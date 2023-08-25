Roman Mykhalchuk

In late April, I wrote that MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) was deserving of a position in the portfolios of income-oriented investors. Since then, the stock has generated about a 5% return for investors, but its return has trailed that of the S&P 500, which is up around 8% over the same period. With the company reporting its Q2 results earlier this month, let's catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a quick refresher, MPLX is a midstream company that operates in two segments. Its Logistics and Storage segment, which is backed by long-term fee-based arrangements with minimum volume commitments, represents about two-thirds of its EBITDA. Its MLP's Gathering & Processing segment, meanwhile, can be more volatile, with contracts a mix of fee-based, percent-of-proceeds, and keep-whole agreements.

Refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC) owns about 65% of MPLX and accounted for just under 50% of its revenue last year.

Q2 Results

As an income-oriented investment, the one thing I really like about MPLX has been its consistency. Throughout different commodity cycles, the company has proven to be a strong performer that has been able to put up solid results and consistently grow its distribution year in and year out.

For Q2, the company once again put up a solid showing, with its adjusted EBITDA up 5% year over year to $1.53 billion, while its distributable cash flow was up 6% year over year to $1.32 billion.

Company Presentation

Given its ties to MPC and its contracts, MPLX's Logistics & Storage Segment is as steady as it gets in the midstream space. It saw its EBITDA climb nearly 6% in Q2 to $1.022 billion. Volumes increased 1%, with crude pipeline throughput up 4% and terminal throughput up 3%. Product pipeline volumes were down -6%, hurt by an MPC refinery turnaround and less favorable dynamics this quarter versus a year ago. Tariffs increased 9% to 89 cents a barrel.

MPLX's smaller G&P segment is more variable, as it has some NGL price exposure that can affect its results. That impact was felt in Q2, as the company saw a -$50 million headwind from NGL prices compared to a year ago, as NGL prices per gallon averaged 63 cents versus $1.18 a year ago. A 5-cent per gallon change in NGL prices has approximately a $20 million annual impact on its results.

Volumes are a potentially bigger risk given the low natural gas price, but the segment saw gathering volumes rise 9% and processing volumes climb 3% helped by increased production in the Utica and Permian. The Marcellus, its largest basin, saw gathering volumes rise 3% and processing volumes climb 5%, along with a 10% increase in fractionation volumes.

Discussing the current environment on its Q2 earnings call, COO Greg Floerke said:

"While natural gas and NGL prices are lower than last year, our long-term production outlook for our G&P producer customers in our key basins remains largely unchanged. In our largest base in the Marcellus, the cost to develop remains at a low end of the cost curve and still below current commodity prices and we expect to see maintenance level drilling activity continue. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow the MVP pipeline construction to continue is supportive for natural gas development in the region. In the Permian, our production outlook is unchanged as crude prices remain strong and prices for associated gas do not significantly impact producer activity. Our integrated footprints in these resilient basins position the partnership with a steady source of earnings and growth opportunities. This quarter, we advanced our natural gas and NGL value chain strategies with the announcement of new projects in the Permian. We remain confident in our ability to grow and are focused on executing the strategic priorities of strict capital discipline, fostering a low-cost culture and optimizing our asset portfolio, all of which are foundational to the continued growth of MPLX's cash flows."

MPLX continues to expect to spend $950 million in capex this year, including $800 million on growth projects. In its L&S segment, it has 3 large projects - Whistler, BANGL and Wink-to-Webster - all of which will be largely financed at the JV level. Whistler is set to be complete in September, and will help relieve some of the natural gas takeaway constraints in the Permian basin. Volumes on the Wink-to-Webster crude pipeline, meanwhile, are expected to ramp this year and over the next two years. The BANGL NGL pipeline is projected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

On the G&P side, the company continues to focus on the Permian and Marcellus to meet producer demand. It expects its Preakness II facility to be online in the first half of 2024, and to add a seventh gas processing plant, Secretariat, in the Delaware Permian in the second half of 2025. In the Marcellus Basin, it is looking for its Harmon Creek II gas processing plant to come online in the first half of 2024.

The company ended the quarter with leverage at 3.5x. Its distribution coverage ratio, meanwhile, was 1.7x. It also had $755 million of cash on its balance sheet.

MPLX once again posted solid results despite some headwinds, including lower NGL prices and the impact from MPC refinery turnarounds. Meanwhile, while some midstream companies have had trouble finding meaningful growth projects, MPLX has been able to get its hand into a number of attractive projects in both its segments. That's a bit rare for the space.

Valuation

Looking at valuation, MPLX trades at 8.6x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $6.1 billion. For 2024, it trades at 8.4x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $6.22 billion.

It has a free cash flow yield of about 14% based on 2023 FCF. The stock has a yield of nearly 9%.

The stock trades in the middle range of valuation compared to its midstream peers.

MPLX Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

When looking at results for MPLX, what you want to see is a steady performance, and once again the company delivered that. There can be some impacts from NGL price movements and volumes, but the overall story remains that it is in attractive, low-cost basins that continue to see steady rises in production, as thus needs for its services.

The balance sheet remains solid, and I'd expect the company to raise its distribution next quarter, which is when it has typically increased it historically. I'd look for a similar 10% increase as last year. The company also has the cash to buy back stock if an attractive opportunity presents itself.

Overall, MPLX offers a nice combination of growth, defensiveness, and a rising distribution. I continue to rate the stock a "Buy."