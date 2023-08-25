TDIV: Still A Good Long-Term Holding For Tech Investors

gremlin

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund "seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index", which includes Tech stocks with a history of paying dividends.

I have written about TDIV on multiple occasions but it has been over a year since my last "buy" recommendation. Due to the time that has lapsed, I thought it made sense to take another look at this fund. The good news is that performance has been pretty strong in the interim:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

With this momentum and relative out-performance and my continued bullishness on the Technology sector more broadly, I see merit to maintaining this buy rating. The fund offers investors a different weighting mix than other Tech-heavy funds, such as the popular Invesco QQQ or other products that lean towards market-cap weightings of the NASDAQ 100 index. While TDIV is still long some common names like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), its focus on dividends bring some behind-the-scenes companies to the top holdings list:

Top Holdings (TDIV) (First Trust)

For this reason I like TDIV as both a value and a diversification play and I will expand on this bullish rationale in more detail below.

Semiconductors Remain A Growth Spot

The first topic I will look at is a sub-sector within the Tech industry. Given the top holdings list, which includes the likes of Intel (INTC) and Qualcomm (QCOM), it should not be a surprise to readers that semiconductor exposure reigns supreme for holders of this fund:

TDIV's Sector Weightings (First Trust)

This brings about both opportunities and challenges. While semiconductors and other Tech-related chips are a definitive growth opportunity, in the short-term there have been both political and supply-chain related issues. Shortages across the industry have led to a sharp decline in revenue for the sector based on estimated 2023 figures compared to 2022:

Semiconductor Revenue Forecasts (Gartner)

The bad news is this has been a (relatively) difficult year for the industry. But the good news is that expectations are high for 2024. The reversal in growth and revenue to the upside would be a welcomed development both for long-term health of the sector and also to help expand the premium investors are willing to pay to own these stocks. That has the potential to play directly in to the hands of TDIV.

In addition, even as overall shipments have declined (and thus lower revenue recently), the demand for these products should remain robust over time as the chips themselves are getting more powerful. The premise in my view is that this has made these types of chips more valuable and sustainable - and thus more of a necessity for the products that rely on them:

Shipments and Power of Semiconductor Chips (JPMorgan)

The takeaway for me is that this is a trend that is likely to sustain itself and remain in-demand for investors and consumers alike for the foreseeable future. This is a sector that is only going to grow in importance over time so, as an investor, I want to make sure I am overweight in this space. TDIV provides a way to do exactly that.

TDIV's Dividend Focus Keeps Valuation In Check

A second reason for liking TDIV going forward has to do with the relative value. As I am sure readers already know, the Tech sector more broadly has been the big winner year-to-date. While these gains have been especially welcomed after a poor showing in 2022, there are some drawbacks for new positions. Looking at Tech compared to the broader market (as measured by the S&P 500), we see that the price-to-sales (P/S) metric for Tech is high in both insolation and relative terms:

Price to Sales (Tech and S&P 500) (FactSet)

Of course, we can't draw too much for this one metric. History suggests Tech will almost always (with a few exceptions) trade at a higher multiple than the rest of the market with respect to this metric. And, similarly, Tech's P/S of 5 is not completely out of whack with where it has traded in the past. Is it expensive here - yes - but it has sustained these levels in the past (albeit not for an extended stretch of time).

So this balances my view of Tech for the time being. I am generally bullish on the sector, have enjoyed strong gains this year, and see positive catalysts going forward. The problem is I am not alone - and this means the price to buy in to the sector now is expensive. This makes me cautious on new positions in my favorite Tech play, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ).

By contrast, TDIV trades at a similar level to the S&P 500, giving it a nice discount to the NASDAQ 100 (which QQQ tracks). Again, this does not mean it will out-perform - or even post gains - but it does give some comfort from a value perspective. TDIV's dividend focus gives investors exposure to more mature, established companies that don't have the high-flying P/E or P/S ratios of some of the sexier names in Tech:

TDIV's Key Valuation Metrics (First Trust)

What I conclude from this is TDIV has merit as a value play compared to the wider Tech sector and that supports the idea that diversifying with this fund could be the right move. For this reason alone, I am definitively keeping the ETF on my radar at the moment.

Don't Get Carried Away Here

So far I have suggested that TDIV could post continued gains going forward and offered support for why I see "buy" as the right call for this fund. I do stand by that assessment - but I have to exercise some caution here. I want to manage expectations in noting that TDIV will not be immune to a broader market sell-off. Equities have performed extremely well in 2023 and could be ripe for a correction. If that occurs, TDIV will get hit along with the rest of the market with almost certainty. I do believe its valuation and quality holdings could lessen the pain a bit, but losses are losses regardless and readers need to prepare for the potential base case as well.

To understand why this is important, let us look at YTD performance. The S&P 500 has risen strongly, and TDIV has been beating it handily:

YTD Performance (Google Finance)

There are always multiple ways to interpret this. The momentum is favorable and the out-performance could entice new buyers. Those attributes suggest that buying in now could be worth the risk. I certainly think so as a whole.

But I reiterate that gains near 20% in under a year should raise some eyebrows. Those types of gains are usually not sustainable without interruptions, so plan ahead for some volatility. Do I think the bullish outlook is justified here? Yes I do. But that doesn't mean we won't have some bumps along the way. With such large returns already occurring, I would urge my followers to take measured steps in to this fund if they do choose to buy it.

TDIV Lacks Some Of The "Hype"

The next point I want to make with respect to TDIV has to do with its Tech-related holdings lacking some of the flash or "hype" that other names in the sector bring to the table. This is precisely why I see this fund as a reasonable hedge and/or compliment to an otherwise Tech-heavy portfolio. But that has drawbacks as well. When new trends such as Artificial Intelligence or "AI" are in favor - then the companies like Nvidia (NVDA) can be the big winners and leave other Tech names in the dust:

YTD Performance (NVDA Big Winner) (Yahoo Finance)

However, I like to think longer term here. Yes, a stock like NVDA has been the right place to be in 2023. I am glad for its inclusion in QQQ and other growth-oriented funds. But buying flash/grow is not why one buys TDIV. It provides relative stability and that is something like high-flyers like NVDA often lack.

The premise here is that I feel the boost from AI may have been too much, too fast. That sentiment could calm down a bit in the latter stages of the year, especially as recession risks remain top-of-mind and interest rates stay elevated. To be fair, I don't see AI going away and expect it to drive gains for the foreseeable future - just not all at once. TDIV relies on a more "steady as she goes" approach, and that could be the right strategy if sentiment shifts.

Bottom-line

TDIV has been a winner in 2023 and there are signs to suggest more gains could be on the way. I would caution readers to be mindful that after such large gains, there are elevated chances for a short-term correction and/or enhanced volatility. So there is a need to balance out this risk with the potential reward. But the Tech as a whole continues to post strong earnings and consolidate investor interest and that isn't going away any time soon.

This fund in particular has a dividend focus which allows some downside protection while also trading at lower multiples than the broader market and the NASDAQ 100. This offers a reasonable play for both income and diversification, and allows investors the potential to ride further momentum higher. Therefore, I am keeping my bullish outlook in place and suggest my followers give this fund consideration at this time.