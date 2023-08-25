koto_feja

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares have gone basically nowhere over the last six years, with the shares chopping around between the $70s and $120s, spending much of the last three years around the $90s as investors have tried to digest erratic prescription growth trends from lead drug Ingrezza (which certainly weren't helped by the pandemic) and a long run of disappointing clinical and commercial results outside of that strong Ingrezza core.

Upcoming Phase III clinical data on crinecerfont, the company's CRF-1 receptor antagonist, aren't make-or-break for the company's survival, but they are highly significant to sentiment, as Neurocrine really needs a win, particularly in the context of repeated clinical failures and the company's shift away from small molecule development in favor of large molecules and biologics.

I remain bullish on crinecerfont, Ingrezza, and Neurocrine as a whole, with a fair value in the mid-$120s that could rise well into the $130s on a successful crinecerfont read-out for both pediatric and adult patients early in the fourth quarter of this year.

Neurocrine Needs A Win, And Crinecerfont Could Deliver It

I won't belabor the point by listing all of Neurocrine's clinical failures over the past three years - most biotech drug candidates fail and Neurocrine targets some very tough-to-treat diseases - but the fact remains that this company badly needs a clinical win. There really hasn't been a major win to celebrate since the April 2017 approval of Ingrezza for tardive dyskinesia, and that's a long time to go for a company with internal R&D capabilities and multiple in-licensing announcements over the years.

Crinecerfont could change that. I've discussed this drug at some length in the past, but a quick summary is in order. Crinecerfont is a CRF-1 receptor antagonist meant to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia (or CAH) - a genetic condition where patients lack the enzyme needed to produce cortisol (among other hormones). While CAH can be fatal, it can also cause issues like ambiguous genitalia (and/or masculinization) in females and testicular tumors in males, as well as stunted growth and muscle issues later in adulthood.

While many CAH patients can be treated with steroids, getting the dosing right is tricky and perhaps two-thirds or more of patients aren't truly well-controlled on steroids. Moreover, even those who may be considered well-controlled on steroids still experience undesirable side effects tied to the steroids, including CV and metabolic issues and alterations to their appearance (sometimes called "moon face").

Prior studies have indicated that crinecerfont can reduce androstenedione (or A4) levels significantly (a 64% reduction at Week 2 in a Phase II study), and this is an important biomarker for overall disease control (less A4 is better). Phase II testing has likewise shown reduced need for glucocorticoids in adult patients.

Results should be available early in Q4, and right now the Street seems to be assuming a roughly 65% chance of success (roughly in line with the average success rate for Phase III studies). For the pediatric study, a reduction in A4 of 55% to 65% at Week 4 would likely be considered a "win", while a 30% to 40% reduction could perhaps still be clinically and commercially viable. In the adult study, a 30% to 50% reduction in glucocorticoids versus placebo would count as a win.

Even if the clinical results are clearly positive, investors should still brace themselves for a fight. Not unlike the case with Ingrezza and tardive dyskinesia, there's debate about the number of patients who truly need the drug (30K CAH patients in the U.S. and 50K in the EU are commonly repeated numbers), with a lot of argument over just how effective steroid treatments are and how much they impact the quality of life. As in the case of Ingrezza, I believe that when presented with a choice, patients will choose to try the drug, but there will be battles ahead getting insurers and prescribing physicians on board.

There is also likely to be competition. Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) has tildacerfont in development, but is behind Neurocrine (top-line Phase II results for adults and pediatrics are expected later this year). There's little relevant head-to-head data to compare, though crinecerfont did show a greater Week 2 reduction in A4 (64% versus 25%); tildacerfont eventually showed increased efficacy (80% reduction at Week 10), so it remains to be seen how the efficacy of crinecerfont develops over time. Another company, BridgeBio (BBIO) is working on a gene therapy that replaces the missing 21-OH gene, and Phase I/II data are expected later this year.

Other Opportunities Are More Distant

Beyond crinecerfont, the clinical outlook is more uncertain. The company should produce Phase II proof-of-concept data for NBI-921352, a Nav1.6 channel block for focal onset seizures, later this year (Q4'23). A 20%-30% reduction in seizure frequency could be good enough, particularly if the safety data are good - current sodium channel blockers are reasonably effective (60% to 70% of patients respond to first/second-line treatment), but can have significant off-target side effects (like cardiovascular side effects).

Neurocrine should also present Phase II data from NBI-1065846 in the fourth quarter. This drug targets anhedonia in major depressive disorder (or MDD), and although I consider this a low-probability opportunity, success here could unlock significant commercial potential given that anhedonia is a massively under-addressed aspect of MDD (and one that often drives a lot of substance abuse among patients).

Even if both '352 and '846 score unexpected wins, they will need to be confirmed by Phase III trials, so I would expect a pop on successful read-outs, but then a fade as attention moves to "what else is next in the pipeline?" I'm likewise still bullish on the potential of NBI-1117568, a muscarinic M4 selective acetylcholine receptor agonist, particularly in light of clinical updates from Karuna (KRTX) on its drug KarXT, but they're not identical drugs and there's still a long way to go to prove out the efficacy and safety of '568 (Phase II data should be available in 2025).

The Outlook

I've been encouraged by the recent better-than-expected performance from Ingrezza, including 26% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter growth in Q2'23 that spurred the company to raise guidance by about 4%. I continue to believe that tardive dyskinesia is underdiagnosed and under-treated, though IRA-related price negotiations could start capping upside in 2030.

I also note the recent FDA approval of a label extension for Ingrezza for chorea (movement disorders associated with Huntington's Disease). There could be more upside here than the Street realizes, but I don't think there's much to be gained from getting too far ahead of numbers. That said, I do believe Ingrezza is more compelling than Teva's (TEVA) Austedo, as the dosing is much simpler.

On the expense side, the company's shift toward large-molecule drug development will likely mean elevated spending as the company rebuilds its preclinical pipeline. With that, the company has guided for R&D spending of around 30% of revenue for the next three to five years; possibly a sentiment issue given the lack of productivity from the company's R&D efforts in recent years.

Factoring in the impact of the IRA, my standalone value for Ingrezza declines from around $96 to $93, but I do see some potential upside from chorea and perhaps use in adjunctive schizophrenia treatment. Given the high ongoing R&D spending, I could see the value of Ingrezza to an acquirer as being even higher. The next most valuable compound is crinecerfont, which I assess at around $21, though strong read-outs could drive that number into the $30s. For the remainder of the pipeline, a risk-weighted analysis gives me a valuation of around $11/share.

The Bottom Line

I believe Neurocrine is undervalued, and I believe the value of Ingrezza is an important backstop. That said, this company badly needs some clinical wins to reignite investor enthusiasm. Crinecerfont is the best chance for such a win, and investors won't have too much longer to wait to see whether Neurocrine can add another meaningful contributor to its commercial lineup.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.