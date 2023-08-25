Naeblys

Topline Summary

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is an unusual case of an immunotherapy-based company that is straddling neurobiology and cancer research. They hope that by reprogramming the immune system, they can develop products that treat diseases associated with inflammation, including Alzheimer's disease and cancer. With some early favorable findings of efficacy, INMB has the potential to gain a lot of momentum as they enter late-stage clinical trials, but this carries substantial risk to an investor looking to jump in now, since it is unclear for certain whether these findings will translate to a difference in outcomes.

Pipeline Overview

XPro1595

XPro1595 is a biologic that is designed to scavenge soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF), which is thought to contribute to Alzheimer's disease and other conditions by increasing inflammation in the body. The main difference touted by INMB between XPro1595 and other agents that block TNF (eg, infliximab, adalimumab) is that it counteracts only the soluble form of TNF, as opposed to TNF that is connected to cells.

Soluble TNF, in particular, is thought to contribute to Alzheimer's in part through control of inflammation in response to diet. In preclinical models, XPro1595 was able to attenuate this inflammation, as well as behavioral deficits associated with pro-inflammatory, high-fat, high-carbohydrate diets in mice.

Now, Xpro1595 is being evaluated in a phase 1b trial of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. To date, a few posters around this study have been presented. One looked at correlates between MRI and biomarkers, demonstrating correspondence between MRI findings and reduction in neuroinflammation, suggesting that MRI changes could be a way of assessing the overall efficacy of Xpro1595 before overt clinical changes are observed.

The second poster evaluated cortical microstructure MRI as a method to assess whether they could see Xpro1595 working in the brain without using AB PET scans. They were able to show that there was a dose relationship between XPro1595 and gray matter microstructure in regions most often affects by Alzheimer's disease.

Early signs, indeed, but important baby steps on the way to trying to establish XPro1595 as a viable preventive or intervention for Alzheimer's disease.

There are other signals that disrupting soluble TNF could have important roles in management of traumatic brain injury and neuroinflammatory diseases like multiple sclerosis. They are not, however, yet in clinical trials for these conditions.

INMB is now focused on conducting a phase 2 trial of XPro1595, a placebo-controlled, randomized study assessing impact of therapy on cognition and function of patients who have mild Alzheimer's disease and biomarkers of inflammation. This study is estimated to be completed in June 2024, with the potential for data coming later that year.

Side note: How is XPro1595 able to specifically block "only" the soluble form of TNF? Antibodies will target any form of the molecule they run into. However, XPro1595 is actually just TNF itself, but mutated in such a way as to bind soluble TNF and form inactive complexes. This is described as a "dominant negative" approach, whereby you introduce a similar but inert form of the agent to somehow compete away the native version. Like how one way of controlling mosquito populations is to breed infertile males and release them into the wild, maintaining normal functions for the adults but reducing the population of offspring. The more you know!

The company is also working on testing XPro1595 in patients with treatment-resistant depression, based on the observation that inflammatory biomarkers, and in particular TNF, are

in patients with major depressive disorder who will develop treatment-resistant depression. Currently, a phase 2 trial is planned for this indication, but it is not registered on clinicaltrials.gov at the time of writing.

INB03

The other main project that INMB is pushing through the pipeline is INB03, a different dominant negative blocker of TNF. They're pursuing HER2-positive breast cancer as a first potential indication, given the putative role of TNF in the development of resistance to HER2 therapy. At AACR 2023, the company presented preclinical evidence that INB03 could help reverse resistance to immunotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer, as well. In their quarterly guidance, INMB disclosed that they've completed an open-label study of INB03 in cancer patients, which informs plans for a phase 2 trial.

Financial Overview

At the end of Q2 2023, INMB held $47.8 million in cash and equivalents, with total current assets reaching $52.6 million. The company also incurred a net loss of $6.4 million in the quarter, with no sale of common stock in the prior 6 months offsetting the negative cash flow.

At this burn rate, which has remained steady year over year, the company has around 7 to 8 quarters of cash left on hand.

Strengths and Risks

While INMB has several product candidates in the pipeline, their entire business hinges on proving that targeting only soluble TNF can have a significant clinical impact in patients with inflammation-associated diseases. This may bear out, but to me, it presents a significant risk of having one trial failure on any level undermine the confidence of the entire pipeline, whether deserved or not.

Couple that with a healthy skepticism we should have about targeting TNF at all, given the messy history it has as a target. Perhaps targeting just the soluble form will do the trick (the preclinical evidence is very exciting!), but any investor in this company should be fully aware of the reality here: INMB have no data yet that XPro1595 is making an impact on Alzheimer's disease outcomes. So if you decide you're excited about this company's projects, be fully prepared for disappointment.

Moreover, it's unclear when we'll get these data. The company guides that they can continue operating for at least another year with current cash reserves, and our look here is consistent with that. But is a year long enough to get a good efficacy signal? I'm skeptical of that. And that means that they're likely to need some kind of financing from a relative position of weakness before they can capitalize on their exciting science. A bad loan or dilutive financing presents yet another risk to investing at this time.

Bottom-Line Summary

I'm going to rate INMB a sell, but not because I think it's truly a bad investment. I just don't think the time is quite right for me as of right now. I need to see a bit more than gray matter structure to get a sense that their drug is accomplishing what they want in Alzheimer's disease, and none of their other projects are far enough along to really move the needle for me. My hope is that de-risking will come with time to make the risk/benefit a bit more favorable, but it's a no for me for now. I'll be keeping an eye on it!