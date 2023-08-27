2 Magnificent Dividends With +10% Yield

Astronaut Images

Co-authored with Treading Softly

Have you ever experienced a time in your life when everything seemed to be going exactly your way? I have found that the best times in our lives often follow the toughest times. Why does this happen? When you are in tough times, you work to establish a firmer foundation for how you want things to run in your life. Perhaps you work to get out of debt, work on yourself, or make a conscious effort to improve your relationships. The tough times inspire you to improve your foundation. So when you get through whatever catalyst caused the difficult times, you start to realize the full benefits of the improvements you made to your foundation.

For some sections of the market, the recent interest rate hikes have actually been a blessing and not a curse. Consider BDCs (business development companies), which borrow at fixed rates and lend at floating rates. Years of low interest rates were a prime time for them to establish a strong foundation with cheap fixed-rate leverage, but at the same time, they experienced relatively low returns from their floating-rate assets.

Today they are in a Goldilocks period where they have exceptionally low debt costs and high returns on their investments, making their profit margin explode. The strong foundations that they laid are paying off in a big way. The risk here is that we all know interest rates are not going to stay high forever, so you want to make sure that you hold the best companies in this sector that can handle when their margins start to compress.

Today I have two great opportunities from a sector that are exploding with benefits from the current interest rate environment that I think are well worth buying today.

Let's dive in!

Pick No. 1: SLRC - Yield 10.8%

When we first bought SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC), the dividend was not covered. In Q1 of 2022, SLRC's NII (Net Investment Income) was only $0.32. It was falling well short of its dividend. By Q1 of 2023, NII had risen to $0.41 covering the dividend. For Q2, SLRC had an NII of $0.42, covering the dividend with room to spare. Management laid out a clear plan, and they're executing it.

SLRC is a BDC that's a bit different than most. SLRC focuses on asset-based and equipment-based lending. This form of lending is lower risk because SLRC has specific collateral that can be seized or repossessed if the borrower defaults. As a result, SLRC has frequently outperformed peers in terms of credit quality. This continued into Q2 as 99.4% of investments are in the two best rating categories. Source

SLRC Q2 2023 Earning Release

SLRC is benefiting from trouble at regional banks as these banks tend to be a primary competitor in asset-based lending. In the earnings call, CEO Gross was very optimistic about the current pipeline.

"Looking forward, the current investment remains as favorable as we've seen in several years. We currently have a sizable pipeline in which we believe will prove to be a strong vintage for private credit. Our specialty finance businesses are benefiting from the regional banking turmoil as these banks have historically competed with our commercial finance strategies."

This is important because we need to understand why SLRC struggled following COVID. During the pandemic, businesses were cutting back on their borrowings and were freezing their operations. This means lower accounts receivable, a need for less equipment, and an unwillingness to borrow. Credit quality was top-notch, and borrowers repaid the existing loans as agreed. The problem was that SLRC struggled to find new lending opportunities. As a result, leverage declined and SLRC had a growing pile of cash that wasn't being put to work.

They are now deploying that capital and their leverage has returned to their target range of 0.9-1.25x. As the year goes on, we expect SLRC's NII to continue to grow, creating a growing cushion between NII and the dividend. In 2024, SLRC could even be in a position to consider a dividend raise or supplement.

Pick No. 2: OBDC - Yield 10.2%

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) had another very strong quarter and is following its practice of paying more frequent dividends – a practice we heartily support. The "regular" dividend remains unchanged and will be $0.33 in October, while the "supplemental" dividend has been raised to $0.07 and will be paid in September.

Combined, the Q2 dividend will be 29% higher year-over-year. At the same time, NII dividend coverage has increased from 103% to 120%. In other words, OBDC is paying a higher dividend, and dividend coverage has still improved. Source

OBDC Q2 2023 Presentation

At the same time, book value has increased 5.4% year over year. By every measure, OBDC is performing well – higher NII, higher book value, and a higher dividend. It has done all of this while reducing leverage from 1.2x to 1.14x.

Yet its share price is more or less the same as it was a year ago. OBDC is still trading at a discount to NAV. We are thrilled to keep adding shares, knowing that we are being well compensated with a growing income stream while we wait for the market to realize the value it has left on the table. We'll take advantage of the discount the market is giving us, and laugh all the way to the bank to cash our dividend checks.

Conclusion

These two BDCs are seeing rapidly expanding profits and are able to reward shareholders because of them. We all recognize that this Goldilocks period will not last forever. If you have ever been interested in gardening or even been a professional farmer, you know that there are periods when you need to sow and periods when you need to harvest. For many of these companies, this is the prime time to harvest outstanding income while the sun is shining, but it's also time to be exceptionally careful. You don't want to run blindly in and buy anything within this sector. Because when the harvest time is over and we hit winter, many of these companies will see shrinking profits and struggle to cover their dividends. Buying quality is key, especially at a time like this.

When it comes to your retirement, I want you to have a portfolio that's filled with top-notch income-producing holdings. I want you to have a steady stream of outstanding income. The word that comes to mind is the word abundance. I don't want you to have a little bit of extra income so that when your expenses are paid, you can maybe go to Dunkin Donuts twice. I want you to have an abundance of income that floods your expenses and allows you to have an ample supply of cash to be able to enjoy your hobbies or travel and visit family. I want you to have an abundant retirement that is low on stress and high on excitement. That's possible by owning income investments.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.