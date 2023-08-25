Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia's Q2 Vs. The Fed: Stock Valuation Might Continue To Rationalize

Summary

  • Nvidia's "Data Center" subsegment is the clear driver of the company's revenue and an indicator for the ongoing evolution of the company.
  • Institutional holdings are unlikely to increase, given ongoing sector rotation and asset class diversification. Economic headwinds further cloud the forward outlook.
  • Market players' positioning indicate little support for skyward valuations. Ultimately, the company is a prime candidate to become a "bellwether" of the global economy in my view.

NVIDIA GeForce chip and printed circuit board PCB

Cylonphoto

Nvidia Inc (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received a lot of attention in the Year To Date (YTD). As an article published in June indicated, the company's stock was labeled a key member of America's "Magnificent Seven", i.e., one of seven stocks subjected to

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
833 Followers
Currently leading research at Leverage Shares, I have longstanding professional experience with financial markets. All views are my own and I can assure you that I smile sometimes. M.S.F, M.B.A., IIT Chicago. My Substack where I dig *deep* into global business, market, Asia, culture, trends, etc.Please note: Leverage Shares is an ETP provider that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors. The company holds both long and short positions in a number of stocks (some of which might get a mention in some articles) in order to construct its products. Please consider risk factors carefully before investing in them.

Comments (4)

ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 6:08 PM
Premium
Comments (6.22K)
Well I started my starter position just today. Bought 80 shares at $451 & change. Will add more upon further weakness.
S
SirLiberte
Today, 6:04 PM
Comments (1.08K)
Huh
% Held by Institutions 68.65%.
That's a high percentage for institutional investors.
36 automobile / Truck manufacturers including Tier 1 suppliers have signed up for Nvidia Drive.
Mercedes, XPeng, BYD (Warren Buffett) owns and NIO are currently shipping L3 cars with Nvidia Drive CUDA Software and dual Supercomputers. Mercedes is approved for L3 driving in Europe including the Audubon in Germany with No speed limit.
All are on an SAAS / Software as a Service business model. Nvidia and Mercedes are sharing the revenue from the upgrades and updates. Mercedes ships with Nvidia automotive display across the dashboard. On the left standard display, middle GPS, on the right Entertainment Center for passenger. You can download movies. You can download applications all compliments have Nvidia. And as I said Mercedes and Nvidia are sharing in the revenue stream.
You can order Nvidia screens and Entertainment center for the back seat for passengers.
The rocket is just taking off.
Not One Analyst has a Sell on Nvidia stock.
Stock Analyst upgrades stock price extends to $1,100.
I've only Nvidia stock since January of 2017. My average price $29.
I haven't sold a single share in my retirement fund.
August is a down month Historically for the stock market.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 5:29 PM
Premium
Comments (38.63K)
"Institutional holdings are unlikely to increase, given ongoing sector rotation and asset class diversification."

What a shorted sighted view. The smart money will pile in as soon as the profit takers (AKA upside limiters) are finished.
V
Vinny58
Today, 5:40 PM
Premium
Comments (4)
@Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Agree
Profit taking will end soon
And then it’s upwards for NVDA as speculators and FOMOs pile in awaiting the expected beat next quarter
As was mentioned during the earnings call there is no issue with supply or demand for now
