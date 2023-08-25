Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

The theme in Latin America this year has been disinflation, and Chilean bank Q2 results confirmed as much, with another quarter of net interest margin pressure accompanied by guidance for more to come. As aggressive as management teams’ macro assumptions might seem at first glance, I suspect there’s more room for downside to rates given the rapidly slowing inflation and growth prints since its 100bps rate cut in July. So, while the banks are penciling in a base case scenario where the Banco Central de Chile (i.e., the Chilean central bank) slows down at its three remaining policy meetings, a lower-than-expected rate path (vs. the current 7.25-7.5%) could well be on the cards.

That said, Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) deserves a lot of credit for navigating a challenging backdrop in Q2, leaning on cost control to mitigate the earnings impact of a deceleration in credit activity. The flip side of being ahead of the curve is, however, less upside relative to its mid-term ROE guidance, currently at ~18%. Plus, the stock already gives credit to the bank for its superior track record and stronger capital buffers at its current book value premium. Net, there’s not a lot to fault here, but owning a Chilean bank (even a great one like BCH) into a lower rate/lower growth backdrop isn’t appealing, particularly without a healthy margin of safety to buffer against fiscal and regulatory tail risks.

Data by YCharts

Outperforming the Pack as Margin Pressure Ramps Up

Chilean bank results stayed resilient in Q2, but cracks are showing, as another quarter of net interest margin (NIM) compression indicated disinflation and higher rates are starting to bite. Between the two majors (Banco de Chile and Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)), BCH’s earnings came out well on top, reflecting its superior asset quality (lower provisions) and more resilient net interest income base. Its more prudent hedging has also played a key role – key peer BSAC management had previously locked in a low inflation view and, as a result, is continuing to pay the price via lower NIMs through the coming months.

Banco de Chile

To management’s credit, BCH’s outperformance came despite the impact of inflation pressures on the expense side – a portion of its cost base (mainly general & administrative) is inflation-indexed and has, therefore, already been raised. Some of these headwinds have been partly mitigated by higher fee and commission income from its higher-margin credit lines (e.g., credit cards), but overall, the result has been a significant -157bps NIM decline YoY. With management also guiding to high single-digits % expense growth this year before slowing next year (in line with slower inflation expectations), there could still be P&L downside from here.

Banco de Chile

A Less-than-Ideal Macro Setup

For the most part, BCH’s fortunes are tied to the macro cycle. So, as the lagged impact of a steep rate hike cycle over the last year hits, along with a pullback in fiscal support, all signs point to lower economic growth. By extension, credit activity should also slow, with June’s loan growth deceleration to +3.3% YoY at the system level (vs. +7.1% YoY in the prior month) likely a sign of things to come. Chile’s private debt levels are also coming off a very high base (>200% of GDP post-COVID), and a cooling economy could shift customer focus toward balance sheet repair.

Take-Profit

Digging deeper into BCH’s guidance, I don’t see enough conservatism to protect against macro downside. Its ROE guidance for this year has been upgraded to 22% (vs 20% previously) before normalizing to 18% next year. In contrast, closest peer BSAC has pegged ROE for this year at ~15% in 2023 before converging to a high teen % target in 2024. While margin guidance is also for a normalization from >4% this year to ~4% in the mid-term, the macro assumptions are on the optimistic end.

BCH pegs 2023 GDP at -0.2% (i.e., a mild recession), while BSAC has assumed a steeper -1% GDP contraction. Additionally, BCH’s inflation assumption has a ~50bps delta to BSAC, resulting in an expected year-end policy rate of 7.50% (vs 7.25% for BSAC). This leaves BCH exposed should the central bank carry on the momentum of its 100bps July rate cut through to the rest of the year. And with Q2 GDP growth only holding up because of higher mining activity (likely to reverse due to the China slowdown), the near-term risk/reward doesn’t seem particularly attractive here.

Bloomberg

Don’t Forget the Regulatory and Fiscal Headwinds

Beyond the macro, investors may want to keep a close eye on regulatory developments as well. The new countercyclical buffer requirement, for instance, poses an incremental ~50bps headwind from next year; this will, in turn, raise BCH and other Chilean banks’ minimum CET1 ratio. At first glance, shareholders of the well-capitalized BCH won’t be as affected by this rule, while smaller Chilean bank Banco de Crédito e Inversiones has been forced to raise capital. Where BCH will be impacted, though, is its future earnings power, given a higher capital buffer limits the bank’s income-generating base. So, while management hasn’t guided to any dividend cuts near-term (current policy is 60% payout of distributable net income), its shareholder return capacity will inevitably suffer long-term.

Banco de Chile

Fiscal developments and their knock-on effect on Chilean banks will also be worth monitoring. While reform risk has moderated somewhat following a series of setbacks for President Boric’s administration (most recently, the resignation of Social Development Minister Giorgio Jackson), the appointments of new ministers for mining and national assets adds elements of uncertainty to investing in Chile.

A Standout Chilean Bank but Priced Accordingly

As we head into a period of rapid disinflation in Chile, owning banks doesn’t seem like a great idea. BCH’s Q2 results confirmed as much, with its industry-leading cost discipline and intact asset quality protecting margins for now. But the pace of monetary easing is an issue – the July policy meeting saw a massive ~100bps cut, with more likely to follow at the September, October, and December meetings. Management hasn’t been sufficiently conservative with its macro assumptions, in my view, which leaves the door open for negative surprises in the near term.

And while the bank will probably hit its 22% ROE target for this year (revised higher from the prior 20%), management has acknowledged an eventual normalization back down to the high-teens % amid rate headwinds. Perhaps the biggest hurdle, though, is the price – the current ~80% premium to book value already embeds the ROE, asset quality, and capitalization positives while ignoring the tail risks associated with investing in Chile. Net, I am staying on the sidelines here.