If you're looking to profit from rising rates, the BDC industry is worth investigating - BDCs loan money to mostly privately held companies. These loans are generally at floating rates.

Another plus for BDCs is that these underlying companies usually derive must of their funding from private equity and hedge funds, and/or VC sponsors, meaning that BDCs have much less risk exposure. In tough times, these sponsors will usually step in, and offer support to the underlying companies, so as not to lose their equity.

Company Profile:

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed business development company (“BDC”) that primarily makes debt investments in the middle market companies. BBDC is managed by Barings, LLC, a $351+ billion global investment manager. Barings has successfully financed middle market buyouts, acquisitions and recapitalizations for over 25 years. (BBDC site)

Holdings:

BBDC changed its strategy in 2020, rotating out of broadly syndicated loans into predominantly 1st Lien loans, in order to decrease volatility in its portfolio.

BBDC's $2.5B portfolio consists of ~68% 1st Lien, 6.5% 2nd Lien, 3.6% Mezzanine, and 3.2% Structured loans. It also has 14.3% in Equity investments, and two JVs, MVC and SIC, at 4.7%.

The weighted-average portfolio yield, as of June 30, 2023 was 10.9% for Middle-Market Loans, 11.2% for Cross-Platform investments, and11.2% for acquired assets.

The portfolio is dominated by middle market company investments, with the US at 44.5%, European middle market companies at ~13%, Asia Pacific middle market at 2.5%, followed by cross platform investments, at 27%, with the Sierra-SIC JV at 10%, and the MVC at ~3%.

BBDC site

There are 328 positions, with the top three industries, Banking/Finance/Insurance/Real Estate, Business Services, and High Tech comprising 40% of the portfolio. Ninety positions are spread across 21 industries, and comprise 25% of the portfolio, at fair value:

BBDC site

BBDC has net funding of $1.5B to middle market companies, since 2018. Its cross platform and JV net fundings were $1.09B during this period, with total fundings at $2.65B, as of 6/30/23. As detailed below, total net funding was -70M in Q2 '23:

BBDC site

Ratings:

There was one BBDC-originated investment, one MVC-acquired investment, and four SIC-acquired investments on non-accrual status at quarter-end, Q2 '23.

Total non-accruals are 2% of the portfolio on a cost basis, down from 3.8% of the portfolio on a cost basis in Q1 '23. Three assets were removed from non-accrual status, and no new non-accruals were booked during the quarter, reflecting the strength of the portfolio. All of these non-accrual assets were from acquired portfolios and were covered by credit support agreements.

Earnings:

Q2 '23: NAV/Share increased from $11.17 to $11.34 in Q2 '23, while NII/Share rose to $.31, vs. $.25 in Q1 '23.

Total originations during Q2 '23 were $66M, while sales and repayments totaled $135M, for net repayments of $70M.

Rising base rates continue to lift yields on BBDC's predominantly floating rate portfolio, with weighted average yields on floating rate investments increasing to 11.0%. BBDC repurchased 1.4M shares of stock at an average price of $7.75 during Q2 '23.

Q1-2 '23: Year-over-Year, total investment income soared 43.4%, with NII rising 30.4%, and NII/Share up 9.6%, as the share count rose over 10%. Interest expense rose over 61%. NAV/share was down slightly, ending at $11.34, vs. $11.41 at Q2 '22.

2022: Total investment income jumped 62%; NII was up 96%, and NII/share rose over 24%, with the share count rising over 66%. Interest expense rose over 72%.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Dividends:

BBDC's board declared a second quarter dividend of $0.26/share, a 4% increase over Q1 '23’s declared dividend of $.25/share. It goes ex-dividend on 9/5/23, with a 9/13/23 pay date.

At its 8/25/23 intraday price of $9.18, BBDC yielded 11.33%. Its trailing distribution coverage is a healthy 1.17X figure.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

BBDC has one of the highest five-year dividend growth rates in the BDC industry, at 23.55%:

BBDC site

Profitability and Leverage:

ROA and ROE continued to improve in Q2 '23, and were much higher than Q4 '21 figures, and BDC industry averages, as was EBIT Margin. Debt/NAV of 1.24X was a bit more conservative than the 1.34X industry average.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

BBDC's asset/debt ratio has improved to 1.82X, as of 6/30/23, vs. 1.73X at year end 2021, and its EBIT/interest coverage also improved to 3.5X, vs. ~3X in 2021:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt and Liquidity:

BBDC has no maturities in 2023-2024 as its nearest debt maturity isn't until 2025. In May 2023, management was able to extend the maturity of BBDC's senior secured revolving credit facility until after February 2026.

As of Q2 '23, ~50% of BBDC's funding was comprised of fixed rate, unsecured debt with a weighted average coupon of 3.79%. It has $373M in liquidity as of 6/30/23, including $80M in cash, and $293M in availability under its credit revolver.

BBDC site

Performance:

While it trails its industry, the broad financial sector, and the S&P 500 over the past year, BBDC has had very good price performance over the past month, outperforming all three of them by a wide margin. Its price took off in early July from ~$7.60, all the way up to the current $9.18, a ~21% jump.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Analyst Targets:

At $9.18, BBDC is 6.5% below street analysts' $9.82 average price target, and 16.6% below their highest target of $11.00.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Insiders:

Insiders loaded up on BBDC shares in May, buying ~61K shares, at a price range of $7.20 - $7.43.

Valuations:

At $9.18, BBDC is selling at a large 19% discount to its $11.34 NAV/Share, vs. the 3% average BDC industry discount. While it had a large spike in valuation in 2022, since then it has drifted downward, before turning around in July '23.

YCharts

Its trailing earnings multiple, a P/NII of 8.2X is a bit cheaper than the 8.82X BDC industry average, while its P/sales of 2.53X is much lower than the 3.91X industry average. Its yield and EV/EBIT are both in line with industry averages.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

Thus far, BBDC's insider May share purchases at $7.20 - $7.43 have been proven quite savvy. While that 19% discount is very tempting, it looks very overbought on its slow stochastic chart. We intend to add BBDC to our watchlist and wait for Mr. Market's next dramatic hissy fit before jumping in.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.