Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) has made great progress thus far in advancing its IL-2 drug known as WTX-124 for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. It has an ongoing phase 1/1b study using this drug both as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA to treat these patients. However, it will be important to watch this biotech, because it intends to release monotherapy results from this phase 1/1b study in Q4 of 2023. The premise for this biotech is that it takes validated targets like IL-2 and then enhances them with its INDUKINE developed molecules. Besides WTX-124 targeting IL-2, it has another molecule known as WTX330, which targets IL-12.

This is another drug being developed in the pipeline that will be used for treating patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it may also be developed to treat patients with lymphoma. Lastly, there is another candidate in the pipeline known as JZP898 [Formerly known as WTX-613]. This is a drug being developed in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), because of an agreement that was made between both companies. This is another clinical candidate in the pipeline that might provide additional proof of concept of an INDUKINE molecule. With data from the phase 1/1b study using WTX-124 in solid tumor patients in Q4 of 2023, plus potential to change treatment paradigm with INDUKINE molecules, I believe that investors might be able to benefit from any potential gains made.

WTX-124 As An INDUKINE Molecule Might Improve Systemic Delivery And Function

The main program in Werewolf's pipeline is the use of WTX-124, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with metastatic solid tumors. It is being explored in the ongoing phase 1/1b clinical study. WTX-124 is being developed both alone as monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA for the treatment of these patients with solid tumors. However, the trial is recruiting patients who have already failed on prior therapy, which includes having already received prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The potential with this biotech lies with respect to a catalyst that is rapidly approaching. It is expected in Q4 of 2023 that it will release initial safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and biomarker data. It is important to note that there are two evaluations going on with this study as I noted directly above. That is, the trial is testing the drug in two different ways as follows:

Monotherapy of WTX-124 cohort.

WTX-124 + KEYTRUDA cohort.

Thus, the initial data to be released from this study will only occur with respect to the monotherapy dose escalation cohort data only. It will be good to see if the use of an IL-2 INDUKINE molecule will be good to treat these patients with advanced solid tumors.

It's truly hard to predict whether or not the trial data will be good. However, there is one thing to highlight with respect to WTX-124. The targeting of IL-2 has been proven in that recombinant IL-2 has already been approved to treat 1st-line kidney cancer and melanoma. The thing is that it has not been adopted much since it was approved, and it is likely because of inadequate delivery to the intended tumor target and toxicity associated with it. This is where Werewolf Therapeutics' INDUKINE molecule comes in. an INDUKINE molecule is produced from the PREDATOR protein engineering technology. The goal of such a molecule like WTX-124 is to deliver cytokines such as IL-2 only to the tumor target. That is, an INDUKINE is developed to only deliver a cytokine molecule upon entering the tumor microenvironment [TME]. This reduces any unwanted toxicity issues with other IL-2 recombinant drugs, but could also increase potency of the drug as well. This remains to be seen until the release of results from the phase 1/1b clinical study, but this is a great concept if it ends up working as intended.

Another INDUKINE molecule being developed in the pipeline is known as WTX-330, which is being developed to deliver IL-12. This is another cytokine which produces significant toxicity. However, if Werewolf is able to successfully deliver an activated cytokine only in the TME [with improved half-life], then it could improve upon the prospects of using such a molecule with no undue toxicity. This drug is also intended to be explored alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. Plus, it could also possibly be used for lymphomas as well.

INDUKINE Molecule Drug Discovery Brings Big Pharma On Board

One company that caught the interest of an INDUKINE molecule was Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which formed a partnership with Werewolf to advance JZP898 [Formerly known as WTX-613]. Werewolf received approximately $15 million as part of this collaboration agreement and could earn milestone payments of up to $1.26 billion. It will also be eligible to received tiered, mid-single digit percentage royalties on net sales of JZP898. With this deal, Jazz is now in the process of advancing JZP898, which is an interferon alpha [IFNa] INDUKINE molecule. IFNα therapy is another proven molecule target, but with the ability to use as part of an INDUKINE molecule means there is potential to increase what it is already capable of. Of course, the goal is to limit systemic exposure to healthy tissue and only activate upon entering the TME. Another positive about IFNa targeting is that it has already shown to be synergistic with many other types of therapies for treating patients with cancer.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Werewolf Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of $137.5 million as of June 30, 2023. It believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations at least through Q4 of 2024. It is possible that it might enact a cash raise if the preliminary results from the phase 1/1b study using WTX-124 are positive. If such results cause the stock to trade significantly higher, then it is highly likely that it will enact a cash raise to take advantage. Although, it does have an alternative option if it chooses to use it. Back on May 10th of 2022, it entered into a Sales Agreement with SVB Securities LLC, whereby it could sell shares of its common stock with an aggregate offering price up to $50 million. As of June 30, 2023, it sold an aggregate of 7,928,848 shares of common stock under this ATM. Such shares were sold at a price of about $3.33 per share, in which a total of $25 million of net proceeds were generated after expenses. Thus, it could still use this ATM agreement in the coming months if it chooses to do so.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Werewolf Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the upcoming preliminary data release from the phase 1/1b study, which is using WTX-124 alone and in combination with KEYTRUDA to treat patients with solid tumors. There is no guarantee that the preliminary safety or biomarker data will be positive. This is going to be a huge catalyst to watch regardless, because the pipeline is built on using INDUKINE molecules to treat patients with cancer. A second risk would then be to see if the other drug WTX-330 achieves a positive outcome. It is being explored as a monotherapy in a phase 1 open-label study at the moment, targeting advanced or metastatic solid tumors or non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

At the moment, it is in the process of enrolling patients in the dose-escalation portion of this study. A third risk would be with respect to JZP898, which is being advanced for various types of cancer. Jazz Pharmaceuticals disclosed that it received IND application clearance in July 2023. Thus, it should be able to start a phase 1 study in the coming months. There is no assurance that preliminary data from this study will end up being positive. In addition, should the data not turn out to be good, then it is possible that the collaboration agreement could end up being terminated. The final risk to consider would be the financial position that it is in. It has enough cash for roughly 1 year, thus it will be looking at ways to raise cash in the coming months.

Conclusion

Werewolf Therapeutics is a good biotech to look into. It has been able to advance the use of its WTX-124 INDUKINE molecule in phase 1/1b testing for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. The preliminary safety and biomarker data are highly important to look forward to, because it will provide validation on whether or not this technology platform can make an impact in treating patients with cancer. A good thing is that this biotech has two other shots on goal in the pipeline that might be able to yield additional data. It has WTX-330 being explored in a phase 1 open-label study targeting advanced or metastatic solid tumor patients or those with non-Hodgkin lymphoma [NHL]. Plus, there is added potential with the advancement of the partnered INDUKINE molecule JZP898 with Jazz, which is being advanced to treat patients with cancer as well.