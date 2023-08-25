Antony Jones/Getty Images Entertainment

The month of August has been painful for stock investors, particularly for those with a large allocation toward tech stocks. High interest rates and the Fed's ambivalence over when rate hikes will pause have forced many investors to rethink whether it's worth it to be invested in stocks when risk-free bonds have such high yields.

Making matters worse is the fact that so far, Q2 earnings have been largely disappointing for most companies. Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is squarely in this bucket, having missed both top and bottom line expectations in Q2. The stock is down more than 20% since reporting earnings, though it remains up more than 60% for the year.

Data by YCharts

Price increases are the answer to revenue slowdown

Spotify is down for two main reasons post-earnings:

Revenue growth is slowing down below expectations. Though user growth is keeping pace, a poorer product/geo mix has driven down ARPU levels in the Premium business.

Gross margins and overall profitability missed, driven by real estate impairment charges.

Yet I do think that Spotify has solutions to these issues: in particular, the company has elected to raise prices across all of its plans in most markets. The core Individual plan is getting a 10% price increase from $9.99 to $10.99; while the Family Plan is also getting a $1 bump to $15.99:

Spotify price increases (Spotify.com)

The snapshot above, taken from Spotify's website, showcases the new U.S. monthly Premium prices alongside the broad list of international markets that are getting the equivalent price increase.

Spotify, in my view, is taking advantage of a time that most other streaming services are increasing prices and ending password-sharing - at this point, consumers are conditioned to accept these pricing changes, and so overall churn should be low.

All in all, investors should be patient here. I am retaining my bullish opinion on Spotify and recommend buying more on the post-earnings dip. In my view, Spotify is building a powerful flywheel to grow revenue: it's building a funnel of future Premium subscribers through MAU growth in the ad-supported business, while price increases in Premium should foster revenue growth in Q4 and beyond (as the price increases went into effect in August). At the same time, the company's headcount streamlining moves and reduction of global real estate should help to boost free cash flow and profitability.

Stay long here and wait for the rebound.

Q2 download

Investors largely panned Q2 results for missing headline estimates. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

Spotify Q2 results (Spotify Q2 earnings deck)

Total revenue grew 11% y/y to €3.18 billion, which missed consensus expectations of €3.21 billion (+12% y/y) and decelerated three points versus 14% y/y growth in Q1. Both the premium and ad-supported segments saw similar growth rates of 11% y/y and 12% y/y, respectively.

Underlying user trends, however, saw very disparate results - and user growth far outpaced revenue growth in both segments. Premium subscribers saw 17% y/y growth while ad-supported MAUs grew 34% y/y, for total MAU growth of 27% y/y. Premium ARPUs fell due to product mix toward lower-priced subscription tiers: but again, the price increases that come into effect in Q4 should help ARPUs grow with hopefully minimal impact to churn. A key watch item for investors is whether Premium subscriber counts can continue at a mid-teens growth pace in Q3; as price increases will come into play at the tail end of the quarter and price-sensitive customers may jump immediately. Management is also expecting 4 million net-new Premium subscriber adds in Q3, versus 10 million in Q1.

Where I think investors should also focus attention is on the massive MAU growth: 36 million net-new adds in Q2, which the company called out as an all-time record. You can see in the chart below that geographical mix is diversifying away from Europe/North America and into the international "Rest of World" markets:

Spotify MAU trends (Spotify Q2 earnings deck)

The key here is that not all Spotify users will immediately enter into the ecosystem as Premium subscribers. Even though the ad-supported business only generates ~13% of Spotify's revenue, a portion of these customers will eventually migrate into Premium, providing a funnel for increased Premium subscription counts. Add this strong overall MAU growth on top of expected price increases, and we should expect revenue re-acceleration in the back half of the year.

Per CEO Daniel Ek's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

So now let's talk about revenue growth. There are three ways for us to drive revenue growth. We can grow our users, we can create new business with new revenue streams, and we can increase revenue per user. Our preference among them is to focus on growing the overall number of consumers on our platform as this gives us scale advantages and retains optionality for the future. However, we've also been clear that there will come a time when price increases become a more important tool in the toolbox. And to that end, as most of you are now aware, yesterday, we announced broad price increases across more than 50 markets, including most of Europe and North America. And we've carefully weighted this decision, but we felt the timing was right. We have expanded value to price significantly by meaningfully improving our content offering and we continue to enhance the user experience and lower churn. And over the past few years, we have learned a lot as we've conducted over 50 price increases already, and this experience, coupled with our strong offering, puts Spotify in an excellent position to make this move. And while this won't impact revenue per user much up until the end of Q3, we expect it to have a meaningful impact on Q4 and beyond."

Note as well that there are sharp foreign exchange headwinds as FX trends have reversed, and the Euro's strengthening against the dollar was a 6-point headwind to revenue growth this quarter: which the company expects to continue into Q3. Easing of these FX headwinds would provide an additional catalyst for revenue to accelerate in the back half of this year.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Spotify requires patience. The company has missed top-line estimates for several quarters in a row, but that's not due to weak user growth: in fact, Spotify has seen a massive surge of new MAUs, which is what I think investors should be focusing on as this, on top of price increases, is the launching pad for renewed revenue growth. Stay long here and buy the dip.