of 2Q23, the ABR for the full year is nearly $700M from 2,064 properties that the company owns at a near-market leading occupancy rate of 99.8%. Out of that, over 86.5% of all tenants are at over $100M in revenues.

The company has, as such, very few "small players" in its portfolios, and its (nearly) 350 tenants hail from almost 40 industries across 49 states in the US.

The one disadvantage we see to the company's rent base is continued exposure to Walgreens (WBA) at a level well above other REITs that we might consider investing in.

3.8% of the company's ABR comes from Walgreens, and given the state of the pharmacy, that's not something we particularly care for. We don't see a non-payment risk, but we do see a risk of the company needing to release these properties.

But aside from those, the remaining industries and tenant diversification are absolutely solid.

SRC IR

The company also very recently raised its quarterly dividend, in defiance of all those who doubt it. Though before we cheer in joy from that, remember that the raise was only 1% - so it's more of a token raise than anything else.

Still, the company would not have done a token raise if the results weren't at least acceptable, and these 2Q23 results were anything but.

Spirit Realty is treated, on the market, as markedly different than some of its peers, most specifically Agree Realty (ADC) and Realty Income (O).

While the company does have key differences both in terms of size and in terms of safety, we argue that these differences are far from significant enough to justify what we're seeing on the market today.

The company has been growing its industrial asset portfolio.

This is part of the argument why SRC, going forward, might make even more sense to invest in than some of the other triple-nets, because many of these properties are newer, with better leases, and more mission-critical than even some of the wholesale anchors or large stores that the company otherwise operates.

Perhaps the second risk to SRC is the fact that only a small number of the tenants have CPI-related rent escalators, with most (over 77%) at contractual escalations.

This might not sound bad, but keep in mind that most of these escalations were negotiated before today's current inflation, meaning they're likely significantly below current CPI numbers.

Instead, we can point to the other positives - such as occupancy, which for several years has not dropped even slightly below 99%.

SRC IR

Or point to the company's credit safety - BBB rated, with no sign of declining. The company is still forecasted, at least by FactSet analysts, to deliver an FFO drop of around 0.9%.

If you believe that explains why this company should trade at only 10-11x P/FFO, while peers trade at almost twice that, then we would say you're being too harsh on the company, despite a three-year growth prospect of only 1% per year on average.

We believe the valuation coupled with an overall lack of FFO decline makes the case for investing here.

Oh, we could see further drops - but that would just make it more appealing to invest.

Let's look at the thesis for investing, and what you could make by investing in Spirit Realty today.

Spirit's Valuation - a 15%+ annual upside is very much possible.

So, as you know, we look for 15%-plus annualized upsides - and they need to be conservative, not based on valuations the company has never seen before. When it comes to Spirit Realty, we see 9-13x P/FFO trends, which means we don't want to put it at the level of O or ADC.

Fortunately, we don't need to do that to get a 15% annualized upside.

All we need is to expect the company to trade at 12.5x P/FFO within three years. If it does that, the combined yield and reversal, despite almost no growth, will deliver that return from here.

SRC Upside (FAST Graphs)

Is it likely?

That depends - we believe it is, as we believe the market will see a reversal.

But we also could see a deepening undervaluation in REIT space - even more than we already have. That would of course potentially cause lower returns, or enable us to invest at even cheaper valuations, should we choose to do so.

In the end, though, we believe investors need a reminder of what SRC is. Namely, it has key exposure to most geographies we want, while avoiding or having lower exposure to geographies we may want to avoid.

SRC IR

That means it's not just a play on REIT space, it's also a play on urbanization, movements of people (as we're seeing), and demographics, all of which trend toward the favorable as things are looking now.

This momentary weakness in the space is nothing that causes us to hesitate. If anything, the current unfavorable FX we are personally exposed to causes us to hesitate more than any specific downturn in REIT space.

We last wrote about Spirit Realty around two months back. And we were positive, and we bought more. We also set a price target at $40/share, and despite what we're seeing here, we’re not discounting or lowering the price target.

S&P Global analysts is forecasting the company at even loftier targets than we are. 15 analysts go from a low of $40/share to a high of $58/share, with an average for $44/share.

Despite the current share price, which is actually below the lowest possible PT, 11 analysts out of 15 have a "hold" rating at this time, a remarkable lack of conviction and clarity with respect to these targets.

We believe that the combined yield and upside are more than worth it, and SRC is very much worth consideration even in the context of the many opportunities available on the market today.

What we want to make sure of is that if you consider this, you also consider diversifying into a number of investments with a 15%-plus annualized upside - diversification.

Risk reduction is what we’re looking for at this time, and as much as ADC and O investments are part of this, our SRC position is part of this as well.

Spirit Realty offers some of the best tenants out there, some of the most recession-resistant businesses, and space that's been leased on average for over a decade into the future. Even in the case of a slight FFO decline, this portfolio is more than likely to continue outperforming.

We expect REITs, especially triple-net and net lease REITs, to bounce back at the end of the rate hike cycle. While we can argue back and forth about where in the cycle we are, we would say it's likely that we're closer to the end than to the beginning.

The key is finding the REITs that drives shareholder value due to lower cost of capital, better growth, and higher portfolio quality. It's our firm conviction that SRC is one such REIT, and we back this up by investing in it.

Thesis

Spirit Realty is an above-quality REIT business in the net-lease segment. It's a market outperformer that also has a higher yield than other companies in the subsector.

It's not the best growth prospect out there - but it's nonetheless a solid sort of "Buy" at a cheap or good valuation. We see this good valuation, and this "Buy" being possible at anything below $45/share.

That means that at the current pricing of below $40/share, this company is worth adding to your portfolio - so that is exactly what we’re doing, even after the last drop.

Remember, we’re all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, we harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating No. 1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, we buy more as time allows.

We reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in No. 1.

Here’s our criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative and well run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Wolf Report: I went back and forth on calling this cheap or not, but in the end, I do believe SRC is priced well enough to be called "cheap" here, even if I admit that the case here is thin.

Brad Thomas: I consider Spirit a primetime takeover target and Realty Income is the most logical (and well-capitalized) suitor.

Spirit's AFFO (Equity) yield is now 9.5% compared with Realty Income's equity yield of 7.0%. Spirit has spun out (and liquidated) its "ugly duckling" properties (into Spirit MTA REIT) and is now ready to put the portfolio in the capable hands of Realty Income's management team. At $45.00 per share, the equity yield would translate to 8.0% AFFO yield or 20% premium to Spirit's current share price.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.