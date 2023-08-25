Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comstock Holding: Big Picture Remains Intact Despite Mixed Q2 Results

Horizon Capital
Summary

  • Comstock recently reported Q2 2023 earnings which were a mixed bag.
  • Less lease activity led to less asset management revenue which hurt profitability in the quarter.
  • However, lease rates for their commercial and residential managed assets rose to record levels. This shows that the big picture has not changed.
  • The stock is currently trading around 10x my estimate of FY2024 operating income after tax. Due to this valuation, the company’s growth prospects, and the quality of its assets under management, I am reiterating my buy rating.
  • The stock remains illiquid and should be avoided by investors that may need to sell their position quickly or investors that are averse to higher volatility.

Road sign for city or town of Herndon corporate limits with enter Fairfax leave Loudoun county in Northern Virginia suburbs by green trees park near Washington DC

krblokhin/iStock via Getty Images

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) recently reported Q2 2023 earnings results on August 11. Results were mixed, with some reasons for investors to be comforted and some reasons to be concerned. When it comes to micro-cap stocks, things

Horizon Capital
