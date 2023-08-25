Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MPLX: Strong Performance Should Lead To A Hefty Distribution Increase

Aug. 25, 2023 5:30 PM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)MPC3 Comments
Summary

  • MPLX continues to put up steady results, with another strong showing in Q2.
  • MPLX has attractive growth projects in both segments and trades at a reasonable valuation with a high yield.
  • Expect the company to meaningfully increase its distribution next quarter.

In late April, I wrote that MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) was deserving of a position in the portfolios of income-oriented investors. Since then, the stock has generated about a 5% return for investors, but its return has trailed that of the S&P

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.05K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

pje_123 profile picture
pje_123
Today, 5:47 PM
Premium
Comments (740)
I could not be happier with MPLX - they are among the best MLPs out there, as I consider their operational results and balance sheet discipline. I agree with the author that projected DCF supports another distribution raise around 10% in early November. Long MPLX and best wishes to other MPLX unit holders!
amiculus profile picture
amiculus
Today, 6:22 PM
Premium
Comments (68)
@pje_123 MPLX is my largest position, with a 12% yield on cost. A 10% distribution increase would be wonderful. I, too, am very happy with management performance. :-)
S
Saint Mark
Today, 5:45 PM
Premium
Comments (1.35K)
Great investment. Over time it has become my largest midstream holding.
