Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

eXp World Holdings, Inc.: Agent-Focused Business Model Key To Future Growth

Aug. 25, 2023 5:42 PM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)RDFN
Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • eXp World Holdings, Inc. has had success with its cloud-based brokerage eXp Realty, growing its agent count above 88,000 in 24 countries.
  • Despite a decline in revenues, eXp World's share price has grown 36.89% YoY.
  • The company is focused on agent growth, technology investment, and international expansion to drive profitability and value proposition.

Real estate agent doing a virtual showing

andresr

E-commerce trends have shifted the real estate industry in recent years with clients now more absorbed in online platforms. From the outlook, it is easier to get property, shop, and fashion store updates from these systems than in regular retail centers. One such

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.69K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.