Ignore The Market, SurgePays Is Doing Great

Aug. 28, 2023 7:30 AM ETSurgePays, Inc. (SURG)2 Comments
Michael Dion
Summary

  • SurgePays had a strong Q2 performance, with record revenue, EBITDA, and net income, and is on track to meet its full-year guidance.
  • The company is expanding its distribution methods and is on track to be in 13,000 stores this year and 25,000 stores next year.
  • Valuation multiples are depressed and even a conservative DCF doubles the share price, signaling an undervalued stock.
Close up customer making a payment with mobile smartphone inside supermarket - Smart pay concept

Alessandro Biascioli/iStock via Getty Images

I am revisiting my Q1 thesis on SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) in light of Q2 earnings.

Looking back on my Q1 analysis, I rated SurgePays a Buy and felt the business was on the verge of rapid scaling. Three key factors played into my

This article was written by

Michael Dion
Michael (Mike) Dion is an FP&A, Corporate Finance, and Small Business expert who spent the last 12 years working in the Fortune 100, building a startup's finance and accounting department, advising small businesses, and guiding non-profit organizations as a board member. He has finance experience across multiple industries, including Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, and Construction. He founded F9 Finance, a website that helps Finance professionals accelerate their careers; and simplifies Finance and Accounting concepts to make them easily understandable and accessible to Professionals and Small Business Owners.His investment approach is informed by both Fortune 100 and small business experience. He looks for value opportunities where other investors overreact to bad news or underreact to good news—always backed up by strong fundamentals and preferably a dividend. Cash flow isn't just king for companies; it's critical for investors at all levels.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S
Strathos
Today, 8:38 AM
Premium
Comments (29)
According to the numbers Surgepays is extremely undervalued. My problem with the company is that the statement linked above is not very convincing (especially the phrase: "the report represents opinions devoid of a fundamental lack of understanding of our business model and growth strategy." ) The short interest is rather high (19,4%) and the CEO was in the focus of the FED in the past though being fully vindicated.

It would be helpful to get further information to better caculate the risk, if there is something incorrect going on.

Nonetheless I decided to buy a small amount. The oportunity, if the numbers are correct, is simly to great, to let it pass just because of unverifiied rumors.
Jeff_22 profile picture
Jeff_22
Today, 8:05 AM
Premium
Comments (438)
Thank you for the article and continued update.
