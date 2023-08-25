danielsbfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Every single day in the markets you get a chance to participate in the opportunities that are thrown your way. It is easy to get swayed whenever you come across something new, especially when the drums keep clamoring for a "hand over fist" opportunity. But you must of course ask yourself why the opportunity was available in the first place. After all, the stock you are buying at 52-week lows is being sold just as enthusiastically by someone else. We look at one unique setup today, by a fund that has performed rather well relative to its benchmarks and tell you why it trades at such a massive discount.

The Fund

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's (NYSE:HFRO) website states the following as its investment strategy.

Focus on real estate securities, secured and unsecured fixed-rate loans and corporate bonds, mezzanine securities, structured products, convertible and preferred securities and equities (public and private) and floating rate securities. The Fund will Invest at least 25% of its assets in securities or other instruments directly or indirectly secured by real estate.

Source: HFRO.

For those following this fund over longer periods, this may sound different from what they were doing previously. That is true. In fact, the fund's objectives were changed recently.

Previous to this, the fund tried another conversion that miserably failed when the shareholders threw up on the idea. HFRO "withdrew", but it did so knowing that the majority thought it was a very poor idea.

The Highland Income Fund (HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund"), a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. (the "Adviser"), today announced that it has decided to withdraw the proposals to convert the Fund from a registered investment company to a diversified holding company (the "Holding Company") and to amend certain fundamental investment restrictions. As a result, the Fund has decided to cancel the adjourned special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") scheduled for October 15, 2021. Both the Adviser and the Fund's Board of Trustees continue to believe that the transition to a diversified holding company provided the best path to increase shareholder value for all shareholders. The Adviser has demonstrated its ability to effectively pursue the Fund's investment strategy within the existing structure and plans to continue to do so, seeking to deliver outsized total returns and create value for shareholders. Going forward, while disappointed to withdraw the proposals, the Adviser remains committed to continuing to optimize the Fund by pursuing opportunities that draw on its particular expertise and resources and operating in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders.

Source: HFRO.

So we have a fund that is clearly unhappy with the way things are set up, but you did not get that by looking at how the NAV has done.

CEF Connect

Look at the outperformance over 3-year and 5-year periods when you compare the NAV returns for the category (senior loans).

The same chart shows just how poorly the price returns have done over five years when compared to the category.

CEF Connect

This comes as the fund's NAV discount has blown up to epic levels. What once traded at a modest premium is now trading at a 40.53% discount.

Data by YCharts

Outlook

For a fund that once carried 60-70% of its assets in CLOs, bond and preferred shares, the current lineup of holdings looks almost unrecognizable.

HFRO

HFRO is a NexPoint Asset Management fund, and you can see that the fund is holding multiple other assets managed and originated at the mothership. These are not very liquid and extremely hard to value. In fact, as per the December 31, 2022, annual report, a very large percentage of the fund was comprised of Level 3 assets.

Securities with a total aggregate value of $752,868,908, or 79.6% of net assets, were classified as Level 3 within the three-tier fair value hierarchy. Please see Notes to Financial Statements for an explanation of this hierarchy, as well as a list of unobservable inputs used in the valuation of these instruments.

Source: Annual report.

Our eyeballing of the fund's assets today shows that this is pretty close to that mark even today. So a vast majority of assets have a subjective valuation and a lot of that is in real estate.

HFRO

These assets come with a ton of qualifiers that can be read in the annual report.

HFRO Annual Report

The "a" in quotes represents non-income producing securities, which are attributed to the two largest holdings. So the question you have to ask is whether the NAV performance is truly reflective of how these assets should be marked. This is a tough question, and we have often noted very drastic marks between public and private assets. Here is KKR & Company Inc. (KKR) telling us that privately held assets outperformed public investments by 56% in 2022.

KKR Annual Report

Sounds legit. So if you hold a fund with level 3 assets, expect some skepticism from the public towards NAV. On the other hand, is this skepticism too much? HFRO has marked down its NAV by about 12.5% over the last 12 months. This is about in line with how much Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has fallen.

Data by YCharts

HFRO does use leverage, but it is on the low side.

CEF Connect

So the amount the NAV has fallen could be in line with reality, especially since there is a lot of debt holding in there and that should be more resilient relative to equity valuations.

Let's not forget that HFRO maintained its NAV through the COVID-19 crisis quite well. At the time the fund consisted of far more liquid and easy-to-mark securities, so ignoring value changes was not feasible. HFRO did it with a timely long position on VIX futures. Most other senior loan funds lost 2X to 3X the NAV from a peak-to-trough basis.

Data by YCharts

Even in 2022, HFRO made some money on the short side and offset some NAV pressures. So there is a history here of intelligent and timely moves that cannot be dismissed.

Verdict

HFRO sports a giant double-digit yield.

CEF Connect

That could send off some red flags but keep in mind that the fund is distributing just 6.78% on NAV. The 40% discount is what makes the yield on the price so stupendous. We all would not be skeptical of any fund making sub 7% distributions on NAV. So this favors the sustainability of the distribution.

In the "against" category would be the fact that a lot of the fund's investments are not paying dividends themselves and are extremely illiquid. So funding via even the return of capital route may be hard in a protracted downturn. Another strike would be the fact that the fund's top performance came in the field of senior loans. Will we do just as well in real estate? The jury is out on that.

Still, at this deep a discount, a speculative opportunity exists for those bullish on REITs and real estate. The extreme discount is sweetened by the potential of the long-running legal saga coming to a fruitful conclusion.

The case was originally filed in 2013. Following a bench trial and jury trial, the Court issued its original judgment in favor of Claymore in 2015, which was confirmed by an appellate court in 2018. An appeal of that ruling sent the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which heard the case on January 8, 2020. On April 24, 2020, the Texas Supreme Court issued an order that affirmed in part and reversed in part the 2018 ruling from the court of appeals. In the April 2020 order, the court upheld the $40 million fraud verdict that resulted from the jury trial; however, it did not uphold the contract damages and equitable relief awarded to Claymore by the trial court following the bench trial. In its opinion, the Texas Supreme Court noted procedural issues related to the calculation of damages among the reasons for reversing part of the appellate court ruling. It remanded the case to the trial court to determine the appropriate damages calculations and enter a new damages award. On June 28, 2021, the 134th Judicial District Court (the "Court") issued a judgment against Credit Suisse, awarding $121 million to Claymore Holdings LLC ("Claymore"), the entity formed to pursue the collective claims on behalf of HFRO and NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) (together the "Funds"). As legal proceedings are ongoing and all recoveries remain contingent, no award amount has been recorded in the Funds' net asset values at this time.

Source: HFRO.

The fund also did a modest buyback recently and perhaps the massive discount may force them to step up again. All in, you could outperform VNQ with this at the same time getting some income along the way. But as with all speculative positions, investors should keep their lottery bet sizes small.