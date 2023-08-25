Recent Stock Purchase August 2023

champc

With August ending, and the markets still humming along relatively flat, I decided to add to some of my existing positions. I couldn’t resist these juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy another small batch of fresh capital this month.

My preferred method has always been to dollar-cost average into stocks. I nibble here and there every month, no matter the market conditions.

Sometimes my dollars buy me quite a few shares, other times the same amount buys me less. Either way, I am building up my positions and slowly increasing my passive income stream. With that being said, here are my buys for August:

Date Symbol Description Price Amount 08/07/2023 UGI UGI Corp. $24.43 -$244.30 08/24/2023 LEG Leggett & Platt, Inc. $27.7531 -$111.01 08/24/2023 UGI UGI Corp. $22.815 -$114.08 Total: -$469.39 Click to enlarge

If you have been following along for the last several months, you know that I have been buying more of the same. UGI and LEG are both beaten down so far in 2023 and look enticing to me over the long haul.

If prices remain depressed, I will continue to average down on my positions in these two stocks. Looking forward towards September, other ‘accidental high yield’ stocks are coming into view as well. That’s all for now. Bye.

Disclosure: Long UGI LEG

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.