Evelo Biosciences: May Be Worth A Small, Highly Speculative Long Position Considering Upcoming Psoriasis Phase 2 Results

Aug. 25, 2023 5:08 PM ETEvelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO)
Biotech Pharma Investor
Summary

  • Following recent cash raise, EVLO has enough (barely) cash to the next catalyst, phase 2 readout in psoriasis. The event is binary and can make or break the company.
  • Prior failure of EVLO's platform in atopic dermatitis is concerning. However, psoriasis is a different indication (different pathophysiology) and de-risked by positive results in a prior phase 2 study.
  • Ongoing phase 2 trial in psoriasis is being conducted with a second generation candidate, EDP2939, which is expected to have better efficacy and now represents EVLO's sole clinical-stage candidate.
  • A positive phase 2 in psoriasis would not only unlock potential to enter a multi-billion market, but would also provide proof-of-concept of EVLO's platform with potential to expand to multiple other indications.
Intestinal bacteria. Microbiome

iLexx/iStock via Getty Images

Overview of the thesis

With recently raised cash, Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) should have enough cash to fund its operations until its phase 2 results in psoriasis. Despite prior failure in atopic dermatitis, there are good reasons to believe that results in

Biotech Pharma Investor
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

