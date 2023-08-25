JHVEPhoto

Things have been going quite well for financial technology company Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Although shares initially pulled back slightly leading up to the announcement of financial results covering the final quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, that decline was short lived. On August 25, shares of the enterprise shot up around 3% in midday trading. It seems as though, as the market has had time to digest the overall financial picture of the company, it has decided to be bullish about the firm. While I definitely understand this based on the financial performance reported by management, I would also argue that shares of the company are getting close to a breaking point. Yes, Intuit certainly does seem to have a bright future ahead for it. But at the end of the day, it's important to keep in mind the price that we pay for the value we receive from our investments. And that price is starting to look awfully steep.

Processing quarterly results

Back in late November of last year, I decided to dive into the world of Intuit, hoping that there might be some attractive prospects for investors. At that time, I acknowledged that the company was a high quality player in its space and that, in both the short run and the long run, performance should improve. However, I could not rate the company anything better than a ‘hold’ because of how pricey shares were. Since then, the stock has rocketed higher, rising over 30% at a time when the S&P 500 has risen only 8.5%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

While it is clear that I sorely misjudged the company's upside, that was in the months prior to AI fever taking the market by storm. This is not to say, however, that management has not done well to grow the business. To see what I mean, we need only look at financial data covering the final quarter of 2023. For that time, revenue came in at $2.71 billion. In addition to representing a year over year increase of 12.3% over the $2.41 billion the company reported in the final quarter of 2022, it also exceeded analysts’ expectations by $69.6 million.

Even though Intuit might be perceived as a small company, it would be my assertion that no company with a market capitalization of over $140 billion can truly be simple. There were multiple drivers, for instance, behind this year over year revenue growth. The greatest upside came from the Small Business & Self-Employment group of the firm. This is the part of the company that provides products and services to the aforementioned customers, products and services that include payroll, payments, and financing. It also includes its Mailchimp operations. Under the umbrella of this segment, the company includes its QuickBooks Online business, which reported revenue growth of 22% year over year. This brought the total share of the company's revenue coming from this particular unit up to over 77%. By comparison, in 2022, it accounted for only 51.1%. That was driven by increased customer count and by other factors such as higher pricing and a shift in the mix of services that it offers. Online services revenue under this segment jumped 20%, thanks to stronger demand in the payroll category, as well as involving Mailchimp and payments activities.

This does not mean that every part of the company performed well. Credit Karma, for instance, saw revenue of $424 million. That was down 11% year over year. Meanwhile, the Consumer segment of the business saw revenue drop 12% to $128 million. A decline in the number of TurboTax Online units totaling 5%, driven by the fact that, in the year prior, stimulus payments caused more people to file, seemed to be largely responsible for this. But even within this segment, there were some positive points, such as a 17% increase in revenue associated with TurboTax Live that was driven by, for the most part, a 12% jump in the number of customers under that unit.

The improvement on the top line also brought with it improved bottom line results. Earnings per share came in at $0.32. That is a meaningful improvement over the $0.20 per share loss reported for the final quarter of 2022. It also exceeded analysts’ expectations by $0.60 per share. Management also reports adjusted earnings figures. These results were incredibly bullish as well. Profits per share, on an adjusted basis, came in at $1.65. That's up from the $1.10 per share reported for the final quarter of last year. It also exceeded analysts’ expectations by $0.21.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The profits per share reported by management translated to net income of $89 million. Although small compared to the company’s overall revenue, this does mark a meaningful improvement over the $56 million loss reported for the final quarter of 2022. Other profitability metrics ended up being mixed. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from $339 million last year to $842 million this year. However, EBITDA moved in the opposite direction, tumbling from $56 million to negative $212 million. Also, as you can see in the chart above, the results achieved during the final quarter of the year were incredibly helpful, for the most part, in bringing up financial results for 2023 compared to the 2022 fiscal year. The incredible profitability of the company enabled it to buy back $2 billion worth of stock during the fiscal year. And management also announced a new $2.3 billion share buyback program, giving the firm room to buy back up to $3.8 billion worth of stock.

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year that the company is now in, management has provided guidance. For the year as a whole, revenue is expected to come in at between $15.89 billion and $16.105 billion. This would translate to a year over year increase of between 10.6% and 12.1%. And at the midpoint, it would come in marginally higher than the $15.98 billion that analysts have been anticipating. On the bottom line, the picture is a lot trickier. Earnings per share are now forecasted to be between $9.37 and $9.61. But adjusted earnings per share should be between the $16.17 and $16.47.

Many investors might be tempted to use the adjusted earnings figure for the company as opposed to the GAAP earnings. However, I would urge caution in this regard. In instances where stock-based compensation is expected to be fairly small or non-existent and is included in the adjusted earnings calculation, I tend to not make a fuss over it. After all, most other adjustments that are made relate to one-time events. However, when looking at the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, the gap between earnings and adjusted earnings was filled largely by a $1.58 per share increase that management attributed to stock-based compensation. This was, admittedly, partially offset by an adjustment totaling $0.85 per share that related to taxes. But that doesn't change the fact that management is adding back into earnings a cost item that, if not paid in equity, would very likely have to be paid in stock. Given this, I think the GAAP earnings are definitely a more appropriate way to value the business.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Following this approach, we would get earnings of $2.69 billion for the year. Sadly, management has not provided guidance when it comes to other profitability metrics. But if we assume that those will increase at the same rate that earnings are expected to, then we should anticipate operating cash flow of $5.70 billion and EBITDA of $4.46 billion. This makes it quite simple to value the company. As you can see in the chart above, I priced the business using the forward estimates for 2024 and using the historical results for 2023. And in the table below, I valued the company next to five similar enterprises. On both a price to earnings approach and a price to operating cash flow approach, three of the five businesses ended up being cheaper than Intuit. And when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, four of the five were cheaper than INTU.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Intuit 59.8 28.3 36.8 SAP SE (SAP) 29.1 24.5 20.3 Salesforce (CRM) 548.7 26.1 27.6 Adobe (ADBE) 49.4 30.6 32.0 Synopsys (SNPS) 65.6 38.3 48.0 PayPal Holdings (PYPL) 17.1 16.0 10.2 Click to enlarge

As I mentioned earlier in this piece, I believe that a lot of the optimism centered around the company over the past several months has been driven by excitement in the AI space. Management did address this topic on the investor call that they had. For instance, they reminded investors that, five years ago, the firm made public its strategy to become an ‘expert platform’ that is driven by data and AI. Referencing the tax and accounting platform that the company offers to consumers and small businesses, it did say that it is seeing strong progress on this front.

They even described the firm’s investments in generative AI as being ‘accelerated’. With data coming from 100 million customers, Intuit certainly has a lot of potential here. For now, however, investors are not being introduced to anything terribly significant regarding these initiatives that hasn’t already been discussed. But the great thing is that shareholders won't have to wait much longer. This is because, on September 6, management will be hosting Intuit Innovation Day, which would be a virtual event that will give the company the opportunity to unveil much of what it has been working on. So investors would be wise to tune in then.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Intuit continues to achieve attractive performance. In the event that the firm can make major progress on the AI front, that performance could become even greater over the next few years. Naturally, this is exciting, but exciting does not always translate to being an attractive prospect. At current pricing, shares are rather lofty. This is true both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Of course, if the picture changes when management does unveil its latest AI initiatives next month, then it might make sense to pay the premium the market demands. But absent some major step forward by the company, I would say that shares are getting to the point of being truly overvalued. Because of that, I've decided to keep the business rated a ‘hold’. But if the company falls flat next month when it comes to its AI work, a more bearish rating might not be too far around the corner.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.