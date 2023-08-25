Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phillips 66 - What To Make Of Its 4% Yield

Aug. 25, 2023 4:59 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Phillips 66 is a well-diversified downstream giant in the energy industry with a market cap of $50 billion.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet, commitment to shareholder returns, and ongoing projects that highlight its resilience.
  • However, the recent surge in stock price has lowered the dividend yield to 3.7%, which may not satisfy income-focused investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Phillips 66 Sign Against Sky

Joe_Potato

Introduction

In May, I wrote an article titled Phillips 66: Harvesting Juicy Energy Dividends. Since then, the stock has risen by 23%, almost hitting my first $120 target in recent days.

Hence, in this article, we'll take a closer look

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.97K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLO, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

dan1944 profile picture
dan1944
Today, 5:13 PM
Comments (933)
Nice writeup. Long PSX since spinoff from COP. Will continue to hold majority of shares but may trim some with hopes to buy back at lower price.
dan
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 5:16 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.4K)
@dan1944 Thanks, Dan! Enjoy your weekend!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.