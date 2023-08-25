JulPo

In what follows I will discuss a top 95 percentile US bank in terms of NIM and ROE with a double digit earnings yield and interesting regulatory and capital allocation wrinkles that allows for boring and steady compounding.

Pathward’s (NASDAQ:CASH) funding is virtually all from non-interest bearing deposits. These deposits are non-interest bearing as Pathward’s specialty is in issuing retailer branded debit cards on which customers collect retailer rewards. While customers don’t think of this as a cash balance with a bank (as indeed customers can only redeem the card balance ‘points’ for widgets at redemption partners, and hence will never expect interest on it), these reward balances represent cash on Pathward’s balance sheet. The retailer partner will fund the customer’s account (at Pathward) linked to the debit card as points are earned. Based on a recent decay study of points, the weighted average life of deposits is 6 years. However this undersells the quality of the deposit base, as the redemption of these points or deposits are uncorrelated to bank runs. As such, Pathward doesn’t suffer from high interbank interest rates when other banks are suffering liquidity crises (such as with the regional banking crisis we saw in H1 2023).

Where it becomes even more interesting for investors is in regulation. The Durbin ‘Act’ or the Durbin amendment (part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform) disallows big banks from charging high debit card fees. Pathward is exempted from this as a small bank, and thus

has better credit card processing fee economics to share with the customer (retailer partners) needs to remain a small bank (below the Durbin Act cap of 10 BUSD of total assets) to enjoy the high interchange fees economics (around ten times what large banks are allowed to charge)

Point 2 is good for investors for another reason. The second being that Pathward is always close to exceeding the Durbin cap, and hence management is obliged to return all profits to shareholders (it chooses to do this in the form of buybacks). A short term solution for temporary fluctuations is to move assets off-balance sheet (where Pathward earns a smaller cut, as a commission from a partner for the sourcing of this capital).

Mix shift and rate rises are increasing profitability

As can be seen below, Pathward’s rising return on equity (top right) is mostly due to increasing net interest margins (bottom left). This is explained by virtually all of the funding base being sticky zero-yielding deposits, while rates are rising.

A secondary reason is the ongoing loan book mix shift. In 2018, Pathward (back then Meta Financial) acquired the commercial finance platform Crestmark in an all-equity deal (with a 75%/25% Pathward/Crestmark split post-transaction). The post-transaction split was broadly in line with the book values of the two businesses:

Company 2018 Crestmark merger presentation

So what happens when you combine a bank, one with leading asset side metrics, and one with leading liability side metrics?

Crestmark is specialised in asset-backed lending (more than half of the assets total), equipment leasing and receivables, mostly to small and medium size businesses. As the loan-to-value ratio of the asset-backed Crestmark portfolio is generally low (54% when reported in the merger presentation), Crestmark charge-off rate was quite stable during the great financial crisis (about double the normal rate at 300 bps in 2009, and 100 bps thereafter). The Crestmark acquisition was logical as it allowed Pathward to move intelligently on the risk curve towards higher yielding loans which are a great fit for Pathward’s funding base. Indeed, everything else being equal, loans being asset-backed allow for lending to less creditworthy borrowers for the same risk. This means coupled with higher default rates, but lower losses conditional on default (thanks to the asset being collected). A higher default rate means a lower predictability of loan duration however, as the timing of repossessing the asset and selling is uncertain. But this is where the synergy with the sticky deposit base comes in. As an ongoing debit card issuer, Pathward uniquely enjoys a stable deposit base, which means the duration uncertainty of defaults is less of a problem for Pathward. This is my own reasoning, so I would be happy to get pushback on this.

Company Q3 2023 presentation: NIM progression

Since the acquisition, Pathward has seen a mix shift towards commercial finance, and away from lower yielding investment securities on its balance sheet.

Capital returns

Year-to-date (including July), 2.55 million shares have been bought (8.9%).

Since the board switched to the niche banking model for retail credit cards, around 35% of shares outstanding have been bought back (in December 2018, the share count was 39.4 million shares).

Interest income

1. Commercial finance

Generally, Pathward has a low loan to deposit ratio at just 64% in the last quarter, though this has slowly risen as the company is shifting towards the specialty of the former Crestmark it took over in 2018.

TIKR: Pathward's loans and deposit progression

In 2015, before the takeover, the ratio was only 43%. Immediately following the Crestmark acquisition, the loan-to-deposit ratio was 66%. It decreased to 60% in the years thereafter. Management has guided to shift towards asset-based lending when it makes sense, and indeed, in the wake of the regional banking crisis, the ratio has risen a bit to 63% in the latest quarter. Looking a bit closer, the loans category consists of commercial, consumer finance and tax. When the Crestmark acquisition was completed, commercial was at 1.5 BUSD out of a 3 BUSD loans total. As you can see below,

today this shifted towards 3.4 BUSD commercial out of a total of 4 BUSD loans, 0.4BUSD of this move towards commercial finance is just from the last 9 months

Company last 10-Q (FY23 Q3): lending breakdown

Commercial finance now accounts for 65% of total interest income:

Company 2022 10-K: Average balances and yields

Looking even closer, by far the biggest “commercial lending” item is term lending. In its financial disclosures, the company notes the average life of these collateralized loans to be 4.5 years. This avoids large interest rate risk, while also providing us with some buffer period for NIM if rates should fall precipitously (though some credit losses would ensue as well). The majority is captured by 54% equipment finance, 14% lending to solar and renewable energy construction loans that convert to government guaranteed facilities.

Regarding the other items within commercial finance, the 10-K provides good colour. The biggest remaining items are

insurance premium finance, which is low risk, as the upfront deposit and unearned insurance premium (to be returned by insurance company) typically covers CASH’s outstanding amortising insurance loan balance plus interest should the borrower default (i.e. cancel the policy early) SBA/USDA various other asset-based lending (factoring, asset-based lending, lease financing) a lot of invoice factoring, with safety measures such as lockbox (where invoice money arrives directly at Pathward) as a whole: even asset-based lending is 2/3rds comprised of accounts receivable financing (only 1/3rd on inventory) where loan-to-value of the collateral is generally 80% for invoices and accounts receivable, and only 50% for inventory

Loan length for this group varies between a few months to a year for factoring, insurance premium finance, and on the other hand a few years for some asset-based lending, and maximum of 7 years for lease financing. Based on this, and the amortising nature, I estimate the duration of the whole commercial lending to be around 4 years.

I recommend reading the excellent Pathward write-up by Richard Parsons for a discussion on the performance of loans. I will summarise here that the CV-19 stress-test period saw gross charge-off rates of only ~0.2%of total loans outstanding.

2. Other lending: Consumer finance, tax advances, and warehouse financing

As can be seen in the above breakouts, other lending includes consumer finance, tax advances and warehouse financing. Regarding the first two, management noted on the last call that these lending activities are more like an ancillary service to its partners to offer the end-client, and not so much a core lending activity they want to grow. This is also evidenced by the net selling of half a billion dollars of commercial loans (note 4 of financial statements). The annual report notes that Pathward only lends with certain risk retention and credit protections from its partners (fintechs, retailers), this helps to decentralise the risk taking. For tax advances, once the tax refund is sent by uncle Sam, Pathward will settle the leftovers with the client after getting the first dollars. The risk here is fraud, and new unexpected liens arising on the taxpayer by the government. Lastly, warehouse financing is about financing customer receivables where Pathward takes a senior position with a subordinate party in place. Warehouse finance is the biggest of the three remaining lending activities.

Taken together, the percent of total interest income last year from all these other lending activities is a modest 20%.

Interest-yielding assets available for sale

Because Pathward has many sources of interest income, I was cautious about credit risks. However, the regulatory filings are pretty clear that Pathward generally only owns interest yielding securities either from or (indirectly) guaranteed by government agencies. The following is the list of

500 MUSD of cash deposits 600 MUSD of ‘Investment Securities for Sale’: paraphrasing here, the policy is to buy “US government (agency) related securities, or those collateralized by the US government” 1300 MUSD of Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac issued single-family home mortgage-backed securities ‘MBS’. The principal of which is generally >90% guaranteed for credit risk at inception (so virtually no credit risk on maturing pools)

The weighted average duration that determines interest rate sensitivity is about 5 years for Debt part of the Investment Securities for Sale, and 7 years for the 1.3 BUSD of MBS. Both were yielding almost 5% at FY22 end at fair value. We will discuss current yields later.

These yielding assets are used for liquidity management, and around half of investment securities and a third of MBS were pledged to secure certain Pathward loans.

Taken together, all other interest-yielding assets earn about 15% of total CASH’s interest income, with very low credit risk. Two-thirds of this is from mortgage-backed securities.

Remark: around one billion dollars of client deposits are invisible on the Pathward balance sheet. These off-balance sheet deposits that CASH holds for clients at other banks is to avoid exceeding the 10 BUSD Durbin cap. These deposits gather a fee for Pathward that is indexed to the effective federal funds rate. Due to rising rates, based on last quarter numbers, this ‘fee’ income - which can be considered interest income - is now run-rating 60-80 MUSD a year. The interest income discussion discussed a run-rate of >300 MUSD of interest, and excludes this additional “cash-like” interest source. If it were to be included as interest from cash, cash would account for the vast majority of “interest-earning investments”.

Funding source: prepaid debit cards

As you can see in the picture below, the main funding source of Pathward are noninterest-bearing deposits from prepaid debit cards for both consumers, retailers and Fintechs.

Company 10-K 2022

The use of prepaid debit cards is growing in the US. In 2022, there were an estimated 130 million active prepaid debit cards. This number is expected to grow to 150 million by 2025.

The growth of prepaid debit cards is being driven by a number of factors, including:

increasing popularity of online shopping a growing number of people who do not have a traditional checking account a desire to have more control over spending

Pathward notes most of its prepaid debit cards are open-loop, i.e. not just accepted at one retailer. By purpose, the cards are a variety of payroll, general purpose reloadable, reward, travel, gift and benefit cards for consumers. For businesses, between any given company and a vendor, a virtual prepaid card is often used to facilitate monthly settlements. Other uses include corporate travel. Lastly, there’s issuing cards on behalf of fintechs.

True funding cost remark: Around half of prepaid card deposits are with partners that get a share of payment processing expenses based on the effective funds rate. This is done to share back a part of any windfalls arising from higher rates for Pathward. In the last quarter of 2023 this was 20 MUSD, and bigger than the sum total of interest expenses the company had. Overall, this kickback represents an implicit and additional funding cost on “non-interest bearing deposits” of 1.2%. When calculated over the base of retailers that get this kickback, the implicit interest rate becomes 2.4%. This cost represents around a sixth of CASH’s total interest revenue. Somewhat worryingly, the ratio of the deposit rate that is indexed to the EFFR went up from 37% at FY22 to 48% in CY Q2. However, this rise might be due to the EFFR lifting above certain contractual floors, and not necessarily due to retailer renegotiating indexation.

Income statement simplified

Wrapping up the whole discussion, I have summarised the consolidated income statement of CASH into a simplified model:

Author's compilation of income statements from company filings

To account for the economic sources of interest income and expense, but classified as non-interest items, I move these items (in red above) to recalculate interest income and expenses.

In toto, only 2/3rds of the interest income is from taking credit risk (i.e. commercial lending, with collateralization ratios of 50-80% and for factoring 90%), the principal of the rest is almost always virtually government guaranteed in some form.

We can see the NIM for CASH is very wide. In fact, the EBT bottom line has >30% margins, such that it would still be break-even after all costs if all income from commercial lending is wiped out (which has not even nearly ever happened, as the excellent post of Mr. Parsons points out).

Guidance

Guidance was increased on the last call (Q3 FY23) to 5.6-6$ per share in FY23 and 6.10 to 6.60$. The guidance at the midpoint implies an EPS growth of 9.5% YoY.

I would argue to look at the handsome prospective earnings yield of FY24 starting in October as part of this earnings growth is mechanical (mechanical effect of interim rate rise, buyback). At the guidance midpoint this is 13%. The lower the share price goes in the interim, the higher the yield will go, as the share buyback program eats into the EPS denominator.

The market reaction was a bit disappointed by the higher effective tax rate guidance, which is guided to rise from 10-14% to 16-20%. This is due to lower investment in solar projects due to “market conditions”. However, it is the mark of a good management to weigh (subpar) returns on capital with the value of these tax credits.

Management

I admire the Seeking Alpha author Richard Parson who has written an earlier article on Pathward. In his career, he got to know Pathward’s current CEO Brett Pharr 25 years ago and considers him one of the best people for the job. Pharr is only 58 and became CEO in 2019.

Risks

Longevity of business model: as Pathward trades at around 3.6X tangible book value because of its stellar ROE from the zero cost funding base, investors have to be able to underwrite at least a few years of the business model remaining viable. Right now there are no signs that retailer sponsored debit cards are disappearing, but the payments industry is fast changing. One mitigant I found for this risk is to conceptualise the “run-off” economics if retail cards were to completely stop being issued overnight: we know the average deposit duration from Pathward’s decay study is 6 years. As such, if we assume linearity, all of the zero cost deposit base would disappear in 12 years' time. In the below table I show that if retail debit cards issuance were to completely screech to a halt today, Pathward investors would still reach a discounted BVPS of 3.0X by the end of the run-off period. I’m using a normalised 30% to start my run-off period instead of a guided ~40% ROE as I believe a part of the latter is driven by NIM from taking lending risk which should have lower ROE through the cycle from credit losses. From the ‘BVPS discounted’ progression, I conclude this risk is more of a cap to upside than a real downside: I solved for reaching 3.6X discounted book value by manipulating the discount rate, and show the BVPS ‘grows’ into the 3.6X valuation when using 8.5% discount rate, proving investors would still be make a fair return in this draconian scenario.

Run-off analysis debit card business

Lending complexity: Pathward is involved in various lending strategies that require excellence in admin and controls to avoid fraud.

Price risk: price has shown to move a lot on macro such as regional banking crisis and recession fear, despite the solid footing of CASH’s fundamentals. The mitigant here is the long-term accretion from share repurchases at lower prices. Indeed, the percent of shares bought back during CV-19 and Q2 has been significantly higher than average.

Credit risk: one can take a glass empty or glass half full view here. The credit risk of commercial lending (2/3rds of interest income) is probably low given the asset-backed nature of all these loans, though complex to analyze, so there are significant unknowns. On the other hand, Pathward's loan-to-deposit is only 66%, so in a downturn Pathward could write new profitable business with little competition, offsetting credit losses in part.