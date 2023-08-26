TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Julie Morgan: So, Kim, next week, one of the Fed's favorite numbers is coming out, and we also have the jobs numbers, right?

Kim Khan: Yeah, they're sneaking in the payrolls report because next Friday is September 1st, so they're just getting it in and under the wire. And it should be interesting because it’s the second payrolls report that the Fed's getting before it makes its next decision.

We're recording this before Fed Chief Powell speaks at Jackson Hole. So we don't know if he's kind of made any red flags or tanked the market, but overall, it's looking like a fairly Fed friendly number. The consensus is for Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 160,000 and for the unemployment rate to tick up to 3.6%, both would be in the right direction for what the Fed wants to see in a softening of the labor market.

The problem that you do have is that the data we were getting already from the jobless claims is showing some strength in the labor market. Jobless claims are falling, they're coming back to trend, and that could indicate that you're just going to have a steady 200,000 plus or minus Nonfarm Payrolls reports through the rest of the year, which wouldn't make much of a depression on the labor market and wouldn't give the Fed kind of more impetus to say, okay, maybe we can bring cuts a little closer.

JM: Now what about the core PCE Price Index?

KK: Yeah, we also have next week, one of the Fed's or the Fed's favorite inflation gauge, which is the core PCE Price Index. And that's expected to show a little rise in core inflation to an annual rate of 4.2%. CPI is also big, but the Fed likes to pay attention to this. And what it's telling them again is a kind of higher for longer strategy might be wise. It's also showing investors just how difficult it is to get inflation down to the lower levels that the Fed is targeting, which is 2%.

JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic was saying that 10% to 5% on inflation is much easier to get to than 5% to 2%. There's, like, some stickiness in there that makes the 2% number very, very challenging, and it depends on how much the Fed wants to ramp things up.

I still think they're done here, and this is the terminal rate, but I don't think they have any inkling of really wanting to cut. And that could be something that Powell could stress that could worry investors, not just the Jackson Hole in the future, he seems reluctant to cut. And as long as he is, that's really keeping a lid on a kind of breakout from the market.

JM: And you know what? Keep in mind, even though we're recording this a day before Powell's speech, Kim will cover everything Powell talked about on Friday's edition of Wall Street Lunch. This episode drops on Saturday morning. So if you haven't listened to Friday's Wall Street Lunch, and you like a Powell Roundup, Kim has you covered.

Alrighty now, so let's talk about earnings for next week. We have a couple of companies that we're going to talk about. Today, we're talking about CrowdStrike and Salesforce. Let's start off with CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike reports on Wednesday, August 30th after the market closes.

Last month, we told you on Seeking Alpha that CrowdStrike was said to be close to acquiring startup Bionic.AI for between $200 million and $300 million. So the company may have more to say about this. Analysts say this acquisition would help out in the Application Security Posture Management space, say that three times fast.

Now for Salesforce. Salesforce also reports on Wednesday, August 30th after the market closes. Our Editor, Chris, published a couple of preview articles this week, so you got to check those out. I'm going to link the articles within the transcript of the podcast.

In one of the articles, he cites Wells Fargo, who says recent checks of Salesforce showed stable to improving demand. And that optimism is growing that the remainder of the year will prove stronger with activity having more meaningfully picked up in June and July.

And another article, analyst Brian White says Salesforce is likely to reap further margin benefits from the 10% workforce reduction it underwent earlier this year. So investors can look for data on demand and margins when Salesforce reports earnings next week.

Now, Kim, let's talk about something that we can't stop talking about this week, it's NVIDIA. I think about life and sometimes things just don't live up to the hype, but NVIDIA actually lived up to the hype this week.

KK: It completely lived up to the hype. It was a blowout quarter for what, beyond the expectations of what the highest expectations were that the market action and response to it is really interesting.

Right now, as I'm looking, this is trading on Thursday. NVIDIA is up just a little less than 2%, and it was up almost 9% in pre-market action. So that's kind of a bit of, like, I don't know, buyers remorse or something on the AI crowds part, but or they just, there's some selling programs that have been triggered and people talk about bull markets and bear markets. Sometimes I like to think about cat and dog markets. Sometimes you'll get something that's just so, so from a company or from a data point, an economic indicator and the market will go nuts and go off to the races.

Like, I call that a dog market because dogs are happy if you give them any kind of attention. You just throw a ball down, down the hallway, they go nuts, they'll run back and get it.

Cat markets, you can do everything. You can give them all of their favorite food. You get them scratching post, everything they want, and they'll just strut away from you, and will just dismiss you.

And that's - looks like what the market's doing with NVIDIA's results. They couldn't have done anything better and get – the Nasdaq has gone from futures up 1% to down 1%. Again, there's a lot of technical things at play that may have in the selling, or it may just be that people are saying, “Well, we're kind of tired of the hype.”

JM: Okay, Kim. I think we should adopt the cat and dog market thing.

KK: Oh, yeah, definitely. I'm going to keep plugging it.

JM: I'm not sure if it's going to catch on, but I like it. So tell me this. What did NVIDIA's guidance tell you about the number of companies focusing on AI? Does this say anything to you?

KK: Absolutely. If you look at what NVIDIA's guidance is, it's giving you a de facto demand for CapEx spending in artificial intelligence across the corporate space. And NVIDIA is at the forefront, people need their chips for AI investment.

So they're telling you just there's huge amount of demand, and it's not going to be just a small handful of big companies, although they are, like, Microsoft and Google and Amazon all doing major investments.

Morgan Stanley was doing some research on earnings transcripts. And they said in Q2, almost 50% of the S&P 500 mentioned AI on their earnings conference calls and some initiatives they were doing, and it wasn't just brief mentions. Many of them had solid actual plans or actual tangible benefits that they were already seeing from AI. And that was having every sector in the S&P represented.

So I think it's just going to broaden out. In Q3, you're going to see that number jump from about 50% to maybe 75% of companies. Pretty soon you’ll only have a handful of companies that want to have some kind of AI initiative in the hopper.

JM: And I think about just the fact that AI is scrubbing the Internet for mention of AI, and then that just makes it even greater.

KK: That's right. If you've got an AI-powered model looking for AI mentions about AI demand and, certainly, we're going to have to hit a singularity at some point and then poof.

JM: There you go. Kim, is there anything else you'd like to add?

KK: No, that's it for this week.